James H. Johnson, Paris Concealed. Masks in the City of Light

A comprehensive history of masks in France from the seventeenth to the nineteenth century.

Masks can conceal, disguise, or protect. They can guard status, inspire delight, or spread fear. They can also betray trust through insincerity, deceit, and hypocrisy. In Paris Concealed, historian James H. Johnson offers a sweeping history of masks both visible and unseen from the time of Louis XIV to the late nineteenth century, exploring the complex roles that masking and unmasking have played in the fashioning of our social selves.

Drawing from memoirs, novels, plays, and paintings, Paris Concealed explores the many domains in which masks have been decisive. Beginning in the court of Versailles, Johnson charts the genesis of courtly politesse and its widespread condemnation by Enlightenment philosophers and political thinkers. He describes strategies deployed in the era of the French Revolution for unmasking traitors and later efforts to penetrate criminal disguises through telltale marks on the body. He portrays the disruptive power of masks in public balls and carnivals and, with the coming of modernity, evokes their unsettling presence within the unconscious.

Compellingly written and beautifully illustrated, Paris Concealed lays bare the mask’s transformations, from marking one’s position in a static society to inspiring imagined identities in meritocracies to impeding the elusive search for one’s true self. To tell the history of masks, Johnson shows, is to tell the history of modern selfhood.

Table of contents

Preface



Part One: Status

Chapter One: Mutual Delusion

Chapter Two: Formality and Farce

Chapter Three: Crises of Identity



Part Two: Society

Chapter Four: To the Truthful World

Chapter Five: Festivity and Its Limits

Chapter Six: Unmasking the Heart



Part Three: The Body

Chapter Seven: Century of Shadows

Chapter Eight: Reading the Body



Part Four: Politics

Chapter Nine: The Mask’s Anonymity

Chapter Ten: World Upside Down

Chapter Eleven: The King’s Execution



Part Five: The Psyche

Chapter Twelve: Modern Masks

Chapter Thirteen: The World Within



Afterword



