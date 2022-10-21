The Globalization of Series: the Example of Israeli Series in the World.Towards a Cross-Cultural and Comparative Approach to Series Adaptations and Franchises

International Conference

Hebrew University of Jerusalem 31/10-2/11 2022

The Department of Romance Studies, Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Demoseries, Université Paris 1 Panthéon-Sorbonne, CNRS

31/10

Beit Maiersdorf 501, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Mount Scopus, Jerusalem

14:00-14:30 Reception

14:30-15:00 Greetings

René Troccaz, General Consul of France in Jerusalem

Ofer Ashkenazi, Vice Dean for Teaching Affairs, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Yona Hanhart-Marmor, Head of the Romance Studies Department, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

15:00-16:30 Israel, a Land of Series

Chair: Gur Zak, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Amélie Férey, Ifri, Security Studies Center: TV Series in Israel: a New Democratic Arena?

Gisela Dachs, Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Local Narratives that Travel the World: the Israeli Case

Ophir Levy, Université Paris 8-Vincennes Saint-Denis: Crossed Views. Our Boys and the Aesthetics of Helplessness

16:30-16:45 Coffee Break

16:45-18:15 Projection of the first episode of Kfulim 3 (False Flag) and Conversation between Leora Kamenetzki, co-creator, and Benjamin Freidenberg, Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

1/11

Institut français de Jérusalem Romain Gary

35 rue Hillel Jérusalem

Cette journée se déroulera en français et en hébreu

10:00-12:00 En Thérapie

Président de séance: Moshe Slukhovsky, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem

Yona Hanhart-Marmor, Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Lorsque l’adaptation révèle l’original: En thérapie et BeTipul

Ayelet Lilti, Sciences-Po Paris: Survivre à la terreur et à l'ethos héroïque dans la société israélienne et française

Timo Obergöker, University of Chester:

La version québécoise d'En thérapie (2012) - Reflet d'une société en désarroi

Thibaut de Saint-Maurice, Université Paris 1-Panthéon Sorbonne:

BeTipul et ses adaptations à travers le monde: la naissance d’une hyper-série

12:00-12:30 Pause-café

12:30-13:15 Entretien entre Arnaud Desplechin, réalisateur, et Yona Hanhart-Marmor, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem: Du cinéma à la télévision

13:15-14:15 Déjeuner

14:15-16:15 De Hatufim à Homeland et au-delà

Présidente de séance : Chiara Caradonna, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem

Anat Sella Inbar, Université hébraïque de Jérusalem / Collège académique Sapir: Adapter sans perdre – ethos nationaux et adaptation trans-nationale dans Hatufim et Homeland

Anastasia Krutikova, Paris 1- Panthéon-Sorbonne: Perdu et retrouvé en traduction : Hatufim / Homeland / Rodina

Sylvie Allouche, Université catholique de Lyon: La réception de Homeland et de Hatufim par la critique française

Sabine Chalvon-Demersay, EHESS-CNRS: Celui qui rentre chez lui: L'Odyssée, Hatufim. Résonnances ou adaptation?

16:15-16:30 Pause café

16:30-17:30 Table ronde

Sandra Laugier, Université Paris 1 Panthéon Sorbonne, Laurence Herszberg, directrice de Séries Mania, Amélie Férey, Ifri, Centre des études de sécurité de l'Ifri, Alexandre Gefen, CNRS: Le paradigme des séries israéliennes

2/11

Beit Maiersdorf 501, The Hebrew University of Jerusalem, Mount Scopus, Jerusalem

10:00-11:00 Euphoria

Chair: Yoav Rinon, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Yuval Gozansky and Gabriela Jonas Aharoni, Sapir Academic College: Israeli and US Euphoria: Inspiration or Cultural Adaptation?

Alexandre Gefen, CNRS: Euphoria, Empathy and Moral Education

11:00-11:15 Coffee Break

11:15-12:45 The Creators' Perspective

Chair: Yuval Tal, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

11:15-12:00 Conversation between Gisela Dachs (Hebrew University of Jerusalem), Tomer Aviram, director and writer, and Chaim Sharir, producer and actor:

The Transfer of Content and its Challenge in Practice

12:00-13:30 Lunch

13:30-15:00 New Realisms

Chair: Paul Frosh, Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Benjamin Freidenberg, Hebrew University of Jerusalem: Ethics & Aesthetics of Collective Memory vs Corporate Streaming Realism: Adapting the Israeli documentary series A Shadow of Truth to the Netflix series Buried

Ruth Levari, Israel France co-writing drama residency: Packing to go. Exploring the voyage of TV Series

Sandra Laugier, Université Paris 1- Panthéon Sorbonne: Series Changing the Real World