Full-time continuing teaching faculty position at the rank of Lecturer (Simon Fraser Univ., Canada)

Full-time continuing teaching faculty position at the rank of Lecturer starting July 15, 2024

Lecturer in French

The Department of French in the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences at Simon Fraser University is inviting applications for one full-time continuing teaching faculty position at the rank of Lecturer starting July 15, 2024.

The Department of French offers a diverse and innovative undergraduate program with a Major, Minor, and Honours, as well as a graduate Master of Arts program. For more information on the department, please consult our website at: www.sfu.ca/french/.

Position Description:

The primary responsibility of this position is to teach French language courses at the elementary and intermediate levels. The Lecturer will be responsible for assigned courses in the Fall, Spring, and Summer terms. The successful candidate will design and teach service courses as needed by the Department in French and/or Francophone cultural studies. The holder of this position will train and oversee Teaching Assistants, which includes, among other associated duties, the preparation of exams and the evaluation and grading of students. The Lecturer will collaborate on language program and course-related tasks, including representation and promotion. They will also participate in departmental and University committees, meetings, and in the Department of French self-governance. It is expected that the successful candidate will contribute to the academic community through service. Continuing professional development is expected.

Minimum Requirements:

· Ph.D. in French, French Studies, Francophone Studies, French and/or Francophone Film Studies, Applied Linguistics, FSL Pedagogy, Teaching FSL, Educational Technology and Learning Design or related field in hand. We also welcome interdisciplinary approaches. However, PhD candidates with solid indication of imminent completion by the start date may be considered.

· We seek a candidate with experience in undergraduate teaching and demonstrated skills in teaching beginning and/or intermediate-level courses in the French language at the university or college level.

· Native or near-native fluency in French is required. A good fluency in English is essential.

Preferred Qualifications:

· Ability to teach French language at the beginner and intermediate level from a global perspective, embrace new pedagogies, and inspire students.

· Competence in planning and developing curricular material for French language courses, including online instruction and course management programs.

· Ability to teach content and service courses from a global French and/or Francophone perspective.

· Ideal candidates will have experience creating inclusive classrooms and integrating decolonization, Indigenization, and reconciliation into their courses.

· Experience in innovative course curricula is highly desirable.

· Ability to use student-oriented learning strategies and create a positive, inclusive, and dynamic learning environment in the classroom and group interactions.

· The incumbent will bring an understanding of or experience working with underrepresented and diverse academic populations. They must show their ability to work effectively with and engage diverse students.

· Experience in training and supervising Teaching Assistants will be an asset.

· Effective interpersonal skills, including the ability to collaborate with faculty, staff, and students.

· Experience with community outreach and recruitment.

· Experience in extra-curricular activities to help promote enrollment in the Department’s Major and Minor programs.

· Professional development, e.g., participation in conferences and workshops (the publication of textbooks or professional articles in the domain, while not required, is valued and supported).

To Apply:

Complete applications must be received by October 8, 2023 to ensure full consideration. Complete dossiers in French or in English are to be sent to the Chair, Department of French, Simon Fraser University, via email to frensech@sfu.ca and should include:

A cover letter summarizing the applicant’s experience, qualifications and interests for the position (2 or 3 pages);

A Curriculum Vitae;

A teaching dossier, including the candidate’s teaching philosophy and interests in curriculum and pedagogical development (1 or 2 pages) and a reflection on Equity, Diversity and Inclusion in their teaching (1 or 2 pages). The teaching dossier should also include samples of course plans for beginner (1) and intermediate (1) levels.Three confidential letters of reference in French or in English to be sent directly by their referees to the Chair via email to frensech@sfu.ca

This is an entry-level position. Only those holding or those eligible to be promoted to the rank will be considered. The position is subject to the availability of funding.

All qualified candidates are encouraged to apply; however, Canadian citizens and permanent residents will be given priority.

About SFU:

Simon Fraser University is in Canada's top ten research universities and has ranked first in Maclean’s Comprehensive category for many years. Located in Metro Vancouver, SFU has three campuses, which are located on the unceded traditional territories of the xʷməθkʷəy̓əm (Musqueam), Sḵwx̱wú7mesh (Squamish), səl̓ilw̓ətaʔɬ (Tsleil-Waututh), q̓íc̓əy̓ (Katzie), kʷikʷəƛ̓əm (Kwikwetlem), qiqéyt (Qayqayt), qʼʷa:n̓ƛʼən̓ (Kwantlen), Səmyámə (Semiahmoo), and sc̓əwaθən (Tsawwassen) Peoples. By recognizing the Unceded Traditional Coast Salish territories, we aspire to create a space for reconciliation through dialogue and decolonizing practices. Vancouver is consistently rated among the top ten most livable cities in the world.

Simon Fraser University is an institution whose strength is based on our shared commitments to diversity, equity, and inclusion. Diversity is an underlying principle of our Strategic Vision, which pledges SFU to “foster a culture of inclusion and mutual respect, celebrating the diversity reflected among its students, faculty, staff and our community.” SFU is committed to ensuring no individual is denied access to employment opportunities for reasons unrelated to ability or qualifications. Consistent with this principle, SFU will advance the interests of underrepresented members of the workforce, including Indigenous peoples, persons with disabilities, racialized persons, and women; embrace gender and sexual diversity; ensure that equal opportunity is afforded to all who seek employment at the University; and treat all employees equitably. Candidates that belong to underrepresented groups are particularly encouraged to apply.

Under the authority of the University Act, personal information that is required by the University for academic appointment competitions will be collected. For further details, see: http://www.sfu.ca/vpacademic/Faculty_Openings/Collection_Notice.html