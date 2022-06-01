(In French, for English see below)

CRISE(s) - Un numéro-pilote comme une injonction au dialogue



Avec un numéro hors-série Dépasser les binarités : représentations et performances des genres et des sexualités

Créée en pleine crise sanitaire de la COVID 19, la plateforme artistique-académique IN VIVO lance son numéro-pilote en plein déroulement d’une autre crise, tout aussi perturbante et déstabilisante – la guerre en Ukraine.



La crisologie dont parle Edgar Morin s’avère donc une démarche légitime, inlassablement altérée par la forte accélération de l’Histoire, laquelle met les artistes et les penseur.e.s dans une situation paradoxale : en décalage par rapport à un monde de plus en plus incompréhensible, mais aussi dans des rapports de dépendance avec les pouvoirs sociétaux (à en penser à l’interdiction des représentations pendant les confinements, par exemple, tout en les qualifiant de non-essentielles). Donc, la crisologie nous incite à penser la crise à partir de l’être humain.e dans son historicité et sa sociabilité, conçu.e comme animal crisique ; c’est-à-dire, comme un « tissu de contradictions qui est la source, à la fois, de ses échecs, de ses réussites, de ses inventions et aussi de sa névrose fondamentale »[1], pour reprendre la théorisation de Morin.

IN VIVO est un espace numérique concret mais aussi un concept ayant pour vocation d’harmoniser, rassembler et faire dialoguer des gens qui pensent et qui créent inlassablement le(s) monde(s), à travers les scènes et les écrans. Provenant du latin, in vivo se traduirait par « au sein du vivant », formulation qui montre bel et bien l’enjeu principal de notre équipe, soit l’exploration – à travers la recherche-en-action – du vivant artistique émanant des arts du spectacle vivant. Comme tout concept, IN VIVO est amené à évoluer et à s’améliorer constamment, et IN VIVO ARTS n’est que la première étape d’une série d’actions culturelles, artistiques et scientifiques qui se dévoileront prochainement.

IN VIVO ARTS s’est donné plusieurs buts : s’ouvrir au maximum à la pluridisciplinarité (tant du point du vue des pratiques artistiques que des objets d’étude et des méthodes des sciences humaines) ; faciliter la publication des articles scientifiques tout en acceptant et en encourageant les propositions dites de la « jeune » génération de chercheur.e.s ; simplifier les modes de sélection des contributions en optant pour un accompagnement personnalisé assuré par un comité scientifique international et pluridisciplinaire ; enfin, créer un espace de dialogue pour donner la parole aux artistes et aux professionnel.le.s des arts du spectacle vivant.

Nous estimons que ce numéro-pilote – CRISE(s) – notamment riche en dialogues, nous donne l’élan de poursuivre sur ce chemin, et de proposer d’autres dossiers intimement liés à la vie artistique de nos sociétés.

Nous avons été particulièrement touché.e.s, soutenu.e.s et accompagné.e.s dans nos démarches par deux artistes-chercheur.e.s qui ont répondu à notre appel à contribution en nous proposant la publication d’un numéro spécial – Dépasser les binarités : représentations et performances des genres et des sexualités. Ce numéro, coordonné par Mélissa Bertrand en complicité avec Pablo Dubott, est l’émanation d’une journée d’études qui a eu lieu à la Sorbonne Nouvelle, le 14 janvier 2021.



Les genres et les sexualités se trouvent au cœur des tendances transformatives des sociétés contemporaines dans le monde entier ; ces thématiques sont devenues synonymes d’un état de crise permanente, mais aussi des territoires conceptuels d’où émergent des interrogations sur les réalités sociopolitiques dans toute leur complexité. Ce numéro spécial montre très clairement comment ces phénomènes complexes sont intimement liées aux modalités expressives propres aux Arts du Spectacle Vivant, tout en illustrant l’importance de ces derniers dans le dialogue sociétal entre les genres et les sexualités.



CRISE(s) nous invite donc à interroger deux modes de vie possibles, ainsi que leurs interconnexions. D’un côté, il y a l’éveillement à vocation alarmiste, nécessaire sans doute, à condition qu’il ne constitue pas un frein ou un point de non-retour. De l’autre côté, un mode de vie tourné vers l’espoir car, pour reprendre les dires d’une de nos interviewées – Céline Hersant, directrice de la Théâtrothèque Gaston Baty de l’Université Sorbonne Nouvelle – il n’y a pas de période de crise, ni d’avant ou d’après Covid, mais « une continuité faite de répétitions, de variations, de réorientations, d’accidents, d’erreurs à réparer, pour soi et pour les autres ». — L’Équipe IN VIVO ARTS



A Pilot Issue as a Call for Dialogue



Forged during the COVID 19 health crisis, the artistic-academic platform IN VIVO is launching its pilot issue amid another equally disturbing and destabilizing crisis – the war in Ukraine.

Edgar Morin’s ‘crisology’ (the science of crisis) proves thus to be a legitimate research approach, one which is vividly aware of the constant alterations brought about by the strong acceleration of History and the consequent paradoxical situation in which artists and thinkers find themselves – that of being disconnected from an increasingly incomprehensible world, while at the same time becoming ever more enmeshed within dependencies and constraints vis-à-vis societal powers (for example, the ban on performances during lockdown, which were considered non-essentials). At the heart of a crisological view of reality lies thus an understanding of the human being as an animal in crisis – that is to say, as a ‘web of contradictions which is the source, at the same time, of its failures, its successes, its inventions and of its fundamental neurosis.’[1]



IN VIVO is a concrete digital space, but also a conceptual tool whose vocation is to bring together people who reflect on and tirelessly (re)create the world on stages and screens.



Coming from the Latin ‘within the living thing,’ the concept fittingly articulates the main challenge of our team, namely the exploration - through research-in-action - of the artistic livingness at the core of the Performing and Cinematic Arts. In line with its quality of ‘living’ concept, IN VIVO is bound to evolve and improve, and IN VIVO ARTS is only the first step in a series of cultural, artistic, and scientific activities that will gradually be revealed.



IN VIVO ARTS has set itself several goals: to remain fully anchored in a multidisciplinary perspective (as regards both artistic practices and the objects of study and methods of the human sciences); facilitate the publication of articles by established academics, while accepting and encouraging proposals from emerging researchers; simplify the peer-review and selection process by offering personalized support provided by an international and multidisciplinary academic committee; finally, give a voice directly to artists and professionals in the Performing Arts and Cinema as part of efforts to stir up a dialogue between the art world and that of research.



We believe that this pilot issue – CRISIS – particularly rich in dialogues, has given us the impetus to continue this path, and propose further issues on other topical aspects of the artistic life of our societies.



We were particularly privileged to have been accompanied in our efforts by two artist-researchers who responded to our call for contributions by proposing to publish a dossier – Beyond Binarities: Representations and Performances of Genders and Sexualities. This special issue, coordinated by Mélissa Bertrand with the help of Pablo Dubott, is the outcome of a workshop that took place at the Sorbonne Nouvelle on January 14, 2021.



Gender and sexuality are at the heart of transformative tendencies in contemporary societies across the world; they have become synonymous with a permanent state of crisis, revolution and redefinition, and a central stage for radical interrogations on socio-political realities at large. The collection put together by Mélissa and Pablo poignantly reveals how such complex phenomena are tightly bound with expressive modalities which are intrinsic to the Performing and Cinematic Arts (such as representation and performance), pointing to the relevance of the latter in the ongoing societal dialogue on gender and sexuality. This collaboration reinforces furthermore IN VIVO’s expectations, since Mélissa and Pablo have succeeded in harmonizing and hybridizing several voices (from more established to nascent ones), several modes of thought and textual production. We are deeply grateful to them.



CRISIS therefore invites us to consider two possible modes of life, as well as their interconnections. On the one hand, the rude awakening mode, undoubtedly necessary, provided it does not constitute an obstacle to action or suggest a point of no return. But also, a life pledged to constant hope, reworking, and renewal; in the words of one of our interviewees – Céline Hersant, director of the Gaston Baty Théâtrothèque at the University Sorbonne Nouvelle – there is no strict periodicity of crises as such, no ‘before’ and ‘after’ Covid, but rather ‘a continuity made up of repetitions, variations, reorientations, accidents, errors to be repaired, for oneself and for the others.’ — The IN VIVO ARTS Team







