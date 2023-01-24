Épistemocritique, n° 21 : "Crises : Climat et Critique" (dir. Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin, Théo Mantion)

Revue
Épistemocritique, Revue sur la Littérature et les Savoirs, n° 21 :

"Crises : Climat et Critique"

Numéro réalisé par Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin et Théo Mantion



Sommaire/Table of Contents

Introduction — Pierre-Louis Patoine, Sarah Bouttier, Sarah Montin et Théo Mantion

La critique saisie par les crises climatique et écologiques : l’écocritique comme remède, comme modèle, comme arme – Julie Sermon

Faire une littérature environnementale. Le pragmatisme à l’essai – Jonathan Hope

Géopoétique de la catastrophe. The Book of the Dead de Muriel Rukeyser – Elvina LePoul

Vivid Entanglements: Materializing Climate Crisis in Mainstream Poetry – Sarah Montin

“Infamy in the Air”: Toxic Climate, Racial Atmospherics, and the Politics of Contagion in the Literature of the Nineteenth-Century United States – Thomas Constantinesco

A Martial Meteorology: Carceral Ecology in Jesmyn Ward’s Sing, Unburied, Sing – Savannah DiGregorio

Du “Storm Cloud” à Vertigo Sea. L’art britannique au prisme de l’“angloseen” – Charlotte Gould et Sophie Mesplède

Jonathan Franzen: His Bird Solution – Béatrice Pire

William Golding, Gaia, and the Crisis Ecology of Lord of the Flies Theo Mantion

« Quelque chose qui flotte, qui bouge… qui grouille… » Some Flows of the Formless in Late Anthropocene Fiction – Terry Harpold
Rewriting the Unthinkable: (In)Visibility and the Nuclear Sublime in Gerald Vizenor’s Hiroshima Bugi: Atomu 57 (2003) and Lindsey A. Freeman’s This Atom Bomb in Me (2019) – David Lombard

 

 

 