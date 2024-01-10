Culture Com' La Revue, dossier "La culture populaire"

Deuxième dossier de la revue Culture Com’ La Revue consacré à la culture populaire

Sommaire

Garrett PJ Epp, “‘It out-Herods Herod. Pray you avoid it’: Early English Theatre and Popular Culture”

Suzanne Bray, “‘It’s no good anyone winning’: Refusing the Victory of Good in Postmodern Fantasy Fiction”

Pauline Pambo, “Bold as Brass: Understanding Brassed Off’s Brass Band”

Nina Muždeka, “How Far South does North Go: Researching Nordic Noir as an Epitome of Popular Culture across the Boundaries of Academic Disciplines, Genres and Geography”

Françoise Clary, “Theorizing Black Popular Culture: Afrofuturism in the Context of Global Communication”

