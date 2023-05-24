Agenda
Plotting Poetry 6: The Plot. Storytelling in Verse (Bucarest)

Plotting Poetry is a conference series focussed on computational, statistical and other quantitative approaches for the study of poetic texts, and of poeticity more broadly. This year’s conference welcomes a focus on the many forms of storytelling in verse.



PROGRAMME:


>> Monday, 12 June <<
Location: CEU Library Building, Nádor utca 15, Quantum Room


14.00–14.30 Official opening of the conference, Welcome to the participants

14.30–16.00  SECTION 1


Between Poetry and Rhythmic Prose: A New Look at the Medieval Old Kyiv Chronicles
Nazarii Nazarov

The Dactylic Epic Caesura: Occurences and Signification
Alexandru Călin, Oana-Dana Balaş

Exploring the evolution of ottava rima: a digital study of rhyme and syntax
Anastasia Belousova, Juan Sebastián Páramo, Paula Ruiz


16.00–16.30  Coffee break 

16.30–17.30 SECTION 2


Rhyming and Repetition: Archaic and "Western" Paradigms of Poetical Composition in Old Hungarian Epic Songs
Levente Seláf, Villő Vigyikán, Margit Kiss, Petr Plecháč

"Cryptostories". Narratives about March '68 in contemporary Polish poetry
Magdalena Piotrowska-Grot



17.30–18.00 Coffee break

18.00–19.00  KEYNOTE by Jean-Baptiste Camps


“From Epic Poetry to Knightly Romances? Monitoring the Evolution of Old French Chansons de geste” 

19.00– Welcome drink, social event



>> Tuesday, 13 June <<
Location: CEU Library Building, Nádor utca 15, Quantum Room

9.00–10.30 SECTION 3


Aligning Manual and Machine-Produced Annotations in a Verse Corpus: A case Study on Raymond Queneau
Anne-Sophie Bories, Petr Plecháč

"The narrative obsession" : Franck Venaille and the art of telling in verse and prose
Stéphane Cunescu

Can Hyperbase allow us to apprehend certain aspects of narrativity in contemporary poetry?
Michèle Monte


10.30–11.00 Coffee break

11.00–12.30 SECTION 4


Innovation and repetition in rhyme: quantitative exploration of the 19th-century Russian verse
Antonina Martynenko

Lexical exactness and metrical and strophic diversity: Calderon de la Barca's Theatre in Russian translations
Vera Polilova

The sonnet in Spanish in Latin American and Philippine Modernismos: Shared and local features in content and form in two related but distinct traditions
Clara Martínez Cantón, Rocío Ortuño Casanova, Pablo Ruiz Fabo


12.30–14.00 Lunch break

14.00–15.30 SECTION 5


Patterned repetition in Finnic oral poetry
Jukka Saarinen, Maciej Janicki, Kati Kallio

Þórnaldarþula – Plotting Interpretation of a Scattered Narrative
Yelena Sesselja Helgadóttir

Detecting synonyms in poetic text: corpus-based exploration of Estonian runosongs
Mari Sarv, Kaarel Veskis



15.30–16.00 Coffee break

16.00–17.20 SECTION 6


Cross Referencing Narration Structure with Metric Features over Narrative Verse
Pablo Gervás, Álvaro Torrente

Mind the meter: variation in linguistic constraints of poetic forms
Artjoms Šeļa, Thomas Haider


17.20–18.10 KEYNOTE by Camille Bloomfield

“Personal Storytelling in Instapoetry: A Statistical Approach”


>>Dinner with the participants<<


>> Wednesday, 14 June <<
Location: ELTE BTK, Múzeum körút 6, Gólyavár, Pázmány Péter Room

9.00–10.30 SECTION 7


The Embedding of Poetry in a System of Literary Genres via the Communicative Functions Interpersonal, Narration, and Aesthetic
Thomas Haider

Slavic spoken verse: reconstruction, evolution and functions
Neža Kočnik

« Voici l’intrigue de ma chanson » : Narrativity in French Song (Renaud, Vian, Brassens, Gainsbourg)
Nils Couturier


10.30–11.00 Coffee break


11.00–12.00  SECTION 8


Sound and Sense of Ukrainian Ballads: Towards a Computational Poetics
Inna Lisniak, Olha Petrovych

The Sounds of Modern (Anti-)Narrative
Valentina Colonna, Chris Mustazza


12.00–12.30 Coffee break

12.30–  Closing remarks, general discussion and round table: The future of the exploration of poetical corpora with computers and AI.

>> Lunch <<

>> Common trip to a thermal bath and/or to a museum <<