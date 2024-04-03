Stages of performing in Pahlavi Iran 1925–1979 (Munich)

Workshops "Stages of performing in Pahlavi Iran 1925–1979"

April 11-12 2024 - Käte Hamburger Research Centre global dis:connect in Munich

Thursday, 11 April 2024

11:00 Welcome and introduction Nic Leonhardt & Anna Heller

• 11:30 DRAMATIC ARTS IN THE EARLY PAHLAVI ERA Chair: Emil Madsen Brandt

Fahimeh Najmi (Paris 8 University), Theatre as a propaganda tool in the early Pahlavi era [1925-1941]: a study on the effect of censorship and the establishment of thoughts training organisation on Iran‘s performing arts

Anna Heller (University of Marburg), Addressing the female pioneers of the theatre: Loreta Hayrapetian‘s biography in the context of a feminist theatre history

• 14:00 DANCE AND OPERA Chair: Babak Rahimi

Elaheh Hatami (Berlin), Emerging ambiguity: Western modernity and Iranian stage dance

Nic Leonhardt (global dis:connect, Munich), ‘Write a dance’ – Nilla Cook’s theatrical mission in Tehran in the 1940s

Sahereh Astaneh (University of Salzburg), The first Iranian opera productions at Rudaki Hall, 1967-1979

• 16:00 OPEN FORUM – THEATRE PRACTICE IN IRAN – IRANIAN THEATRE ABROAD

Chairs: Nic Leonhardt, Behzad Zerehdaran

Guests: Mirella Oestreicher & Pooyan Bagherzadeh

Friday, 12 April 2024

• 10:00 SITES OF SPECTACLE Chair: Elaheh Hatami

Tea Pitiurishvili (Tbilisi State University), Shiraz arts festivals: practicing universalism in neo-Achaemenid style

Azadeh Ganjeh (University of Hildesheim), Unconventional stages: exploring the aesthetics of site-based theatre in late Pahlavi Iran

• 12:00 DRAMA AS CRITIQUE Chair: Sahereh Astaneh

Behzad Zerehdaran (University of Marburg), Tales of a trembling throne: theatrical representations of mad kings and regicides in the age of Aryamehr

Babak Rahimi (University of California, San Diego), The absurdist theatre of Abbas Nalbandian: experimental theatre

Emil Madsen Brandt (University of Copenhagen), Drama as a locus of ideology in late Pahlavi Iran: the case of Bijan Mofid‘s Shahr-e Qesse

13:30 Lunch break

• 15:00 ROUNDTABLE

Workshop results and publication planning