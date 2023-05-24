Plotting Poetry 6: The Plot. Storytelling in Verse (Bucarest)

Plotting Poetry is a conference series focussed on computational, statistical and other quantitative approaches for the study of poetic texts, and of poeticity more broadly. This year’s conference welcomes a focus on the many forms of storytelling in verse.







PROGRAMME:





>> Monday, 12 June <<

Location: CEU Library Building, Nádor utca 15, Quantum Room





14.00–14.30 Official opening of the conference, Welcome to the participants



14.30–16.00 SECTION 1



Between Poetry and Rhythmic Prose: A New Look at the Medieval Old Kyiv Chronicles

Nazarii Nazarov



The Dactylic Epic Caesura: Occurences and Signification

Alexandru Călin, Oana-Dana Balaş



Exploring the evolution of ottava rima: a digital study of rhyme and syntax

Anastasia Belousova, Juan Sebastián Páramo, Paula Ruiz



16.00–16.30 Coffee break



16.30–17.30 SECTION 2



Rhyming and Repetition: Archaic and "Western" Paradigms of Poetical Composition in Old Hungarian Epic Songs

Levente Seláf, Villő Vigyikán, Margit Kiss, Petr Plecháč



"Cryptostories". Narratives about March '68 in contemporary Polish poetry

Magdalena Piotrowska-Grot





17.30–18.00 Coffee break



18.00–19.00 KEYNOTE by Jean-Baptiste Camps



“From Epic Poetry to Knightly Romances? Monitoring the Evolution of Old French Chansons de geste”

19.00– Welcome drink, social event







>> Tuesday, 13 June <<

Location: CEU Library Building, Nádor utca 15, Quantum Room



9.00–10.30 SECTION 3



Aligning Manual and Machine-Produced Annotations in a Verse Corpus: A case Study on Raymond Queneau

Anne-Sophie Bories, Petr Plecháč



"The narrative obsession" : Franck Venaille and the art of telling in verse and prose

Stéphane Cunescu



Can Hyperbase allow us to apprehend certain aspects of narrativity in contemporary poetry?

Michèle Monte







10.30–11.00 Coffee break



11.00–12.30 SECTION 4



Innovation and repetition in rhyme: quantitative exploration of the 19th-century Russian verse

Antonina Martynenko



Lexical exactness and metrical and strophic diversity: Calderon de la Barca's Theatre in Russian translations

Vera Polilova



The sonnet in Spanish in Latin American and Philippine Modernismos: Shared and local features in content and form in two related but distinct traditions

Clara Martínez Cantón, Rocío Ortuño Casanova, Pablo Ruiz Fabo







12.30–14.00 Lunch break



14.00–15.30 SECTION 5



Patterned repetition in Finnic oral poetry

Jukka Saarinen, Maciej Janicki, Kati Kallio



Þórnaldarþula – Plotting Interpretation of a Scattered Narrative

Yelena Sesselja Helgadóttir



Detecting synonyms in poetic text: corpus-based exploration of Estonian runosongs

Mari Sarv, Kaarel Veskis





15.30–16.00 Coffee break



16.00–17.20 SECTION 6



Cross Referencing Narration Structure with Metric Features over Narrative Verse

Pablo Gervás, Álvaro Torrente



Mind the meter: variation in linguistic constraints of poetic forms

Artjoms Šeļa, Thomas Haider



17.20–18.10 KEYNOTE by Camille Bloomfield



“Personal Storytelling in Instapoetry: A Statistical Approach”



>>Dinner with the participants<<





>> Wednesday, 14 June <<

Location: ELTE BTK, Múzeum körút 6, Gólyavár, Pázmány Péter Room



9.00–10.30 SECTION 7



The Embedding of Poetry in a System of Literary Genres via the Communicative Functions Interpersonal, Narration, and Aesthetic

Thomas Haider



Slavic spoken verse: reconstruction, evolution and functions

Neža Kočnik



« Voici l’intrigue de ma chanson » : Narrativity in French Song (Renaud, Vian, Brassens, Gainsbourg)

Nils Couturier



10.30–11.00 Coffee break





11.00–12.00 SECTION 8



Sound and Sense of Ukrainian Ballads: Towards a Computational Poetics

Inna Lisniak, Olha Petrovych



The Sounds of Modern (Anti-)Narrative

Valentina Colonna, Chris Mustazza







12.00–12.30 Coffee break



12.30– Closing remarks, general discussion and round table: The future of the exploration of poetical corpora with computers and AI.



>> Lunch <<



>> Common trip to a thermal bath and/or to a museum <<