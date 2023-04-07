Lire, écrire, voyager. Colloque anniversaire des 20 ans de la SELVA (Nice)

Colloque « Lire, écrire, voyager » les 11 et 12 mai 2023



Salle de conférences 031 (8h-19h), Campus St Jean d’Angély

25 avenue François Mitterrand, F-06300 Nice.

Colloqueorganisé et financé par l’Université Côte d’Azur (EUR CREATES, UPR CTELA, Académie 5) et le comité d’organisation sur place composé d’Emmanuelle Peraldo, Odile Gannier, Martin Wable et Adrien Spiga, en partenariat avec la SELVA représentée par Anne-Florence Quaireau (Secrétaire, PRAG, Sorbonne Université, VALE), Samia Ounoughi (Vice-Présidente, MCF, Université de Grenoble, LIDILEM), Stéphanie Gourdon (Trésorière, PRAG, Université Lyon 2, IHRIM) et Emmanuelle Peraldo (présidente, UCA), le CRLV, le CIELAM, le LERMA, le GIS Sociabilités, la Faculté des Lettres de Sorbonne Université, VALE et l’IHRIM (Lyon).

Comité scientifique :

Jean Viviès (Président fondateur de la SELVA, PR, Aix-Marseille Université, LERMA) ; Sylvie-Requemora-Gros (Présidente du CRLV, PR, Aix-Marseille Université, CIELAM) ; Françoise Besson (Ancienne Présidente de la SELVA, Professeur émérite, Université de Toulouse) ; Jan Borm (Ancien Président de la SELVA Professeur, UVSQ) ; Emmanuelle Peraldo (Présidente de la SELVA, PR, Université Côte d’Azur, CTEL) ; Odile Gannier (PR, Université Côte d’Azur, CTEL) ; Anne-Florence Quaireau (Secrétaire, PRAG, Sorbonne Université, VALE) ; Samia Ounoughi (Vice-Présidente, MCF, Université de Grenoble, LIDILEM) ; Stéphanie Gourdon (Trésorière, PRAG, Université Lyon 2, IHRIM).

—

Programme :

Jeudi 11 mai 2023

Accueil 8h30-9h – Petit déjeuner /breakfast

9h-9h30 : Ouverture du colloque – rétrospective sur la SELVA par son président fondateur, Jean Viviès (Aix-Marseille Université) : La SELVA a vingt ans.

9h30-11h25 : Session 1 : Geographical Fiction and Travel Writing: Geography, Imagination and Geopoetics (Chair : Anne-Florence Quaireau)

9h30-9h55 – Nathalie Bernard (Aix-Marseille Université) : Observing and Imagining Nice in Tobias Smollett’s Travels through France and Italy (1766).

9h55-10h20 – Julie Gay (Université de Poitiers) : Approche géopoétique du récit de voyage aventureux à la “fin de siècle” : R. L. Stevenson et Joseph Conrad en écrivains-géographes.

10h20-10h45 – Christian Gutleben (Université Côte d’Azur): Le Perroquet perdu : voyage et dérision dans Flaubert’s Parrot de Julian Barnes (1984).

10h45-11h10 – Anne Rouhette (Université Clermont Auvergne) :Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Black and White Images (Mani, 1958, and Roumeli, 1966).

11h10-11h25 : Questions

11h25-11h40 – pause-café/ coffee-break

11h40-12h40 : Session 2 : Generic Hybridity – Travel Writing between Art and Science (Chair : Pierre Lurbe)

11h40-12h05 – Kevin Cristin (Aix-Marseille Université) : Le récit de voyage des ingénieurs au XIXe siècle comme lieu d’expérimentation des frontières entre écrits professionnels et littéraires.

11h05-12h30 – Sandhya Patel (Université Clermont Auvergne) : The Cook Voyages and the Art of Science.

12h30-12h40 – Questions

12h40-14h déjeuner buffet / lunch

14h-14h45 Keynote lecture (Chair : Samia Ounoughi) : Tim Youngs (Nottingham Trent University):More than a Travel Book : Regarding Travel Writing.

14h45-14h55 : Questions

14h55-15h15 pause-café / coffee-break

15h15-16h15 : Session 3 : Decentering Man in Travel Writing (1): Women Travellers (Chair : Stéphanie Gourdon)

15h15-15h40 – Anne-Florence Quaireau (Sorbonne Université) : (Re)discovering Travelling Mothers : A Survey of the Mother-Land in Travel Writing from the 18th to the 20th Century.

15h40-16h05 – Virginia Sherman (Université Grenoble Alpes) : Harbingers of Taste : Cultural Proselytism in the Food Writings of Mid-Twentieth Century Women Travellers : Patience Gray, Elizabeth David and Sybille Bedford.

16h05-16h15 : Questions

16h15-18h : Assemblée Générale de la SELVA/ General Assembly

19h Dîner

Vendredi 12 mai 2023

8h30-9h – Petit déjeuner /breakfast

9h-10h : Session 4 : Decentering Man in Travel Writing (2): Animals and Nature (Chair: Emmanuelle Peraldo)

9h-9h25 – Isabelle Keller-Privat (Université de Toulouse) : Walking, Reading the Sonorous World with Patrick Leigh Fermor.

9h25-9h50 – Françoise Besson (Université de Toulouse) :L’écriture du voyage comme lecture consciente du monde : Les récits de Henry Russell et Kev Reynolds à la lumière de l’écocritique.

9h50-10h : Questions

10h-10h20 pause-café / coffee-break

10h20-11h50 : Session 5 : Exploring New Territories (1): Travel Writing and Postcolonial Studies (Chair : Simona Oliva)

10h20-10h45 – Vanessa Alayrac-Fielding (Université de Lille) : Coloniality, Domesticity and the Exotic in Louisa Anne Meredith’s Notes and Sketches of New South Wales (1844) and My Home in Tasmania (1852).

10h45-11h10 – Mélanie Joseph-Vilain (Université de Dijon) : Travel Narratives and Literary Journalism in South Africa : the Example of Antjie Krog’s Work.

11h10-11h20 : Questions

11h20-12h10 : Session 6 : Exploring New Territories (2): Oriental and Nordic Studies (Chair : Julie Gay)

11h20-11h45 – Jan Borm (Université Paris Saclay, UVSQ) : ‘The land looks empty.’ – Writing the Far East in Colin Thubron’s The Amur(2021).

11h45-12h10 – Stéphanie Gourdon (Université Lyon 2) : What the ‘North’ did to early British Women Travellers : Mary Wollstonecraft, the Wilmot sisters and Elizabeth Rigby Eastlake.

12h10-12h20 : Questions

12h20-13h30 déjeuner buffet / lunch

13h30-14h30: Plenary lecture (Chair Nathalie Vanfasse): Julia Kuehn (University of Hong Kong). Geopoetic Forms: Place and Space in Victorian Travel Writing.

14h15-14h30 : Questions

14h30-15h55: Session 7 : Opening Travel Writing to New Forms and Media & Intertextuality (Chair : Valérie Capdeville)

14h30-14h55 – Ruth Menzies (Aix-Marseille Université): Car commercials, Goveller’s Travels and “Lilliputian nobodies” : some recent avatars of Lemuel Gulliver and their relationship to Swiftian satire.

14h55-15h20 – Capucine Zgraja (Aix-Marseille Université) : Micromégas, ou le Gulliver renversé ?

15h20-15h45 – Elisabeth Bouzonviller (Université de Saint-Etienne) : A “Carnival by the Sea,” or F. Scott and Zelda Fitzgerald’s Literary and Visual Journeys along their “Beloved Riviera”.

15h45-15h55 : Questions

15h55-16h10 : pause-café

16h10-17h10 : Session 8 : Travel Writing, Comparative Studies and Literary Creation (Chair : Nora Galland)

16h10-16h35 – Odile Gannier (Université Côte d’Azur) : Triangulation du voyage en France : Henry James, Edith Wharton et le Baedeker.

16h35-17h – Martin Wable (Université Côte d’Azur) : The Novel at the End of the Road. The Soul Circuit of Jack Kerouac as a Professional Writer.

17h-17h10 : Questions

Fin du colloque 17h10

Voir Fabula le détail du programme…