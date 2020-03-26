Web littéraire | Actualités
Crime Fiction Studies, vol. 1, march 2020 : "Crime fiction today"
Edinburgh University Press
Print ISSN: 2517-7982
Online ISSN: 2517-7990
Published on behalf of the International Crime Fiction Association
Crime Fiction Studies is an innovative new journal that provides a much-needed, academically-rigorous publication within the area of crime fiction that is both focused, interdisciplinary and international. It draws scholars together through a series of themed and general issues which explore the status of the genre today, its history, social and cultural influences and current popularity.
1(1)
1(1), pp. v–vi
Fiona Peters, Eric Sandberg, and Ruth Heholt
1(1), pp. 1–4
Articles
Contemporary Crime Fiction, Cultural Prestige, and the Literary Field
1(1), pp. 5–22
1(1), pp. 23–40
Detective Storyworlds: Longmire, True Detective, and La trêve
1(1), pp. 41–58
‘[B]etween power and the people’: Journalist-Investigators in Nordic Crime Fiction
1(1), pp. 59–78
Neuro-Crime Fiction: Detecting Cognitive Difference
1(1), pp. 79–95
Mapping the Future? Contemporary German-Language Techno Thrillers
1(1), pp. 96–113
‘There are Some Perversities that Cannot Stand’: Nostalgia, Homosexuality, and the Continuation Novel
1(1), pp. 114–129
‘Complex’ Crime Fiction and the Politics of Ongoing-ness: Don Winslow's War against Endings
1(1), pp. 130–145
Book Reviews
Shalisa M. Collins, Renée W. Craig-Odders, and Marcella L. Paul, editors. Violence and Victimhood in Hispanic Crime Fiction: Essays on Contemporary Works
1(1), pp. 146–148
Mary Evans, Sarah Moore, and Hazel Johnstone. Detecting the Social: Order and Disorder in Post-1970s Detective Fiction
1(1), pp. 148–149
1(1), pp. 150–152
