Culture Com' La Revue, dossier "La culture populaire"
Publié le par Marc Escola (Source : Gerald Preher)
Deuxième dossier de la revue Culture Com’ La Revue consacré à la culture populaire
Sommaire
Garrett PJ Epp, “‘It out-Herods Herod. Pray you avoid it’: Early English Theatre and Popular Culture”
Suzanne Bray, “‘It’s no good anyone winning’: Refusing the Victory of Good in Postmodern Fantasy Fiction”
Pauline Pambo, “Bold as Brass: Understanding Brassed Off’s Brass Band”
Nina Muždeka, “How Far South does North Go: Researching Nordic Noir as an Epitome of Popular Culture across the Boundaries of Academic Disciplines, Genres and Geography”
Françoise Clary, “Theorizing Black Popular Culture: Afrofuturism in the Context of Global Communication”