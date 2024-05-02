Marie Novotná, Between Body and Soul in Old Norse Literature. Emotions and the Mutability of Form

Analysing stories of physical displays of emotions and of change of form, the book describes various ways of perceiving the human body found in the corpus of Old Norse literature and presents a thesis on the gradual transformation of the concept of the body, making thus a contribution to other disciplines formulating a holistic conception of the human being.

What did the body mean for inhabitants of the medieval Norse-speaking world? How was the physical body viewed? Where did the boundary lie between corporality and the psychological or spiritual aspects of humanity? And how did such an understanding tie in with popular literary motifs such as shape-shifting? This monograph seeks to engage with these questions by offering the first focused work to delineate a space for ideas about the body within the Old Norse world. The connections between emotions and bodily changes are examined through discussion of the physical manifestations of emotion (tiredness, changes in facial colour, swelling), while the author offers a detailed analysis of the Old Norse term hamr, a word that could variously mean shape, form, and appearance, but also character. Attention is also paid to changes of physical form linked to flight and battle ecstasy, as well as to magical shapeshifting. Through this approach, diametrically different ways of thinking about the connection between body and soul can be found, and the argument made that within the Old Norse world, concepts of change within the body rested along a spectrum that ranged from the purely physical through to the psychological. In doing so, this volume offers a broader understanding of what physicality and spirituality might have meant in the Middle Ages.

Table of contents

Introduction. Searching for the Body

Methodological Limitations

Influence of Continental Writings

Chapter 1. Somatic Aspects of Emotion

The Study of Emotions

Genre Specifics and Saga Style

The Emotional Content of Physical Displays

Exhaustion and Fatigue

Change of Facial Colour

Swelling

Eye Pain

Death

The Concept of the Body in Light of the Semantic Field of Emotions as Physical Experiences

Chapter 2. Change of Form

The Concept of hamr

The Etymology of the Root ham- and its Compound Words

The Compound Words hamingja and líkamr

Interpretive Dilemmas

Changes Associated with Flight

Changes Linked with Strong Animals

Transformations in the Context of Battle Ecstasy

Hybrid Forms

The Transformations of Magic Practitioners

Witches

Journeying of hamr

The Disappearance of hamr

The Surface of the Body

The Post-medieval Development

Scandinavian Ballads

Modern Icelandic

The Concept of the Body in Light of the Semantic Field of hamr

Conclusion. The Period of Transition

Appendix. Occurrences of the ham- Root in Old Norse Literature.