Usages, pratiques et fonctions des herbiers historiques / Uses, practices and functions of historical herbaria (Ascona, Suisse TI)
Dimanche / Sunday 5.11.2023
Après-midi / Afternoon: Excursion on registration
VISITE DU JARDIN BOTANIQUE DES ÎLES DE BRISSAGO
VISIT TO THE BOTANICAL GARDEN OF THE ISLANDS OF BRISSAGO
Contact: jason.grant@unine.ch
16:00–18:00 Arrivée à l’hôtel, verre de bienvenue / Arrival at the hotel, welcome drink
19:00 DÎNER / DINNER
Lundi / Monday 6.11.2023
PORTRAIT DU BOTANISTE D’APRÈS SON HERBIER : JEAN-JACQUES ROUSSEAU
PORTRAIT OF THE BOTANIST FROM HIS HERBARIUM: JEAN-JACQUES ROUSSEAU
Responsables / Organisers: Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot, Dorothée Rusque
08:45 Jason Grant, Nathalie Vuillemin (Université de Neuchâtel) et Irene Schmidli (ETH Zurich, Congressi Stefano Franscini)
Accueil / Welcome
09:15 Timothée Léchot (Université de Neuchâtel)
Introduction
Modération / Chair: Dorothée Rusque
09:30 Alexandra Cook (University of Hong Kong)
The Herbarium as Scientific Object
10:15 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
10:45 Sarah Benharrech (University of Maryland)
« Avec les gramens d’une cour ou d’un pré j’aurais de quoi m’occuper tout le reste de ma vie » : Rousseau et les défis de l’agrostographie 1762-1778
11:30 Marc Philippe (Université Lyon 1)
Jean-Jacques Rousseau, bryologue
12:30 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK
Modération / Chair: Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier
14:15 Fernando Calderón Quindós (Université de Valladolid)
L’herbier et la nature dans l’activité naturaliste d’Antonio José Cavanilles, Jean-Jacques Rousseau et Léon Dufour
15:00 Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot, Christian Morel (Université de Neuchâtel) et Dorothée Rusque (Université de CY Cergy Paris)
Inauguration et présentation du site « Les herbiers de Jean-Jacques Rousseau »
16:00 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
16:45 TABLE RONDE / ROUND TABLE
Modérée par Rossella Baldi (Université de Neuchâtel), avec la participation de Pierre-Emmanuel DuPasquier, Timothée Léchot (Université de Neuchâtel), Martine Noirjean de Ceuninck et Anne-Lise Veya (Bibliothèque publique et universitaire de Neuchâtel)
Le catalogue inédit de plantes préparé par Abraham Gagnebin à l’intention de Jean-Jacques Rousseau
19:00 DÎNER / DINNER
—
Mardi / Tuesday 7.11.2023
PRATIQUES DE LA COLLECTION CHEZ LES VOYAGEURS
COLLECTION PRACTICES AMONG TRAVELLERS
Responsables / Organisers: Nathalie Vuillemin, Guilhem Mansion, Thibaud Martinetti
Modération / Chair: Nathalie Vuillemin
08:45 Hans Walter Lack (Botanic Garden and Botanical Museum, Berlin)
The great synthesis. Willdenow’s Species plantarum and his herbarium
09:30 Edwin Rose (Darwin College, Cambridge)
Collecting, classifying and constructing nature: indigenous knowledge and the naming of species in the Pacific, 1768–1782
10:15 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
Modération / Chair: Thibaud Martinetti
10:45 Julie Chun Kim (Fordham University, New York)
Recovering Alexander Anderson’s Herbarium and Catalogue: Colonial and Subaltern Contributions to Eighteenth-Century Botany
11:30 J’Nese Williams (Wake Forest University)
From One to Many: Plant Specimens and Botanical Drawings of Government Botanists in the British Empire
12:15 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK
Modération / Chair: Guilhem Mansion
14:00 Axel Le Roy (Sorbonne, BNF, Paris)
Herborisations et fabrication d’un herbier dans la Chine de l’empereur Qianlong : le père d’Incarville (SJ) et ses envois à Bernard de Jussieu (1740-1757)
14:45 Fred Stauffer (Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques, Genève)
Georges F. Reuter (1805-1872): his life and major contribution to Swiss and World botanical studies
15:30 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
Modération / Chair: Nathalie Vuillemin
16:00 Guilhem Mansion (Université de Neuchâtel)
Fusée-Aublet, un naturaliste voyageur des Lumières à l’ombre des grands ?
16:45 Thibaud Martinetti et Christian Morel (Université de Neuchâtel)
Projet Aubletia : édition et cartographie numériques des voyages botaniques de Fusée-Aublet en Guyane française (1762-1764)
17:30 Nathalie Vuillemin (Université de Neuchâtel)
Conclusions
19:00 DÎNER / DINNER
—
Mercredi / Wedesnday 8.11.2023
L’HÉRITAGE BOTANIQUE DE JEAN-FRÉDÉRIC CHAILLET
THE BOTANICAL LEGACY OF JEAN-FRÉDÉRIC CHAILLET
Responsables / Organisers: Jason Grant, Mathias Vust, Edouard Di Maio
Modération / Chair: Jason Grant
09:00 David Mabberley (Wadham College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom)
The botanical legacy of the incomplete, the disregarded and the discriminated against
09:45 Marcel Jacquat (Musée d’histoire naturelle de La Chaux-de-Fonds)
De la Montagne jurassienne à une reconnaissance européenne : essai sur la contribution du médecin-chirurgien-botaniste-paléontologue Abraham Gagnebin (1707-1800) aux travaux d’Albert de Haller, Carlo Allioni, etc.
10:15 Jurriaan De Vos (Universität Basel)
The botanical specimens of Abraham Gagnebin at the Herbaria Basel: Collection contexts as botanical interaction networks
10:45 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
11:15 Maura Flannery (St. John’s University, New York, USA)
Seeing cryptogams in early modern botany
12:00 Michelle Price (Conservatoire et Jardin botaniques de Genève)
The founding of modern bryology and the legacy of Johannes Hedwig
12:30 DÉJEUNER / LUNCH BREAK
13:45 Jason Grant (Université de Neuchâtel)
Jean-Frédéric Chaillet (1747-1839) and the flora of Neuchâtel
14:15 Mathias Vust (Université de Neuchâtel)
Les débuts de la lichénologie en Suisse – Chaillet ou le chaînon manquant
15:00 Scott LaGreca (Duke University, Durham, North Carolina, USA)
400 years of colonization: human impacts on Bermuda’s mycobiota
15:30 PAUSE / COFFEE BREAK
Modération / Chair: Mathias Vust
16:00 Edouard Di Maio (Université de Neuchâtel)
À la découverte de l’herbier Chaillet
16:30 Christian Forney and Martin Stuber (Universität Bern)
Historical plant species and herbarium specimens as a challenge for the Digital humanities
17:00 Jason Grant (Université de Neuchâtel)
Table ronde sur Chaillet
17:30 PAUSE / APERITIF BREAK
18:00 CONFÉRENCE PUBLIQUE / PUBLIC TALK
David Mabberley (Wadham College, University of Oxford, United Kingdom)
Sir Joseph Banks to Robert Brown: The transition to professionalism in botany
19:30 DÎNER / DINNER
—
Jeudi / Thursday 9.11.2023
08:30–10:30 Départ de l’hôtel / Departure from the hotel.
—
Inscription et informations pratiques : https://botanical-legacies.unine.ch/#conference