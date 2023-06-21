Usages, pratiques et fonctions des herbiers historiques / Uses, practices and functions of historical herbaria (Ascona, Suisse TI)

Dimanche / Sunday 5.11.2023

Après-midi / Afternoon: Excursion on registration

VISITE DU JARDIN BOTANIQUE DES ÎLES DE BRISSAGO

VISIT TO THE BOTANICAL GARDEN OF THE ISLANDS OF BRISSAGO

Contact: jason.grant@unine.ch

16:00–18:00 Arrivée à l’hôtel, verre de bienvenue / Arrival at the hotel, welcome drink

19:00 DÎNER / DINNER

Lundi / Monday 6.11.2023

PORTRAIT DU BOTANISTE D’APRÈS SON HERBIER : JEAN-JACQUES ROUSSEAU

PORTRAIT OF THE BOTANIST FROM HIS HERBARIUM: JEAN-JACQUES ROUSSEAU

Responsables / Organisers: Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot, Dorothée Rusque

08:45 Jason Grant, Nathalie Vuillemin (Université de Neuchâtel) et Irene Schmidli (ETH Zurich, Congressi Stefano Franscini)

Accueil / Welcome

09:15 Timothée Léchot (Université de Neuchâtel)

Introduction

Modération / Chair: Dorothée Rusque

09:30 Alexandra Cook (University of Hong Kong)

The Herbarium as Scientific Object

10:15 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

10:45 Sarah Benharrech (University of Maryland)

« Avec les gramens d’une cour ou d’un pré j’aurais de quoi m’occuper tout le reste de ma vie » : Rousseau et les défis de l’agrostographie 1762-1778

11:30 Marc Philippe (Université Lyon 1)

Jean-Jacques Rousseau, bryologue

12:30 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK

Modération / Chair: Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier

14:15 Fernando Calderón Quindós (Université de Valladolid)

L’herbier et la nature dans l’activité naturaliste d’Antonio José Cavanilles, Jean-Jacques Rousseau et Léon Dufour

15:00 Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot, Christian Morel (Université de Neuchâtel) et Dorothée Rusque (Université de CY Cergy Paris)

Inauguration et présentation du site « Les herbiers de Jean-Jacques Rousseau »

16:00 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

16:45 TABLE RONDE / ROUND TABLE

Modérée par Rossella Baldi (Université de Neuchâtel), avec la participation de Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot (Université de Neuchâtel), Martine Noirjean de Ceuninck et Anne-Lise Veya (Bibliothèque publique et universitaire de Neuchâtel)

Le catalogue inédit de plantes préparé par Abraham Gagnebin à l’intention de Jean-Jacques Rousseau

19:00 DÎNER / DINNER

—

Mardi / Tuesday 7.11.2023

PRATIQUES DE LA COLLECTION CHEZ LES VOYAGEURS

COLLECTION PRACTICES AMONG TRAVELLERS

Responsables / Organisers: Nathalie Vuillemin, Guilhem Mansion, Thibaud Martinetti

Modération / Chair: Nathalie Vuillemin

08:45 Hans Walter Lack (Botanic Garden and Botanical Museum, Berlin)

The great synthesis. Willdenow’s Species plantarum and his herbarium

09:30 Edwin Rose (Darwin College, Cambridge)

Collecting, classifying and constructing nature: indigenous knowledge and the naming of species in the Pacific, 1768–1782

10:15 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

Modération / Chair: Thibaud Martinetti

10:45 Julie Chun Kim (Fordham University, New York)

Recovering Alexander Anderson’s Herbarium and Catalogue: Colonial and Subaltern Contributions to Eighteenth-Century Botany

11:30 J’Nese Williams (Wake Forest University)

From One to Many: Plant Specimens and Botanical Drawings of Government Botanists in the British Empire

12:15 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK

Modération / Chair: Guilhem Mansion

14:00 Axel Le Roy (Sorbonne, BNF, Paris)

Herborisations et fabrication d’un herbier dans la Chine de l’empereur Qianlong : le père d’Incarville (SJ) et ses envois à Bernard de Jussieu (1740-1757)

14:45 Fred Stauffer (Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques, Genève)

Georges F. Reuter (1805-1872): his life and major contribution to Swiss and World botanical studies

15:30 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

Modération / Chair: Nathalie Vuillemin

16:00 Guilhem Mansion (Université de Neuchâtel)

Fusée-Aublet, un naturaliste voyageur des Lumières à l’ombre des grands ?

16:45 Thibaud Martinetti et Christian Morel (Université de Neuchâtel)

Projet Aubletia : édition et cartographie numériques des voyages botaniques de Fusée-Aublet en Guyane française (1762-1764)

17:30 Nathalie Vuillemin (Université de Neuchâtel)

Conclusions

19:00 DÎNER / DINNER

—

Mercredi / Wedesnday 8.11.2023

L’HÉRITAGE BOTANIQUE DE JEAN-FRÉDÉRIC CHAILLET

THE BOTANICAL LEGACY OF JEAN-FRÉDÉRIC CHAILLET

Responsables / Organisers: Jason Grant, Mathias Vust, Edouard Di Maio

Modération / Chair: Jason Grant

09:00 David Mabberley (Wadham College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom)

The botanical legacy of the incomplete, the disregarded and the discriminated against

09:45 Marcel Jacquat (Musée d’histoire naturelle de La Chaux-de-Fonds)

De la Montagne jurassienne à une reconnaissance européenne : essai sur la contribution du médecin-chirurgien-botaniste-paléontologue Abraham Gagnebin (1707-1800) aux travaux d’Albert de Haller, Carlo Allioni, etc.

10:15 Jurriaan De Vos (Universität Basel)

The botanical specimens of Abraham Gagnebin at the Herbaria Basel: Collection contexts as botanical interaction networks

10:45 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

11:15 Maura Flannery (St. John’s University, New York, USA)

Seeing cryptogams in early modern botany

12:00 Michelle Price (Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève)

The founding of modern bryology and the legacy of Johannes Hedwig

12:30 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK

13:45 Jason Grant (Université de Neuchâtel)

Jean-Frédéric Chaillet (1747-1839) and the flora of Neuchâtel

14:15 Mathias Vust (Université de Neuchâtel)

Les débuts de la lichénologie en Suisse – Chaillet ou le chaînon manquant

15:00 Scott LaGreca (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA)

400 years of colonization: human impacts on Bermuda’s mycobiota

15:30 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK

Modération / Chair: Mathias Vust

16:00 Edouard Di Maio (Université de Neuchâtel)

À la découverte de l’herbier Chaillet

16:30 Christian Forney and Martin Stuber (Universität Bern)

Historical plant species and herbarium specimens as a challenge for the Digital humanities

17:00 Jason Grant (Université de Neuchâtel)

Table ronde sur Chaillet

17:30 PAUSE / APERITIF BREAK

18:00 CONFÉRENCE PUBLIQUE / PUBLIC TALK

David Mabberley (Wadham College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom)

Sir Joseph Banks to Robert Brown: The transition to professionalism in botany

19:30 DÎNER / DINNER

—

Jeudi / Thursday 9.11.2023

08:30–10:30 Départ de l’hôtel / Departure from the hotel.

—

Inscription et informations pratiques : https://botanical-legacies.unine.ch/#conference