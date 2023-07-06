"Patrick Leigh Fermor, un temps pour écrire" (Viatica, hors série n° 6)
Sous la direction de Anne Duprat, Gilles Louÿs, Emmanuelle Peraldo et Anne Rouhette
SOMMAIRE
Gilles Louÿs
Introduction
Guillaume Villeneuve et Anne Rouhette
Quelques souvenirs sur Paddy Leigh Fermor, ses livres et sur mon activité de traducteur
Some memories about Paddy Leigh Fermor, his books and my work as a translator
Lucien d’ Azay
Patrick Leigh Fermor, un philologue incorrigible
Patrick Leigh Fermor, an incorrigible philologist
Anne Duprat
« How vaguely and slowly nations float about » : Patrick Leigh Fermor et le tempo du récit de voyage
“How vaguely and slowly nations float about”: Patrick Leigh Fermor and the Tempo of Travel Writing
Tim Hannigan
At the Brink of the Abyss: Incredibility and the Rhetoric of Truth-Telling in Patrick Leigh Fermor’s A Time of Gifts
Au bord de l'abîme : L’invraisemblance et la rhétorique de la vérité dans Le Temps des offrandes de Patrick Leigh Fermor
Béatrice Blanchet
« Was I really about to trudge through this almost mythical territory? »: Traversée des frontières et devenir-autre dans A Time of Gifts de Patrick Leigh Fermor
“Was I really about to trudge through this almost mythical territory?”: Boundary-crossing and Becoming-other in A Time of Gifts by Patrick Leigh Fermor
Isabelle Keller-Privat
The Hospitality of Art—The Last Bulwark against the Hostility of History in Patrick Leigh Fermor’s A Time of Gifts
L’hospitalité de l’art, dernier rempart contre l’hostilité de l’Histoire dans A Time of Gifts de Patrick Leigh Fermor
Gavin Bowd
Patrick Leigh Fermor, Paul Morand and Rumania [Texte intégral]
Patrick Leigh Fermor, Paul Morand et la Roumanie
Haluk Ihsan Talay
Nostalgia and Re-Imagining of the Orient in Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Between the Woods and the Water and The Broken Road
La nostalgie et la recréation de l’Orient dans Entre fleuve et forêt et La route interrompue de Patrick Leigh Fermor
Jan Borm
Mani et Roumeli : Écrire la Grèce en dehors des sentiers battus
Mani and Roumeli: Writing Greece outside the Beaten Tracks
Frédéric Regard
La marche vers le neutre : Leigh Fermor et l’opération Kreipe [Texte intégral]
An Expedition towards the « Neutral » : Leigh Fermor and the Kreipe Operation
Grzegorz Moroz
Nick Hunt’s Walking the Woods and the Water: In Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Footsteps from the Hook of Holland to the Golden Horn as a Second Journey
Walking the Woods and the Water: In Patrick Leigh Fermor’s Footsteps from the Hook of Holland to the Golden Horn, de Nick Hunt : un deuxième voyage
Christopher Bakken
Writing Under the Influence of Patrick Leigh Fermor
Écrire sous l’influence de Patrick Leigh Fermor
Comptes rendus
Sarga Moussa
Albert Chartier, Une famille française dans l’Empire ottoman. Vie et pérégrinations (1858-1921)
édition établie, présentée et annotée par Chantal Chartier, préface de Jean-Claude David, Paris, Honoré Champion, « Atelier des voyages », 2022, 198 pages, ISBN : 978-2-7453-5680-2
Guillaume Bridet
« Moi, c’est autre chose » : Roland Dorgelès, La Caravane sans chameaux
[1928], édité et présenté par Maéva Bovio, Grenoble, UGA Éditions, « Vers l’Orient », 2022, 288 pages, ISBN : 978-2-37747-375-5
Pierre Loubier
Théo Soula, Géographie littéraire de Paris dans l’œuvre de Jacques Réda. Le flâneur mégapolitain
Paris, Lettres modernes Minard, « Bibliothèque des lettres modernes », 2021, 554 pages, ISBN : 978-2-406-12049-0
Anne Rouhette
Anne-Florence Quaireau, Le Féminin en partage. Le voyage d’Anna Jameson au Canada (1836-1837)
Paris, Sorbonne Université Presses, 2022, 403 pages, ISBN : 979-10-231-0735-7
Gábor Gelléri
Le Journal du voyage en Angleterre du baron de Poederlé (5 juin – 11 août 1771)
Introduction et édition par René Plisnier, Mons, Société des Bibliophiles belges séant à Mons, 2021, 129+XII pages
Frank Lestringant
Jean-François Regnard, Voyages. Roman et récits [
Édition critique par Sylvie Requemora-Gros, Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2020, 401 pages, ISBN : 978-2-406-09362-6