Vico and China

By Daniel Canaris

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment 2020:06

ISBN: 9781789621068, 296 pages, £65.00

Vico's contribution to intercultural hermeneutics has long been recognised, but his view that China is a primitive civilisation has been cited as a blight on his reputation. This first comprehensive study of China in Vico illustrates how his treatment of China is best appreciated not in secular terms but as part of his theory of divine providence.

Uses a wide-range of sources to reconstruct the core theological issues that Vico and his contemporaries grappled with

First monograph-length study on China in Vico that encompasses the full breadth of Vico's intellectual career

A theological evaluation of Vico's work that moves beyond the questions of orthodoxy

Table of Contents :

Acknowledgements

Preface

Introduction: resurrecting the Chinese fossil

‘A monstrous Chinese fossil’

China and Confucianism in Vico’s Naples

Vico and Jesuit accommodationism

Revisiting the rozza e goffa philosophy of Vico’s Confucius

Plan of this work

Chapter 1: Providence and Rome in the Diritto universal

Retheologising Vico

Background to grace and providence in Vico’s Diritto universal

Providence between fate and chance

Chapter 2: The problem of China in early modern historiography

Placing China in a Judaeo-Christian metanarrative

Development of the Jesuit view of China

Chapter 3: The Scythian exception in the Diritto universal

The Romans of the East

The Scythians in early modern historiography and ethnography

Vico’s Scythians and Noachide monotheism

Chapter 4: Towards a new theological valorisation of China

Normalising the Scythians

A hermeneutic of ignorance

Demystifying Chinese ideograms

Re-evaluating Jesuit accommodationism

Chapter 5: Poetic truth and Christian truth

Scienza versus coscienza

Ontological truths and teologia civile ragionata

Conclusion: La discoverta del vero Confucio

Bibliography

Index

Daniel Canaris is a research fellow in the Department of Philosophy at Sun Yat-Sen University. After receiving his PhD from the University of Sydney in 2017, he has held appointments in Australia, Germany and England. His current work focuses on the founder of the Jesuit China mission, Michele Ruggieri (1543-1607).

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.