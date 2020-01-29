Anglophonia, n°28, 2020 : Sens conventionnel et implicite

Ce numéro sur l'articulation entre sens conventionnel et sens implicite, thématique centrale dans la recherche contemporaine, aborde à la fois l'opposition de sens en contexte et de sens contextuel (Ilse Depraetere), la façon dont la linguistique de corpus et la théorie de la pertinence se complètent permettant ainsi de mieux cerner le sens conventionnel (Julie Rouaud), les implicatures scalaires du déterminant some (Laura Devlesschouwer), et les citations hybrides (Philippe De Brabanter). Une série d'articles en varia accompagne le volume et porte sur un emploi anaphorique particulier de do, typique de l'usage britannique (Kim Oger), l'omission du sujet dans les phrases finies, autorisée dans certains registres écrits, en particulier le journal intime (Lilianne Haegeman), la combinaison entre topicalisation et dislocation à gauche (Betty J. Birner et Gregory Ward) et les différents types d'engagement réalisés par l'énonciateur qui utilise un proverbe (Damien Villers).

Sommaire

Editor's notes

Avec la participation du CAS (Cultures Anglo-Saxonnes - Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès), EA 801.