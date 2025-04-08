Trans-, n° 31 | 2025 : "L'artiste en récits"

Carola Borys Éditorial [Texte intégral]

Alexandre Solans Le mystère et la baliverne. Banalisation de l’artiste et ambiguïtés de l’art dans le récit contemporain [Texte intégral] Mystery and poppycock. The trivialisation of the artist and the ambiguities of art in the contemporary narrativeMisterio y paparruchas. La banalización del artista y las ambigüedades del arte en la narrativa contemporánea

Prospère T. Tiofack « The music, it’s my whole story » : La représentation des héros du blues chez Toni Morrison [Texte intégral] « The music, it’s my whole story ». The representation of Blues heroes in Toni Morrison’s novels« The music, it’s my whole story ». La representación de los héroes del Blues en las novelas de Toni Morrison

Viviana Triscari «La pittura incarnata». Poteri e impotenze della rappresentazione in tre racconti di James, Camus e Byatt [Texte intégral] « La peinture incarnée ». Puissance et impuissance de la représentation dans trois récits de James, Camus et Byatt«The Incarnated Painting». Powers and Powerlessness of Representation in Three Stories by James, Camus, and Byatt

Márcia Arbex-Enrico et Izabela Baptista do Lago Le monstre intolérable : le personnage littéraire de l’artiste femme [Texte intégral] The Intolerable Monster: The Literary Character of the Female ArtistEl monstruo intolerable: el personaje de la mujer artista

Thibaut Casagrande Les romans de l’actrice, variation sur le roman de l’artiste au féminin : genre, agentivité et intermédialité à l’ère de la célébrité en France et aux Etats-Unis, des lendemains de la Deuxième Guerre mondiale au début du XXIe siècle. [Texte intégral] The novels of the actress, variation on the novel of the feminine artist: gender, agency and intermediality in the era of celebrity in France and the United States, from the aftermath of the Second World War to the beginning of the 21st century.I romanzi dell’attrice, variazione sul romanzo dell’artista al femminile: genere, agency e intermedialità nell’era della celebrità in Francia e negli Stati Uniti, dal secondo dopoguerra all’inizio del XXI secolo.

Cécile Rousselet Du fol artiste sous la palissade. Ivan Bounine et Der Nister : représentation d’artistes et élaboration d’un discours de la crise dans les années 1920 en Europe orientale[Texte intégral] The mad artist under the palisade. Ivan Bunin and Der Nister: the representation of artists and the elaboration of a discourse of crisis in 1920s Eastern EuropeEl artista loco bajo la empalizada. Ivan Bunin y Der Nister: la representación de los artistas y el desarrollo de un discurso de crisis en la Europa del Este de los años veinte.

—

Dossier Université Invitée : Prague

Josef Šebek et Josef Hrdlička Doctoral Research at the Department of Czech and Comparative Literature at Charles University in Prague [Texte intégral]

Julie Koblížková Wittlichová Le temps et l’espace sur la page : comment lire la poésie concrète [Texte intégral] Time and Space on the Page: How to Read Concrete PoetryTiempo y espacio en la página: cómo leer la poesía concreta

Anton Romanenko To Say is to Show: Translingualism and Multimodality in Ilya Kaminsky and Pavel Ulitin [Texte intégral] Quand dire, c’est montrer : translinguisme et multimodalité chez Ilya Kaminsky et Pavel UlitinDire è mostrare: Translinguismo e multimodalità in Ilya Kaminsky e Pavel Ulitin

Anna Schubertová Historicising the Realism Controversy: Lukács, Russian Formalism, and the Two Models of Modern Narrative Form [Texte intégral] Historiciser la controverse du réalisme : Lukács, le formalisme russe et les deux modèles de forme narrative moderneHistorizar la controversia sobre el realismo: Lukács, el formalismo ruso y los dos modelos de la forma narrativa moderna

Eliška Dana Härtelová La littérature française dans les manuels scolaires tchèques. La construction de l’image de François Villon [Texte intégral] French Literature in Czech Textbooks: The Construction of François Villon’s ImageLa literatura francesa en los manuales escolares checos. La construcción de la imagen de François Villon

Jan Musil Time Between Then and Now: Temporality in Pathographies and Thanatographies[Texte intégral] Le temps entre hier et aujourd’hui : la temporalité dans les pathographies et les thanatographiesIl tempo tra ieri e oggi: la temporalità nelle patografie e nelle tanatografie

Valentýna Žišková The Eyes of Dog and Man Collided: Animals in Ota Pavel’s The Death of Beautiful Roe Deer [Texte intégral] Les yeux du chien et de l’homme se croisent : les animaux dans La Mort des beaux chevreuils d’Ota PavelGli occhi del cane e dell’uomo si sono scontrati: Gli animali ne La morte dei caprioli belli di Ota Pavel