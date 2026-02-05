Designed by Jean-François Vernay, the Routledge Literary BRAIN (Brain-Related Academic Investigations of Narratives) Focus Series combines the language of literary criticism with neurocognitive and health humanities methodologies or explanatory frameworks, providing an innovative way of blending literary analysis with health humanities and neurocognitive approaches.

This exciting BRAIN series is designed to convene conversations across interdisciplinary knowledges, covering all fiction and nonfiction sub-genres such as poetry, drama, novels, short-stories, memoirs, (auto)biographies, essays, etc.

The single-author monographs of the Routledge Literary BRAIN Focus Series will be capped at 50,000 words, thus providing readers with short introductions to complex, multilayered concepts which will be extended into ground-breaking analyses and perspectives. Authors will be expected to make this wealth of information accessible to an erudite lay audience as well as to undergraduate students engaged with cognitive literary studies and the health humanities. The series aims to offer a bird’s eye view of current debates, theories, and viewpoints in the field while introducing the latest developments.

Monographs in this series are to follow a specific template and are capped at 50.000 words. No exceeding of the limit is allowed. The books can be written by 2 authors, only if they cover a title which straddles cognitive literary studies and the health humanities, in which case each author has to have expertise in just one of the two disciplines. If an author has authority in both fields, co-writing would not be justified.

Jean-François Vernay is in charge of the cognitive literary studies component and his colleague Jürgen Pieters (University of Ghent) will oversee the health humanities component of the series. They aim at publishing 10 books within the next 5 years, to start with.



If you wish to be associated with this exciting project, please get in touch (details on the attached flyer) to discuss our collaboration. We look forward to hearing from you.