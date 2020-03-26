Crime Fiction Studies, vol. 1, march 2020 :

Crime fiction today

Edinburgh University Press

Print ISSN: 2517-7982

Online ISSN: 2517-7990

Published on behalf of the International Crime Fiction Association

Crime Fiction Studies is an innovative new journal that provides a much-needed, academically-rigorous publication within the area of crime fiction that is both focused, interdisciplinary and international. It draws scholars together through a series of themed and general issues which explore the status of the genre today, its history, social and cultural influences and current popularity.

Front matter

1(1)

First Page | PDF (893 KB)

Preface

Val McDermid

1(1), pp. v–vi

Citation | Full Text | PDF (27 KB)

Introduction

Fiona Peters, Eric Sandberg, and Ruth Heholt

1(1), pp. 1–4

First Page | Full Text | PDF (42 KB)

Articles

Contemporary Crime Fiction, Cultural Prestige, and the Literary Field

Eric Sandberg

1(1), pp. 5–22

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (230 KB)

True Crime Narratives

Fiona Peters

1(1), pp. 23–40

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (168 KB)

Detective Storyworlds: Longmire, True Detective, and La trêve

Antoine Dechêne

1(1), pp. 41–58

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (153 KB)

‘[B]etween power and the people’: Journalist-Investigators in Nordic Crime Fiction

Minna Vuohelainen

1(1), pp. 59–78

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (170 KB)

Neuro-Crime Fiction: Detecting Cognitive Difference

Spencer Meeks

1(1), pp. 79–95

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (152 KB)

Mapping the Future? Contemporary German-Language Techno Thrillers

Heike Henderson

1(1), pp. 96–113

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (149 KB)

‘There are Some Perversities that Cannot Stand’: Nostalgia, Homosexuality, and the Continuation Novel

J. C. Bernthal

1(1), pp. 114–129

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (162 KB)

‘Complex’ Crime Fiction and the Politics of Ongoing-ness: Don Winslow's War against Endings

Andrew Pepper

1(1), pp. 130–145

Abstract | Full Text | References | PDF (133 KB)

Book Reviews

Shalisa M. Collins, Renée W. Craig-Odders, and Marcella L. Paul, editors. Violence and Victimhood in Hispanic Crime Fiction: Essays on Contemporary Works

Linda Ledford-Miller

1(1), pp. 146–148

First Page | Full Text | PDF (41 KB)

Mary Evans, Sarah Moore, and Hazel Johnstone. Detecting the Social: Order and Disorder in Post-1970s Detective Fiction

J. C. Bernthal

1(1), pp. 148–149

Citation | Full Text | PDF (37 KB)

*

About the Contributors

1(1), pp. 150–152

First Page | Full Text | PDF (41 KB)

Back matter

1(1)

Citation | PDF (109 KB)