Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations (Marburg)

  • Du au
  • À : Philipps-Universität, Marburg, GERMANY
"Re-Thinking Photobooks: Media Constellations in Media Constellations"

October 13th-15th, 2022

Philipps-Universität, Marburg (with the generous support of USC's Visual Studies Research Institute)


Thursday, October 13th, 2022

19:00 

Welcome & registration 

20:00 

Welcome dinner (sponsored by USC VSRI)
 

Friday, October 14th, 2022
 
9:30-10:30

Opening session (Alice Morin, Jens Ruchatz, Vanessa Schwartz)

Discussion of the selected readings



Coffee break

 

11:00-13:00:  Composition 

Respondent Vanessa Schwartz (University of Southern California, VSRI)

 
Paul Edwards (Université Paris Cité/Maison Française d’Oxford)

Costumes and Cathedrals: From Lantern-Slide Story-Telling and Kinetic Effects to the Literary Photobook, 1890-1903


Alexander Streitberger (UC Louvain)

The Photobook Within and As a Heterogeneous Media Environment


13:00-14:30: Lunch

 
14:30-16:30: Intermedial/In-Between Identities 

Respondent Vincent Fröhlich (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)

 
Mareike Stoll (Weißensee School of Art and Design, Berlin/Humboldt-Universität zu Berlin)

Connective Tissue and Friction in Photobooks: Constellations of Epistemological Exchange


Michel Hardy-Vallée (Concordia University)

Institutional Intermediality: A Trifecta of Multi-Support Works from the Still Photography Division

 

Coffee break

 

17:00-19:00: Format And Its Afterlives

Respondent Jens Ruchatz (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)


Allan Doyle (Parsons School of Design, The New School)

Physique Education: US Bodybuilding Photobooks of the 1950s & 1960s 


Ellen Handy (City University of New York)

Changing New York in Context: Photobooks, Viewbooks, Souvenir Books, Guidebooks


19:30: Dinner 

 

Saturday, October 15th, 2022
 

9:00-11:00: Politics, Advocacy and the Photobook 

Respondent Steffen Siegel (Folkwang Universität, Essen)

 
Hubert Locher (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)

A Photo Book, or a Book with Photographs? Peter Blake’s God’s Own Junkyard (1964)


Ralf Michael Fisher (Eberhard Karls University Tübingen/Museum Langenargen)

Cultural-Diagnostic and Political-Critical "Songs" of the Desert and the Border - Richard Misrach's Photobooks as Media Constellations

 

Coffee break 

 

11:30-13:30: News Images in The Political Photobook

Respondent Kathrin Yacavone (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)

 
Katharina Jörder (Freie Universität Berlin)

The Architect of Apartheid in the Photobook. A Case Study on Photobiographies


Steven Samols (University of Southern California)

Ruth Gruber’s Destination Palestine: Legitimizing Israel through a Photobook

 

13:30-15:00: Lunch

 

15:00-17:00: The Logic and Pictorial Economy of the Series

Respondent Alice Morin (Philipps-Universität, Marburg)

 
Josh Ellenbogen (University of Pittsburgh) & Adam Jolles (Florida State University)

“Ghetto Chaos”: Minority Education, Photobooks, and Kodak’s Visual Literacy Program


Jayson Lantz (University of Southern California)

Iconographic Microcosmos: Petite Planète and the “gens d’images” at Seuil 

 

17:00-18:00

Closing Round-table

To foster exchanges on the topic beyond the workshop itself, a book of abstracts, including the contact information for all participants, is available upon request at alice.morin@uni-marburg.de.