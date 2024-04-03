Agenda
Stages of performing in Pahlavi Iran 1925–1979 (Munich)

Workshops "Stages of performing in Pahlavi Iran 1925–1979"

April 11-12 2024 - Käte Hamburger Research Centre global dis:connect in Munich

Thursday, 11 April 2024

10:00 Registration & coffee
11:00 Welcome and introduction Nic Leonhardt & Anna Heller 

• 11:30 DRAMATIC ARTS IN THE EARLY PAHLAVI ERA Chair: Emil Madsen Brandt 

Fahimeh Najmi (Paris 8 University), Theatre as a propaganda tool in the early Pahlavi era [1925-1941]: a study on the effect of censorship and the establishment of thoughts training organisation on Iran‘s performing arts 

Anna Heller (University of Marburg), Addressing the female pioneers of the theatre: Loreta Hayrapetian‘s biography in the context of a feminist theatre history 

13:00 Lunch break @ global dis:connect 

• 14:00 DANCE AND OPERA Chair: Babak Rahimi 

Elaheh Hatami (Berlin), Emerging ambiguity: Western modernity and Iranian stage dance
Nic Leonhardt (global dis:connect, Munich), ‘Write a dance’ – Nilla Cook’s theatrical mission in Tehran in the 1940s 

Sahereh Astaneh (University of Salzburg), The first Iranian opera productions at Rudaki Hall, 1967-1979 

15:30 Coffee break 

16:00 OPEN FORUM – THEATRE PRACTICE IN IRAN – IRANIAN THEATRE ABROAD 

Chairs: Nic Leonhardt, Behzad Zerehdaran
Guests: Mirella Oestreicher & Pooyan Bagherzadeh 

18:00 Dinner 

Friday, 12 April 2024 

• 10:00 SITES OF SPECTACLE Chair: Elaheh Hatami 

Tea Pitiurishvili (Tbilisi State University), Shiraz arts festivals: practicing universalism in neo-Achaemenid style
Azadeh Ganjeh (University of Hildesheim), Unconventional stages: exploring the aesthetics of site-based theatre in late Pahlavi Iran 

11:30 Co ee break 

• 12:00 DRAMA AS CRITIQUE Chair: Sahereh Astaneh 

Behzad Zerehdaran (University of Marburg), Tales of a trembling throne: theatrical representations of mad kings and regicides in the age of Aryamehr
Babak Rahimi (University of California, San Diego), The absurdist theatre of Abbas Nalbandian: experimental theatre 

Emil Madsen Brandt (University of Copenhagen), Drama as a locus of ideology in late Pahlavi Iran: the case of Bijan Mofid‘s Shahr-e Qesse 

13:30 Lunch break 

• 15:00 ROUNDTABLE 
Workshop results and publication planning 