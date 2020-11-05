Web littéraire | Actualités
Miranda, n° 21: "Modernism and the Obscene" (A. Guillain, Ph. Birgy, dir.)
Miranda, n° 21
«Modernism and the Obscene »
coordonné par Aurélie Guillain et Philippe Birgy
Laboratoire CAS EA 801, Université de Toulouse, 2020.
https://journals.openedition.org/miranda/27682
ISSN electronic edition: 21086559.
https://doi.org/10.4000/miranda.27682
Sommaire
·Modernism and the Obscene
- Philippe Birgy and Aurélie Guillain Introduction
- Kevin Kennedy Disinterest and Disruption: The Picture of Dorian Gray and the Modernist Aesthetics of the Obscene
- Margaret Gillespie “Obscene and touching”–the tainted aesthetic of Djuna Barnes’s Nightwood
- Olivier Hercend “Show! Hide! Show!”: High Modernism and the Lure of the Obscene
- Florence Marie Staging the Obscene in A Glastonbury Romance (1932) by John Cowper Powys
- Emilie Georges Ezra Pound’s Representations of Sexual Intercourse and the Female Genitalia in The Cantos
- Yasna Bozhkova Against “the Censor’s Scythe”: Mina Loy, Djuna Barnes, and Elsa von Freytag-Loringhoven
- Philippe Birgy The Challenge of Taking Sides: Virtue as Corruption in Joyce’s Ulysses
·Prospero's Island
- Annelie Fitzgerald ‘The resonance of the music’ in Resistance, Novel (Sheers, 2007) and Film (Gupta, 2011)
·Ariel's Corner
oTheater
Edited by Emeline Jouve
- Raphaëlle Tchamitchian “It’s Time for the System to be Refigured”: An Interview with Playwright Marcus Scott
- Céline Savatier-Lahondès Jane Eyre, National Theatre at Home during Lockdown
- Emeline Jouve « Découvrir et partager » : Entretien avec Nicole Birmann Bloom, Chargée de mission, arts de la scène, au service culturel de l’ambassade de France à New York.
- Heidi Lucja Liedke The Tempest (2020) by Creation Theatre: Live in your Living Room
- Laura Michiels Times of Contagion: The Social(ist) Politics of Plague in Naomi Wallace’s One Flea Spare
Samuel Cuisinier-Delorme Autour de Sarah Kane par les élèves de l’École de la Comédie de Saint-Étienne
Critique de spectacle/Performance review
oMusic, dance
Edited by Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud
- Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud Une étoile, deux solos, trois plateaux : Hugo Marchand, entre Crystal Pite, Chopin et Bowie
- Franck Ferraty Body and Soul de Crystal Pite (2019) au prisme du Prélude n°4 de Frédéric Chopin : quand un duo d’étoiles s’affranchit du poids des maux
- Cyril Camus Krakauer-Tagg Duo : du souffle et des marteaux pour abattre les murs du confinement
- Nathalie Vincent-Arnaud Designing for Performing Arts – Interview de Lola Clavel, créatrice de costumes à Sydney (danse, concerts, comédies musicales)
oAmerican visual arts
Edited by Sophie Maruejouls-Koch
- Elisabeth Bouzonviller Exposition « Scott et Zelda Fitzgerald : L’été raphaëlois »
- Barbara Montefalcone N’importe où hors du monde : Susan Bee in Paris
oBritish visual arts
Edited by Vanessa Alayrac
·Recensions
Edited by Isabelle Keller-Privat and Candice Lemaire
- Saandia Ali Isabelle Gaudy-Campbell, Céline Horgues (eds), Linguistique anglaise et oralité : vers une approche intégrée
- Armelle Sabatier Sophie Chiari (ed), Ecrire la catastrophe. L’Angleterre à l’épreuve des éléments (XVIe - XVIIIe siècle)
- Alexandra Sippel Helena Rosenblatt, The Lost History of Liberalism, from Ancient Rome to the Twenty-First Century
- Sébastien Scarpa Antonella Braida-Laplace, Sophie Laniel-Musitelli, Céline Sabiron (éds.), Inconstances romantiques. Visions et révisions dans la littérature britannique du long XIXe siècle
- Laurent Châtel Hélène Ibata. The Challenge of the Sublime. From Burke’s Philosophical Enquiry to British Romantic Art
- Wayne E. Arnold John Burnside, The Music of Time: Poetry in the Twentieth Century
- Eric Doumerc Kei Miller, In Nearby Bushes
- Muriel Adrien Linda S. Ferber, Nancy K. Anderson (eds.), The American Pre-Raphaelites – Radical Realists
- Muriel Adrien Sarah Greenough, Sarah Kennel (eds. ), Sally Mann – A Thousand Crossings
- Brigitte Friant-Kessler Monica Latham et Nathalie Collé (ed), Mark SaFranko : The Creative Itineraries of a "Renaissance Man"
- Isabelle Keller-Privat Richard Pine, Lawrence Durrell’s Endpapers and Inklings 1933-1988. Volumes One and Two
La revue accueille toute proposition de publication de dossier thématique. Pour soumettre un tel projet, se reporter à http://miranda.revues.org/135.
*
Pour contribuer à la rubrique consacrée aux arts du monde anglophone, intitulée Ariel’s Corner, ou bien à Prospero’s Island, laquelle accueille les articles hors-thème, s'dresser aux éditeurs des rubriques (http://miranda.revues.org/134).
Pour des recensions, s'adresser à Isabelle Keller-Privat (ouvrages relevant du RU et du Commonwealth) et Candice Lemaire (ouvrages relevant des US).