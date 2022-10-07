Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations (Marburg)
"Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations"
October 13th-15th, 2022
Philipps-Universität, Marburg (with the generous support of USC's Visual Studies Research Institute)
Thursday, October 13th, 2022
19:00
Welcome & registration
20:00
Welcome dinner (sponsored by USC VSRI)
Friday, October 14th, 2022
9:30-10:30
Opening session (Alice Morin, Jens Ruchatz, Vanessa Schwartz)
Discussion of the selected readings
Coffee break
11:00-13:00: Composition
Respondent Vanessa Schwartz (University of Southern California, VSRI)
Paul Edwards (Université Paris Cité/Maison Française d’Oxford)
Costumes and Cathedrals: From Lantern-Slide Story-Telling and Kinetic Effects to the Literary Photobook, 1890-1903
Alexander Streitberger (UC Louvain)
The Photobook Within and As a Heterogeneous Media Environment
13:00-14:30: Lunch
14:30-16:30: Intermedial/In-Between Identities
Respondent Vincent Fröhlich (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)
Mareike Stoll (Weißensee School of Art and Design, Berlin/Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin)
Connective Tissue and Friction in Photobooks: Constellations of Epistemological Exchange
Michel Hardy-Vallée (Concordia University)
Institutional Intermediality: A Trifecta of Multi-Support Works from the Still Photography Division
Coffee break
17:00-19:00: Format And Its Afterlives
Respondent Jens Ruchatz (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)
Allan Doyle (Parsons School of Design, The New School)
Physique Education: US Bodybuilding Photobooks of the 1950s & 1960s
Ellen Handy (City University of New York)
Changing New York in Context: Photobooks, Viewbooks, Souvenir Books, Guidebooks
19:30: Dinner
Saturday, October 15th, 2022
9:00-11:00: Politics, Advocacy and the Photobook
Respondent Steffen Siegel (Folkwang Universität, Essen)
Hubert Locher (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)
A Photo Book, or a Book with Photographs? Peter Blake’s God’s Own Junkyard (1964)
Ralf Michael Fisher (Eberhard Karls University Tübingen/Museum Langenargen)
Cultural-Diagnostic and Political-Critical "Songs" of the Desert and the Border - Richard Misrach's Photobooks as Media Constellations
Coffee break
11:30-13:30: News Images in The Political Photobook
Respondent Kathrin Yacavone (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)
Katharina Jörder (Freie Universität Berlin)
The Architect of Apartheid in the Photobook. A Case Study on Photobiographies
Steven Samols (University of Southern California)
Ruth Gruber’s Destination Palestine: Legitimizing Israel through a Photobook
13:30-15:00: Lunch
15:00-17:00: The Logic and Pictorial Economy of the Series
Respondent Alice Morin (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)
Josh Ellenbogen (University of Pittsburgh) & Adam Jolles (Florida State University)
“Ghetto Chaos”: Minority Education, Photobooks, and Kodak’s Visual Literacy Program
Jayson Lantz (University of Southern California)
Iconographic Microcosmos: Petite Planète and the “gens d’images” at Seuil
17:00-18:00
Closing Round-table
To foster exchanges on the topic beyond the workshop itself, a book of abstracts, including the contact information for all participants, is available upon request at alice.morin@uni-marburg.de.