Études écossaises, n° 21-2021 : "Scotland and the Moving Image / L’Écosse et l’image en mouvement (C. Besson)
Études écossaises, n° 21-2021,
"Scotland and the Moving Image
L’Écosse et l’image en mouvement"
sous la direction de Cyril Besson
UGA Editions, 2021.
EAN13 : 9782377472758.
En ligne et en libre accès sur Open Edition Journals.
https://journals.openedition.org/etudesecossaises/3514
Sommaire
Cyril Besson
Foreword [Texte intégral]
Kristine Robbyn Chick
Scottish Cinema’s Understated Linguistic Diversity: A Brief Overview of the Scottish Film Industry [Texte intégral]
John Ritchie
When Scotland Started to Speak (and Be Heard): UK and US Scottishness, 1934 and 1935 [Texte intégral]
Anne-Lise Marin-Lamellet
Au-delà du mur : l’Écosse dans les films de genre ultra-contemporains [Texte intégral]
Petra Pugar
The Full-Day Experience: Representing and Re‑imagining Scotland in Online Narratives of the Film and TV Location Tour [Texte intégral]
Francesco Buscemi
Storytelling of the Haggis. Construction, Narration and Negotiation of a Scottish National Symbol [Texte intégral]
Philippe Laplace
Hearing the Lost Voices of the Community. Distance and Contact Zones in the St Kilda Movies [Texte intégral]
Scottish Kitsch
Cyril Besson
Introduction [Texte intégral]
Lauren Brancaz-McCartan
Le cerf en Écosse, emblème ou problème ? Confrontation de mémoires collectives réévaluant la dimension kitsch du cerf [Texte intégral]
Emerence Hild
Le Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail : entre affirmation identitaire et « kitschification » culturelle [Texte intégral]
The Glasgow City Centre Mural Trail: Between Identity Affirmation and Cultural “Kitschification”
Varia
Ingibjörg Ágústsdóttir
Mining the Mundane and Finding Gold: Reality, Imagination and the Magical in Jackie Kay’s Short Fiction [Texte intégral]
Reviews
Recensions
Paul Malgrati
Scott Hames, The Literary Politics of Scottish Devolution. Voice, Class, Nation [Texte intégral]
Edinburgh, Edinburgh University Press, 2019, 336 p.
Cyril Besson
Clarisse Godard Desmarest (ed.), The New Town of Edinburgh: An Architectural Celebration [Texte intégral]
Edinburgh, John Donald, 2019, 320 p.
Ce numéro dispose également d’une page dédiée sur notre site web où vous trouverez toutes les informations : https://www.uga-editions.com/menu-principal/collections-et-revues/toutes-nos-revues/etudes-ecossaises/etudes-ecossaises-n-21-2021-839449.kjsp?RH=1506352198932