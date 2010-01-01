Web littéraire | Actualités
Mémoires du livre / Studies in Book Culture, vol. 11-2: "Commerce du livre, carnaval du livre / Book Commerce Book Carnival" (B. Driscoll, C. Squires dir.)
Sous la direction de Beth Driscoll et Claire Squires,
"Commerce du livre, carnaval du livre / Book Commerce Book Carnival"
Sous la direction de Beth Driscoll et Claire Squires,
Groupe de recherches et d'études sur le livre au Québec (GRELQ), 2020.
Book Commerce Book Carnival: An Introduction to the Special Issue
Beth Driscoll et Claire Squires
“Die Buchwelt zu Gast in Frankfurt”: Understanding the Impact of the Guest of Honour Presentation at Frankfurt Book Fair on the German Literary Marketplace
Corinna Norrick-Rüh
State-funded Support of International Trade in Rights and Licenses: Translation Funding Programs of Guests of Honour Argentina and France at the 2010 and 2017 Frankfurt Book Fair
Luise Hertwig
Branding like a City: Barcelona and its Literature at the Buenos Aires Book Fair
Fernando García Naharro
Negotiating Value: A Case Study of the Gothenburg Book Fair
Christian Lenemark
Jaipur Literature Festival, the Gendered Literary Field, and the MeToo Movement in India
Arpita Das
“Keep Portland Weird”? Carnivalesque Elements in the Rebranding of the Portland Book Festival
Rachel Noorda et Kathi Inman Berens
Translation Jousts and Translation Genres: Translating Culture and Style at the Quais du Polar
Maria Snyder
Cultural Capital as Performance: Tote Bags and Contemporary Literary Festivals
Alexandra Dane
Experiments with Book Festival People (Real and Imaginary)
Beth Driscoll et Claire Squires
The Class of 1838: A Social History of the First Victorian Novelists
Allen Riddell et Troy J. Bassett
Les éditeurs émergents en Belgique francophone : enjeux de fonctionnement et de développement
Louis Wiart.