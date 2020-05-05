Référence bibliographique : 'Medievalism in the Age of COVID-19: A Collegial Plenitude,” comp. & ed. Richard Utz, Medievally Speaking (2020).

Medievalism in the Age of COVID-19: A Collegial Plenitude

Compiled and edited by Richard Utz

Medievally Speaking, May 4, 2020.

Introduction

About four decades ago, when Leslie J. Workman organized the first sessions on the subject of Medievalism at the International Congress on Medieval Studies, few people listened. As a paradigm, Medievalism Studies questioned the prevalent scholarly notion of an unbridgeable chasm between ourselves and the medieval artifacts and subjects we study. Only a scientific and distanced approach to this almost incomprehensibly different era, so scholars of Medieval Studies professed, would yield reliable results. Medievalism was branded as something amateurs, dilettantes, and enthusiasts do.

As I am writing the intro to this collection of news, reflections, reports, shout outs, and vignettes, it is as clear as is the summer sun that the paradigm of Medievalism has helped transform the way we study and engage with the medieval past. By focusing on the humanity of medieval people and their emotions and motivations, and by understanding and embracing our own (sublimated) desire for a deep engagement with the medieval past, we have enriched and humanized our own present as well as the past we investigate, re-present, and reenact. Journals, book series, essay collections, blogs, radio programs, videos, podcasts, and annual conferences attest to an almost omnipresent multimodal rendezvous with the past that investigates and acknowledges the multiple mirrors through time that influence our contemporary scholarly and creative reinventions of the Middle Ages.

Another essential insight medievalism studies has revealed is how scholars, artists, practitioners, and fans all collaborate, albeit often in their own groups and in diverse ways, at increasing what we know about the Middle Ages and its continuities in the present. Appropriately, then, the authors of the short pieces assembled below include not only those who work at (or alongside) educational and research institutions: graduate students, retired faculty, full-time tenure track faculty, contingent faculty, independent scholars, software developer, administrators; but also those in non-academic or academy-adjacent professions: publishers, writers, a medieval coach, a composer, an industry analyst, and a jouster and professional fencing master. The contributors are based around the world, including Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Denmark, France, Hungary, Iceland, Japan, Switzerland, Turkey, the UK, and the USA; and their areas of interest, from the medieval through the contemporary, include Art, Comparative Literature, English, Church History, Cultural Studies, History, Latin, Linguistics, Literature, Media, Music, Political Science, and Philosophy. Because such is the collegial plenitude of Medievalism.

Despite this plenitude, this compilation of more than 40 voices is not meant to be a formal and comprehensive survey of the current state of medievalism studies. However, in the time of COVID-19, when we cannot meet in person during our annual pilgrimages to Kalamazoo or Leeds, where we usually refresh our batteries and learn about our projects, I thought it would be a good idea to share publicly what’s been happening in our field of engagement. I contacted colleagues either because I knew they were working on projects or had presented papers and plenaries at our past conferences and events. I originally imposed word counts, only to abandon them when confronted with a somewhat longer well-wrought urn (well, some contributions were so long that they will be published in full in Medievally Speaking as individual pieces in the near future); I did not edit everyone into one style sheet or variety of English; since not everyone sent me a “title” for their entries, I invented some; I added some links and visuals not originally included by contributors; and I specifically asked about personal as well as professional news, impressions, and messages, which means that readers will learn about a joyous wedding (cum picture) right next to the announcement of a new essay collection. I encouraged this conscious mélange of the personal and professional because, most of all, I wanted this project to offer a collegial sign of hope and continuity in a world that has been too much with us in recent months.

(...)

List of contributors

(...)

News, reflections, reports, shout outs, and vignettes

All we need is … Radio Medieval

Teodora C. Artimon, Publisher, Trivent Publishing, Hungary

What did the Tudors think of Middle English?

David Matthews, English, University of Manchester, UK

Medievalism at the Met

Sylvie Kandé, History & Philosophy, SUNY Old Westbury, USA

Et Nolite Te Buteones Carborundorum, or advice on making it through this mess with your feathers intact from two reprobate gamers )

Brent A. Moberly, Software Developer, Indiana U, USA

Kevin A. Moberly, English, Old Dominion U, USA

Bayeux Zoom

Arwen Taylor, English & World Languages, Arkansas Tech, USA

The Afterlives of Vienna’s Jews

Siegrid Schmidt, Medieval German Literature, Paris Lodron U of Salzburg, Austria

Living the Medieval Podcast

Danièle Cybulskie, Author/Historian/Medieval Coach, www.danielecybulskie.com

The Kilwa Coins: Australia and the ‘Global Medieval’

Louise D’Arcens, English, Macquarie University, Australia

Receiving the German Middle Ages

Mary Boyle, Medieval and Modern Languages, University of Oxford

Medievalism’s relevance, right now

Jonathan Good, History, Reinhardt University, USA

Entrenched stories of ancient national exceptionalism

Matthias Berger, Medieval English Studies, U of Berne, Switzerland

Memory in the age of antihumanism

Dina Khapaeva, Modern Languages, Georgia Institute of Technology, USA

Anglo-Saxonism during a lockdown

Dustin M. Frazier Wood, English & Creative Writing, U of Roehampton, UK

Memories are made of this

Martha Oberle, Retired-Independent Scholar, USA

(Neo)Medieval(ism) reaches out

Kelly Ann Fitzpatrick, Industry Analyst, RedMonk

Medievalism matters both “there” and “back again”

Alexandra Sterling-Hellenbrand, Languages, Literatures, and Cultures, Appalachian State U, USA

What might be our future?

Simon Forde, Director, Arc Humanities Press, Europe

Medievalisms in music and religion

Nils Holger Petersen, Church History, University of Copenhagen, Denmark

Reading communities past and present

Mimi Ensley, Literature, Media, and Communication, Georgia Institute of Technology

Participatory networks

Andrew B.R. Elliott, Media and Cultural Studies, University of Lincoln, UK

Medievalism-ists, meet Joscelyn?

Jenna Mead, English and Literary Studies, University of Western Australia, Australia

Anglo-Saxonism and Englishness

Clare A. Simmons, English, Ohio State University, USA

Hope in the time of COVID-19

Kevin J. Harty, English, Lasalle University

Contingent medievalisms

Ken Mondschein, kenmondschein.com, USA

Medievalism, musealized

Richard Utz, Literature, Media, and Communication, Georgia Institute of Technology, USA

Making research lemonade

Susanne Hafner, German, Fordham University, USA

Making the handbook, on music and medievalism

Kirsten Yri, Music, Wilfrid Laurier University, Canada

The Plague of memeing about hope

Fernando Rochaix, Art, Georgia State University

Vanishing communities of medievalism

Susan Aronstein, English, University of Wyoming, USA

Tison Pugh, English, University of Central Florida, USA

After continuities, continuities

Jan M. Ziolkowski, Medieval Latin & Comparative Literature, Harvard U; Director, Dumbarton Oaks, USA

A Grail in the Philippines

Stephanie Matabang, Comparative Literature, UCLA

Médiévisme v. Médiévalisme

Anne Berthelot, Literatures, Cultures & Languages, University of Connecticut

Medievalism musings

Juanita Feros Ruys

Medievalism lost: A lament for the 2020 season of Texas’s Sherwood Forest Faire

Lorraine Kochanske Stock, English, University of Houston, USA

Learning from literary texts

Ann F. Howey, English, Brock University, Canada

Research continuity in dire times

Luiz Felipe Anchieta Guerra, History & Political Cultures, Federal University of Minas Gerais, Brazil

My thoughts on medievalism

Yoshiko Seki, Humanities and Social Sciences, Kochi University, Japan

The Middle Ages for Educators

Laura Morreale, Independent Scholar, Washington, DC, USA

Modernités Médiévales

Vincent Ferré, Literature and Humanities, U of Paris-Est Créteil, France

Health and Healing

Huriye Reis, English, Hacettepe University, Turkey

Banal medievalism?

Jan Alexander van Nahl, Icelandic & Comparative Cultural Studies, U of Iceland, Iceland

...

When reposting or quoting this compilation, we request you attribute its first place and time of publication: “Medievalism in the Age of COVID-19: A Collegial Plenitude,” comp. & ed. Richard Utz, Medievally Speaking, May 4, 2020.