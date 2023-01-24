Épistemocritique, n° 21 : "Crises : Climat et Critique" (dir. Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin, Théo Mantion)
Épistemocritique, Revue sur la Littérature et les Savoirs, n° 21 :
"Crises : Climat et Critique"
Numéro réalisé par Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin et Théo Mantion
Sommaire/Table of Contents
Introduction — Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin et Théo Mantion
La critique saisie par les crises climatique et écologiques : l’écocritique comme remède, comme modèle, comme arme – Julie Sermon
Faire une littérature environnementale. Le pragmatisme à l’essai – Jonathan Hope
Géopoétique de la catastrophe. The Book of the Dead de Muriel Rukeyser – Elvina LePoul
Vivid Entanglements: Materializing Climate Crisis in Mainstream Poetry – Sarah Montin
“Infamy in the Air”: Toxic Climate, Racial Atmospherics, and the Politics of Contagion in the Literature of the Nineteenth-Century United States – Thomas Constantinesco
A Martial Meteorology: Carceral Ecology in Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing – Savannah DiGregorio
Du “Storm Cloud” à Vertigo Sea. L’art britannique au prisme de l’“angloseen” – Charlotte Gould et Sophie Mesplède
Jonathan Franzen: His Bird Solution – Béatrice Pire
William Golding, Gaia, and the Crisis Ecology of Lord of the Flies – Theo Mantion
« Quelque chose qui flotte, qui bouge… qui grouille… » Some Flows of the Formless in Late Anthropocene Fiction – Terry Harpold
Rewriting the Unthinkable: (In)Visibility and the Nuclear Sublime in Gerald Vizenor’s Hiroshima Bugi: Atomu 57 (2003) and Lindsey A. Freeman’s This Atom Bomb in Me (2019) – David Lombard