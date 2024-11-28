Théologie et technique - 16.12.2024 (Zoom) - Francesco Striano (Turin) - What Humanism for the Digital Age?
Publié le par Alessandro De Cesaris (Source : Alessandro De Cesaris)
The talk explores two key approaches to digital humanism: the perspective of the Humanisme Numérique department at the Collège des Bernardins and the Vienna Manifesto on Digital Humanism. Highlighting their distinct origins and methodologies, the talk will reveal how these frameworks may converge in their goals and foster a collaborative dialogue for a more humane digital future.