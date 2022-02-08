In Tackling the Toolkit, we focus on the methodological innovations, challenges, obstacles and even shortcomings associated with applying quantitative methods to poetry specifically and poetics more broadly. Using tools including natural language processing, web ontologies, similarity detection devices and machine learning, our contributors explore not only metres, stanzas, stresses and rhythms but also genres, subgenres, lexical material and cognitive processes. Whether they are testing old theories and laws, making complex concepts machine-readable or developing new lines of textual analysis, their works challenge standard descriptions of norms and variations.

Introduction

Anne-Sophie Bories

pp 3–4



The Menzerath-Altmann Law in Czech Poems by K. J. Erben

Radek Čech, Ján Mačutek

pp 5–14



Description of Postdata Poetry Ontology V1.0

María Luisa Diez Platas, Helena Bermúdez, Salvador Ros, Elena González-Blanco, Oscar Corcho, Omar Khalil Gómez, Laura Hernández-Lorenzo, Mirella De Sisto, Javier de la Rosa, Álvaro Pérez, Aitor Diez, José Luis Rodriguez

pp 15–30



The Automatic Quantitative Metrical Analysis of Spanish Poetry with Rantanplan: A Preliminary Approach

Laura Hernández-Lorenzo, Mirella De Sisto, Álvaro Pérez, Javier de la Rosa, Salvador Ros, Elena González-Blanco

pp 31–42



Rhyme in 16th-Century Hungarian Historical Songs: A Pilot Study

Szilvia Maróthy, Levente Seláf, Petr Plecháč

pp 43–58



“Replete with instruction and rational amusement”?: Unexpected Features in the Register of British Didactic Novels, 1778–1814

Juliette Misset

pp 59–74



Peeking Inside the Rhythmic Possibilities of the Portuguese Decassílabo

Adiel Mittmann, Gabriel Esteves, Alckmar Luiz dos Santos

pp 75–90



Rhythm and Vocabulary of Greek Hexameter: From Formula to Topolexis

Juan Sebastián Páramo Rueda, Anastasia Belousova, Paula Ruiz Charris

pp 91–105



Petrarch’s Poetic Style from a Computational Perspective: A Digital Quantitative Approach to Italian Petrarchism

Jan Rohden

pp 107–130



Metric Variation in the Finnic Runosong Tradition: A Rough Computational Analysis of the Multilingual Corpus.

Mari Sarv, Kati Kallio, Maciej Janicki, Eetu Mäkelä

pp 131–150



The Influence of Verse on Cognitive Processes: A Psycholinguistic Experiment

Tatyana Skulacheva, Natalia Slioussar, Alexander Kostyuk, Anna Lipina, Emil Latypov, Varvara Koroleva

pp 151–162



On Digital Comparative Editions and Textual Similarity Detection Tools: Towards a Hypertextual Cartography of a Rewritten Myth

Karolina Suchecka, Nathalie Gasiglia

pp 163–178



On the Expected and Actual Rhythmical Grammar of Russian Iambic Tetrameter

Kseniya Tver’yanovich

pp 179–192

