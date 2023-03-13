Présentation du n° 2 de la revue Florence Review (IIC London)

Thursday March 30, 7 p.m.

IIC London - Istituto Italiano di Cultura di Londra

39 Belgrave Square, London SW1X 8NX

presents



The Florence Review

The first bilingual literary magazine in Italian and English





Founded in Italy as an editorial project in 2016 with the name The FLR, The Florence Review has been published and distributed by Le Lettere since 2022. It publishes and translates in its six-monthly issues (each illustrated by a different up-and-coming Italian artist) a selection of the most important contemporary authors on the Italian literary scene, short stories and poetry in English translation with parallel text in Italian.



Martino Baldi and Alessandro Raveggi

will present the latest issues “Horizon / Orizzonte” and “Joy / Allegria” together with authors Gianluca Didino and Viola Di Grado

and author and critic Chris Power

An event dedicated to contemporary Italian literature and an opportunity to look at and compare Italian and UK literary magazines.



More info: https://iiclondra.esteri.it/iic_londra/en/gli_eventi/calendario/2023/03/the-florence-review.html

About the magazine: https://www.lelettere.it/the-florence-review