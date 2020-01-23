internet| Nouvelle parution
Virtual Issue from French Studies : Agrégation de Lettres Modernes 2020
Agrégation de Lettres Modernes (Littérature française) 2020 Virtual Issue,
Martin Crowley éd.
EAN13 : 14682931.
The latest Virtual Issue from French Studies provides free access to publications on and around the texts and authors of the program of the Agrégation de Lettres Modernes (Littérature française) for the year 2020.
Authors discussed in the collection include Jean de La Bruyère, Pierre Corneille, Voltaire, Tristan Corbière, and Marguerite Duras. We hope that the material in this Virtual Issue will be useful for both teachers and candidates for the 2020 agrégation, and that it will also give an overview of the work carried out in the pages of French Studies.
The articles featured in this Virtual Issue will be available to freely read online until 31 March 2020.
La Bruyère, Les Caractères
Michael Moriarty
La Bruyère: Virtue and Disinterestedness
French Studies, Volume 68, Issue 2, April 2014, Pages 164–179
Corneille, Cinna
Joseph Harris
Pierre Corneille
French Studies, Volume 71, Issue 1, January 2017, Pages 84–96
W. JOHN KIRKNESS
THE LANGUAGE OF RACINE'S ‘ALEXANDRE’ AND ITS LEXICAL LINKS WITH ‘CINNA’ AND ‘ATTILA’
French Studies, Volume XLII, Issue 1, January 1988, Pages 33–49
Voltaire, Candide, Zadig, L’Ingénu
E. M. Langille
La Place, Monbron, and the Origins of Candide
French Studies, Volume 66, Issue 1, January 2012, Pages 12–25
PHILIP STEWART
HOLDING THE MIRROR UP TO FICTION: GENERIC PARODY IN CANDIDE
French Studies, Volume XXXIII, Issue 4, October 1979, Pages 411–419
PRISCILLA P. CLARK
‘L'INGÉNU’: THE USES AND LIMITATIONS OF NAÏVETÉ
French Studies, Volume XXVII, Issue 3, July 1973, Pages 278–286
Tristan Corbière, Les Amours jaunes
Katherine Lunn‐Rockliffe
Voice‐Defying Lyricism: Tristan Corbière's Les Amours jaunes
French Studies, Volume 56, Issue 2, April 2002, Pages 165–178
Marguerite Duras, Le Vice-Consul
Marie-Chantal Killeen
Duras et la littérature de quatre sous: un malentendu?
French Studies, Volume 70, Issue 4, October 2016, Pages 550–564
Read the full Virtual Issue here: https://bit.ly/38rURbA
https://academic.oup.com/fs/pages/agregation-2020