Rousseau et le matérialisme

By Clovis Gladstone

Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment 2020:08

ISBN: 9781789622027, 264 pages, £65.00

Cette étude entend montrer la place centrale jouée par le matérialisme dans la pensée de J-J Rousseau. Loin de rejeter en bloc ce courant philosophique, Rousseau se l'approprie pour mieux rendre compte de la réalité sociale de l'homme, et en faire la pierre angulaire de son projet autobiographique, anthropologique, et politique.

This work demonstrates the central role played by materialism in the thought of J-J Rousseau. Far from rejecting this philosophical current as a whole, Rousseau takes ownership of it as a way to better reflect the social reality of man, making it the cornerstone of his autobiographical, anthropological, and political project.

Table of Contents:

Introduction

Quelques mots sur la méthodologie

Chapitre 1: Un ‘bisarre et singulier assemblage’

1. Contexte philosophique de l’écriture autobiographique

2. Influences et autodétermination dans le premier livre des Confessions

Chapitre 2: ‘Libre et maître de moi-même’

1. Jean-Jacques est son maître

2. Morale sensitive et bonheur personnel

3. Les Confessions et la reconquête de soi

Chapitre 3: La morale sensitive en matière politique

1. Du contrat social, ou la morale sensitive à l’échelle de l’Etat

2. Un pragmatisme politique au service de la préservation de l’Etat

Chapitre 4: De la temporalité de l’homme

1. Le rêve de l’immobilisme

2. De la mobilité humaine dans l’œuvre de Rousseau

Conclusion

Postface méthodologique: de l’emploi des humanités numériques dans ce travail et les études dix-huitièmistes

Concordances, collocations: une exploitation transparente des textes

Approches plus distantes: classification automatique, similitudes, études sémantiques

Appendice: description de La Morale sensitive, ou le Matérialisme du sage dans les Confessions

Annexe: figures

Bibliographie

Index

Clovis Gladstone is a literary historian specializing in the use of computational methods for text analysis, with a particular focus on the French Enlightenment and the evolution of political discourse over the longue durée. He is currently the Technical Director of the ARTFL Project at the University of Chicago.

The Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment series, previously known as SVEC (Studies on Voltaire and the Eighteenth Century), has published over 500 peer-reviewed scholarly volumes since 1955 as part of the Voltaire Foundation at the University of Oxford. International in focus, Oxford University Studies in the Enlightenment volumes cover wide-ranging aspects of the eighteenth century and the Enlightenment, from gender studies to political theory, and from economics to visual arts and music, and are published in English or French.