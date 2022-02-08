P. Plecháč, R. Kolár, A.-S. Bories, J. Říha (dir), Tackling the Toolkit. Plotting Poetry through Computational Literary Studies
- Prague, ICL CAS, 2021
- EAN: 9788076580336
- 192 pages
- Date de publication : 08 Février 2022
In Tackling the Toolkit, we focus on the methodological innovations, challenges, obstacles and even shortcomings associated with applying quantitative methods to poetry specifically and poetics more broadly. Using tools including natural language processing, web ontologies, similarity detection devices and machine learning, our contributors explore not only metres, stanzas, stresses and rhythms but also genres, subgenres, lexical material and cognitive processes. Whether they are testing old theories and laws, making complex concepts machine-readable or developing new lines of textual analysis, their works challenge standard descriptions of norms and variations.
DOI
http://doi.org/10.51305/ICL.CZ.9788076580336
Introduction
Anne-Sophie Bories
pp 3–4
The Menzerath-Altmann Law in Czech Poems by K. J. Erben
Radek Čech, Ján Mačutek
pp 5–14
Description of Postdata Poetry Ontology V1.0
María Luisa Diez Platas, Helena Bermúdez, Salvador Ros, Elena González-Blanco, Oscar Corcho, Omar Khalil Gómez, Laura Hernández-Lorenzo, Mirella De Sisto, Javier de la Rosa, Álvaro Pérez, Aitor Diez, José Luis Rodriguez
pp 15–30
The Automatic Quantitative Metrical Analysis of Spanish Poetry with Rantanplan: A Preliminary Approach
Laura Hernández-Lorenzo, Mirella De Sisto, Álvaro Pérez, Javier de la Rosa, Salvador Ros, Elena González-Blanco
pp 31–42
Rhyme in 16th-Century Hungarian Historical Songs: A Pilot Study
Szilvia Maróthy, Levente Seláf, Petr Plecháč
pp 43–58
“Replete with instruction and rational amusement”?: Unexpected Features in the Register of British Didactic Novels, 1778–1814
Juliette Misset
pp 59–74
Peeking Inside the Rhythmic Possibilities of the Portuguese Decassílabo
Adiel Mittmann, Gabriel Esteves, Alckmar Luiz dos Santos
pp 75–90
Rhythm and Vocabulary of Greek Hexameter: From Formula to Topolexis
Juan Sebastián Páramo Rueda, Anastasia Belousova, Paula Ruiz Charris
pp 91–105
Petrarch’s Poetic Style from a Computational Perspective: A Digital Quantitative Approach to Italian Petrarchism
Jan Rohden
pp 107–130
Metric Variation in the Finnic Runosong Tradition: A Rough Computational Analysis of the Multilingual Corpus.
Mari Sarv, Kati Kallio, Maciej Janicki, Eetu Mäkelä
pp 131–150
The Influence of Verse on Cognitive Processes: A Psycholinguistic Experiment
Tatyana Skulacheva, Natalia Slioussar, Alexander Kostyuk, Anna Lipina, Emil Latypov, Varvara Koroleva
pp 151–162
On Digital Comparative Editions and Textual Similarity Detection Tools: Towards a Hypertextual Cartography of a Rewritten Myth
Karolina Suchecka, Nathalie Gasiglia
pp 163–178
On the Expected and Actual Rhythmical Grammar of Russian Iambic Tetrameter
Kseniya Tver’yanovich
pp 179–192
