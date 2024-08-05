Judith G. Miller, Sylvie Chalaye, Contemporary Francophone African Plays : An Anthology

This new anthology brings together eleven Francophone African plays dating from 1970 to 2021, including satirical portraits of colonizers and their collaborators (Bernard Dadié’s Béatrice du Congo; Sony Labou Tansi’s I, Undersigned, Cardiac Case; Sénouvo Agbota Zinsou’s We’re Just Playing) alongside contemporary works questioning diasporic identity and cultural connections (Koffi Kwahulé’s SAMO: A Tribute to Basquiat and Penda Diouf’s Tracks, Trails, and Traces…). The anthology memorializes the Rwandan genocide (Yolande Mukagasana’s testimony from Rwanda 94), questions the status of women in entrenched patriarchy (Werewere Liking’s Singuè Mura: Given That a Woman…), and follows the life of Elizabeth Nietzsche, who perverted her brother’s thought to colonize Paraguay (José Pliya’s The Sister of Zarathustra). Gustave Akakpo’s The True Story of Little Red Riding Hood and Kossi Efoui’s The Conference of the Dogs offer parables about what makes life livable, while Kangni Alem’s The Landing shows the dangers of believing in a better life, through migration, outside of Africa. The collection is an essential pedagogical tool, designed to make many important African authors and works accessible to classrooms outside of the Francophone world for the first time.

Table of contents:

Preface

Introduction

by Sylvie Chalaye and Judith G. Miller

1. Béatrice of the Congo by Bernard Dadié

2. I, The Undersigned, Cardiac Case by Sony Labou Tansi

3. Itsembabwoko: “Yolande’s Monologue” by Yolande Mukagasana from Groupow’s Rwanda 94

4. We’re Just Playing by Sénouvo Agbota Zinsou

5. Singuè Mura: Given That a Woman… by Werewere Liking

6. The Sister of Zarathustra by José Pliya

7. The Landing by Kangni Alem

8. The Conference of the Dogs by Kossi Efoui

9. The True Story of Little Red Riding Hood by Gustave Akakpo

10. SAMO: A Tribute to Basquiat by Koffi Kwahulé

11. Tracks, Trails, and Traces… by Penda Diouf



Bibliography

Judith G. Miller is an emerita professor of French at New York University. She has published over thirty translations of plays, essays, and novels, most recently The Théâtre du Soleil, the First Fifty-Five Years by Béatrice Picon-Vallin and And the Whole World Quakes: Chronicle of a Slaughter Foretold, a play by Haitian author Guy Régis Jr., in New Plays from the Caribbean, ed. Stéphanie Bérard.

Sylvie Chalaye is a professor of theater at the University Sorbonne Nouvelle–Paris III. A specialist of theater history and the anthropology of artistic representations of Africa and the Black world, she has published many books and articles on contemporary Francophone African and Carribbean dramaturgy, most recently Race et Théâtre: Un impensé politique and Scènes et détours d'Afrique: Les Aventuriers de la coopération théâtrale. She is a founding editor of Africultures and directs the international research seminar SeFiA.

