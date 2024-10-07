Body-Mind Interactions Symposium (Fukuoka, Japan, on-site and online)

Program Body-Mind Interactions in Arts, Health, Literatures and Sciences : Asian and Indo-Oceanian Perspectives

Kyushu University, Asia Week, Japan

Tuesday November 5, 2024, from 13:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Common Facility 1 (CF1)

14:00-15:00 Introduction of the organizers

Charlène CLONTS, Kyushu University, Japan

The Well-Being with Arts research project

Lorenzo CARDILLI, University of Udine, Italy

The Body-Mind Interactions Symposium

15:00-16:00 Keynot Speech

Kazufumi YOSHIHARA, Kyushu University, Japan

Neural Basis of Body-Mind Interactions and Body-Mind Practices

Coffee Break

16:30-18:30 Papers

16:30-17 Sofia ROSSATELLI, University of Milan, Italy

The effectiveness of art therapy in addressing social anxiety in contemporary Japan: two case studies

17-17:30 Julie CROHAS-COMMANS, Carroll College, United-States

Speaking, Moving, Healing: Expanded Body-mind Interactions in Alain Damasio’s Science Fiction Writings

17:30-18 Stefano LOMBARDI VALLAURI, IULM University of Milan, Italy

The Way of Sound. Music as a transformative experience in the work of five contemporary Italian composers

Wednesday November 6, 2024, from 08:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House

09:00-10:00 Papers

9-9:30 Pallabi CHAKRAVORTY, Swarthmore College, United-States

Yoga and the Aesthetics of Healing

9:30-10 Kelsey DAVIES, Sorbonne Nouvelle University, France

When the body speaks: the poetics of self-defense in Hong Kingston’s The Woman Warrior

Coffee break

10:30-12:00 Papers

10:30-11 Philippe MET, University of Pennsylvania, United-States & East China Normal University, China

Poetics of the Notebook and Neuroscience: Lorand Gaspar and Healing Luminosity

11-11:30 Zhengguo HUANG, Kyushu University, Japan

Methods to Help University Students Reconnect with the World through Aesthetic Experiences and Artistic Expression in Counseling

Lunch

13:30-15 Talk : The Art of touch

Philippe VANDENABEELE with Hiroko KOBAYASHI, Shinzui Bodywork International Institute, Japan

Reconnecting with the Essence of our Being through Bodywork (EN/JP)

Coffee break

15:30-17:30 Papers

15:30-16 Lucile RUSU, Côte d’Opale University, France

Embodied memory and consciousness: the transformative power of Marcel Proust’s narrative in Time regained

16-16:30 Alessandro TOMA, Humboldt University, Germany

Through Affects and Depression to a New Self: Disentangling Ekphrasis on the example of Elena Ferrante’s L’amore molesto

16:30-17 Oriane CHEVALIER, Clermont Auvergne University, France

Travelling Body, Travelling Mind: Alexandra David-Néel’s Spiritual Walk Through Asia

Thursday November 7, 2024, from 08:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House

9:00-10:30 Papers

9-9:30 Patrizia PIREDDA, Nuto Revelli Foundation, Italy

The Socratic dialogue that restores the enchantment of the world. A study on the methodology of the project “The legacy of the Second World War in the memory of the third generation (1965-1985)”

9:30-10 Gianluca CINELLI, Nuto Revelli Foundation, Italy

Healing War Trauma from a Holistic Perspective: Mario Rigoni Stern at the intersection between Western and Eastern Traditions

Coffee break

11-12 Papers

11-11:30 Julie-Marie DURO-SASAKI, Liège University, Belgium

Questioning the meliorative agency of art and fiction in regard of family memory

Lunch

13:30-15:30 Talk and Practice

Heeki PARK, Yoga Breeze, Japan

5D Meditation (EN/JP)

Coffee break

16-18 Keynote Speech

Jean KHALFA, Trinity College Cambridge, United-Kingdom

Fanon & Tosquelles

Friday November 8, 2024, from 09:30, Kyushu University, Ito Campus, Ito Guest House

10:00-11:30 Papers

10-10:30 Anna BOURGES-CELARIES, University of Montreal, Canada

Sekiguchi Ryôko and Heterolingualism in Nagori: Body and Language Interactions

10:30-11 Gwénola DRUEL, Rennes 2 University, France

Artistic creation, contemporary ways of “treating” the body and new technologies. About ORLAN’s performance art

Lunch

14:00-15:30 Talk and Practice

Heeki PARK, Yoga Breeze, Japan

Yoga & Music (EN/JP)

15:30-16:00 Conclusion and Publication Info

Free Public Attendance:

Register by QR code on the poster/program

Or here:

https://forms.office.com/r/GzLNRJzEq6

Registered participants will receive a zoom link.