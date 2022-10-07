Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations (Marburg)

"Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations"

October 13th-15th, 2022

Philipps-Universität, Marburg (with the generous support of USC's Visual Studies Research Institute)



Thursday, October 13th, 2022

19:00



20:00



Friday, October 14th, 2022



9:30-10:30



Opening session (Alice Morin, Jens Ruchatz, Vanessa Schwartz)



Discussion of the selected readings







11:00-13:00: Composition



Respondent Vanessa Schwartz (University of Southern California, VSRI)





Paul Edwards (Université Paris Cité/Maison Française d’Oxford)



Costumes and Cathedrals: From Lantern-Slide Story-Telling and Kinetic Effects to the Literary Photobook, 1890-1903





Alexander Streitberger (UC Louvain)



The Photobook Within and As a Heterogeneous Media Environment





14:30-16:30: Intermedial/In-Between Identities



Respondent Vincent Fröhlich (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)





Mareike Stoll (Weißensee School of Art and Design, Berlin/Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin)



Connective Tissue and Friction in Photobooks: Constellations of Epistemological Exchange





Michel Hardy-Vallée (Concordia University)



Institutional Intermediality: A Trifecta of Multi-Support Works from the Still Photography Division







17:00-19:00: Format And Its Afterlives



Respondent Jens Ruchatz (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)





Allan Doyle (Parsons School of Design, The New School)



Physique Education: US Bodybuilding Photobooks of the 1950s & 1960s





Ellen Handy (City University of New York)



Changing New York in Context: Photobooks, Viewbooks, Souvenir Books, Guidebooks





Saturday, October 15th, 2022





9:00-11:00: Politics, Advocacy and the Photobook



Respondent Steffen Siegel (Folkwang Universität, Essen)





Hubert Locher (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)



A Photo Book, or a Book with Photographs? Peter Blake’s God’s Own Junkyard (1964)





Ralf Michael Fisher (Eberhard Karls University Tübingen/Museum Langenargen)



Cultural-Diagnostic and Political-Critical "Songs" of the Desert and the Border - Richard Misrach's Photobooks as Media Constellations







11:30-13:30: News Images in The Political Photobook



Respondent Kathrin Yacavone (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)





Katharina Jörder (Freie Universität Berlin)



The Architect of Apartheid in the Photobook. A Case Study on Photobiographies





Steven Samols (University of Southern California)



Ruth Gruber’s Destination Palestine: Legitimizing Israel through a Photobook







15:00-17:00: The Logic and Pictorial Economy of the Series



Respondent Alice Morin (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)





Josh Ellenbogen (University of Pittsburgh) & Adam Jolles (Florida State University)



“Ghetto Chaos”: Minority Education, Photobooks, and Kodak’s Visual Literacy Program





Jayson Lantz (University of Southern California)



Iconographic Microcosmos: Petite Planète and the “gens d’images” at Seuil







17:00-18:00



Closing Round-table

To foster exchanges on the topic beyond the workshop itself, a book of abstracts, including the contact information for all participants, is available upon request at alice.morin@uni-marburg.de.