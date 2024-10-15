Conférences en ligne "Équité, Diversité, Inclusion" de la Société canadienne d'études du XVIIIe siècle

La Société canadienne d’étude du dix-huitième siècle est heureuse d'annoncer le lancement d'un nouveau cycle de conférences et de tables rondes en ligne. Ces événements visent à offrir une opportunité de se connecter avec la communauté académique travaillant sur le dix-huitième siècle et à prolonger nos échanges scientifiques au-delà de notre traditionnelle conférence en présentiel. L'objectif de cette série en 2024-25 sera de discuter des notions d'équité, de diversité et d'inclusion, et d'explorer la manière dont celles-ci se rapportent aux études du dix-huitième siècle. Chacune de nos sessions sera organisée autour d'un thème et prendra la forme d'une table ronde au cours de laquelle les participants pourront discuter, débatre et partager leurs points de vue sur ces questions.

SESSION 2 - THINKING EQUITY, DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION WITH THE ENLIGHTENMENT

Date: Vendredi 29 novembre 2024

Heure: 12h00 – 13h30 (heure normale de l'est)

This roundtable sets out to ask a provocative, if not a paradoxical question: how did 18th-century writers think of inclusion, equity and diversity, and how can their work help us to reflect on these topics today? For decades, scholars have continued to think about the predominance of a taxonomic approach within Enlightenment. On the other hand, scholars have also tried to highlight the radical and minor impulses within Enlightenment thought to rethink difference, diversity, and community. With this history of thought in mind, the roundtable sets out to ask how do we do EDI work in the afterlife of Enlightenment and within Enlightenment studies. What are some successful initiatives that scholarly societies since the eighteenth century have taken to honor diversity and inclusion? What do the failures of some other initiatives teach us today as we deliberate on our society's way forward?

Participant.e.s:

Katherine Binhammer (University of Alberta), Emily C. Friedman (Auburn University), Sal Nicolazzo (University of California, Davis), Surya Parekh (Binghamton University)

RSVP (d'ici le 28 novembre): https://forms.gle/iTUGuVp4BT3aNh8j7 (vous recevrez un lien par courriel un jour avant l'événement)