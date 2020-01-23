Agrégation de Lettres Modernes (Littérature française) 2020 Virtual Issue,

Martin Crowley éd.

EAN13 : 14682931.

The latest Virtual Issue from French Studies provides free access to publications on and around the texts and authors of the program of the Agrégation de Lettres Modernes (Littérature française) for the year 2020.

Authors discussed in the collection include Jean de La Bruyère, Pierre Corneille, Voltaire, Tristan Corbière, and Marguerite Duras. We hope that the material in this Virtual Issue will be useful for both teachers and candidates for the 2020 agrégation, and that it will also give an overview of the work carried out in the pages of French Studies.

The articles featured in this Virtual Issue will be available to freely read online until 31 March 2020.

La Bruyère, Les Caractères

Michael Moriarty

La Bruyère: Virtue and Disinterestedness

French Studies, Volume 68, Issue 2, April 2014, Pages 164–179

Corneille, Cinna

Joseph Harris

Pierre Corneille

French Studies, Volume 71, Issue 1, January 2017, Pages 84–96

W. JOHN KIRKNESS

THE LANGUAGE OF RACINE'S ‘ALEXANDRE’ AND ITS LEXICAL LINKS WITH ‘CINNA’ AND ‘ATTILA’

French Studies, Volume XLII, Issue 1, January 1988, Pages 33–49

Voltaire, Candide, Zadig, L’Ingénu

E. M. Langille

La Place, Monbron, and the Origins of Candide

French Studies, Volume 66, Issue 1, January 2012, Pages 12–25

PHILIP STEWART

HOLDING THE MIRROR UP TO FICTION: GENERIC PARODY IN CANDIDE

French Studies, Volume XXXIII, Issue 4, October 1979, Pages 411–419

PRISCILLA P. CLARK

‘L'INGÉNU’: THE USES AND LIMITATIONS OF NAÏVETÉ

French Studies, Volume XXVII, Issue 3, July 1973, Pages 278–286

Tristan Corbière, Les Amours jaunes

Katherine Lunn‐Rockliffe

Voice‐Defying Lyricism: Tristan Corbière's Les Amours jaunes

French Studies, Volume 56, Issue 2, April 2002, Pages 165–178

Marguerite Duras, Le Vice-Consul

Marie-Chantal Killeen

Duras et la littérature de quatre sous: un malentendu?

French Studies, Volume 70, Issue 4, October 2016, Pages 550–564

*

Read the full Virtual Issue here: https://bit.ly/38rURbA