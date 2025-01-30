Interstudia, n° 41 : "Bridging discourses in the framing of identity"

This volume is centrally focused on critical discourse analysis and how language defines our world and the social relations between individuals. The authors that contributed to this volume were interested in exploring the relation between language and identity because language contributes to the shaping of one’s identity, as it can also be shaped by a particular individual. By examining the social contexts, the contributors studied relevant issues in language and communication, such as gender stereotypes, racism, and other social inequalities in society, hence their insight into sociopolitical context, power structures and abuse/misuse of language in society. Within the broader context, the title of this volume reflects three main approaches to discourse (socio-cultural, religious, cinematic) through which one can define one’s identity, highlighting the interdisciplinary analysis.

This INTERSTUDIA volume aimed at creating ‘bridges’ between various types of discourse and approaches to discourse analysis, allowing its authors to come up with diverse surveys and analyses which all advocated for the important role of language in shaping one’s identity, in reflecting one’s intentions, plans, in expressing one’s emotions. By promoting awareness that language is a tool to express power and knowledge, all authors dissected language, literature and communication to show how different individuals not only question identity, but also accept it.

Cătălina BĂLINIŞTEANU-FURDU, Veronica GRECU BALAN.

Contents

Introduction

Cătălina Bălinișteanu-Furdu, Daniela Anisiei

When Masculinity Meets Fashion in Vanity Fair – A Possible Subversion of the Masculine by the Feminine?

Veronica Grecu Balan

The best knight vnder shild. Fierté féminine et exemplarité masculine dans Ipomadon

Cătălin Bărbunță

La littérature plaisante face à la censure : Le Chasse-ennuy de Louis Garon et la réserve de tout dire

Luminița Diaconu

Nompar de Caumont et les émotions du pèlerinage

Crina-Oana Gociu

Bridging Buddhist – Christian Language. An Exploration of the Religious Register

Zamfira-Maria Petrescu, Nadia-Nicoleta Morărașu, Raluca Galița

Humorous Effects of Speech Acts in Murdoch Mysteries Cinematic Discourse

Georgiana Văsâi (Ruff), Nadia-Nicoleta Morărașu, Cătălina Bălinișteanu-Furdu

The Role of Language in Challenging Gender Norms

Maricela Strungariu

W ou le souvenir d’enfance de Georges Perec : de la fiction à la vérité sur soi

Book review

Nadia-Nicoleta Morărașu și Floriana Popescu, An English-Romanian Explanatory Dictionary of Onomastic Phrasemes, București, Pro Universitaria

(Carmen Oprit-Maftei)

Cătălina Bălinișteanu-Furdu, Plant and Animal Metaphors as Signs of Proto-Ecofeminism, Hartung-Gorre Verlag, Konstanz/ Germania, 2024

(Mariana Tîrnăuceanu)



