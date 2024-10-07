Body-Mind Interactions Symposium (Fukuoka, Japan, on-site and online)
Program Body-Mind Interactions in Arts, Health, Literatures and Sciences : Asian and Indo-Oceanian Perspectives
Kyushu University, Asia Week, Japan
Tuesday November 5, 2024, from 13:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Common Facility 1 (CF1)
14:00-15:00 Introduction of the organizers
Charlène CLONTS, Kyushu University, Japan
The Well-Being with Arts research project
Lorenzo CARDILLI, University of Udine, Italy
The Body-Mind Interactions Symposium
15:00-16:00 Keynot Speech
Kazufumi YOSHIHARA, Kyushu University, Japan
Neural Basis of Body-Mind Interactions and Body-Mind Practices
Coffee Break
16:30-18:30 Papers
16:30-17 Sofia ROSSATELLI, University of Milan, Italy
The effectiveness of art therapy in addressing social anxiety in contemporary Japan: two case studies
17-17:30 Julie CROHAS-COMMANS, Carroll College, United-States
Speaking, Moving, Healing: Expanded Body-mind Interactions in Alain Damasio’s Science Fiction Writings
17:30-18 Stefano LOMBARDI VALLAURI, IULM University of Milan, Italy
The Way of Sound. Music as a transformative experience in the work of five contemporary Italian composers
Wednesday November 6, 2024, from 08:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House
09:00-10:00 Papers
9-9:30 Pallabi CHAKRAVORTY, Swarthmore College, United-States
Yoga and the Aesthetics of Healing
9:30-10 Kelsey DAVIES, Sorbonne Nouvelle University, France
When the body speaks: the poetics of self-defense in Hong Kingston’s The Woman Warrior
Coffee break
10:30-12:00 Papers
10:30-11 Philippe MET, University of Pennsylvania, United-States & East China Normal University, China
Poetics of the Notebook and Neuroscience: Lorand Gaspar and Healing Luminosity
11-11:30 Zhengguo HUANG, Kyushu University, Japan
Methods to Help University Students Reconnect with the World through Aesthetic Experiences and Artistic Expression in Counseling
Lunch
13:30-15 Talk : The Art of touch
Philippe VANDENABEELE with Hiroko KOBAYASHI, Shinzui Bodywork International Institute, Japan
Reconnecting with the Essence of our Being through Bodywork (EN/JP)
Coffee break
15:30-17:30 Papers
15:30-16 Lucile RUSU, Côte d’Opale University, France
Embodied memory and consciousness: the transformative power of Marcel Proust’s narrative in Time regained
16-16:30 Alessandro TOMA, Humboldt University, Germany
Through Affects and Depression to a New Self: Disentangling Ekphrasis on the example of Elena Ferrante’s L’amore molesto
16:30-17 Oriane CHEVALIER, Clermont Auvergne University, France
Travelling Body, Travelling Mind: Alexandra David-Néel’s Spiritual Walk Through Asia
Thursday November 7, 2024, from 08:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House
9:00-10:30 Papers
9-9:30 Patrizia PIREDDA, Nuto Revelli Foundation, Italy
The Socratic dialogue that restores the enchantment of the world. A study on the methodology of the project “The legacy of the Second World War in the memory of the third generation (1965-1985)”
9:30-10 Gianluca CINELLI, Nuto Revelli Foundation, Italy
Healing War Trauma from a Holistic Perspective: Mario Rigoni Stern at the intersection between Western and Eastern Traditions
Coffee break
11-12 Papers
11-11:30 Julie-Marie DURO-SASAKI, Liège University, Belgium
Questioning the meliorative agency of art and fiction in regard of family memory
Lunch
13:30-15:30 Talk and Practice
Heeki PARK, Yoga Breeze, Japan
5D Meditation (EN/JP)
Coffee break
16-18 Keynote Speech
Jean KHALFA, Trinity College Cambridge, United-Kingdom
Fanon & Tosquelles
Friday November 8, 2024, from 09:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House
10:00-11:30 Papers
10-10:30 Anna BOURGES-CELARIES, University of Montreal, Canada
Sekiguchi Ryôko and Heterolingualism in Nagori: Body and Language Interactions
10:30-11 Gwénola DRUEL, Rennes 2 University, France
Artistic creation, contemporary ways of “treating” the body and new technologies. About ORLAN’s performance art
Lunch
14:00-15:30 Talk and Practice
Heeki PARK, Yoga Breeze, Japan
Yoga & Music (EN/JP)
15:30-16:00 Conclusion and Publication Info
Free Public Attendance:
Register by QR code on the poster/program
Or here:
https://forms.office.com/r/GzLNRJzEq6
Registered participants will receive a zoom link.