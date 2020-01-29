Web littéraire | Actualités
Anglophonia, n°28, 2020 : Sens conventionnel et implicite
Ce numéro sur l'articulation entre sens conventionnel et sens implicite, thématique centrale dans la recherche contemporaine, aborde à la fois l'opposition de sens en contexte et de sens contextuel (Ilse Depraetere), la façon dont la linguistique de corpus et la théorie de la pertinence se complètent permettant ainsi de mieux cerner le sens conventionnel (Julie Rouaud), les implicatures scalaires du déterminant some (Laura Devlesschouwer), et les citations hybrides (Philippe De Brabanter). Une série d'articles en varia accompagne le volume et porte sur un emploi anaphorique particulier de do, typique de l'usage britannique (Kim Oger), l'omission du sujet dans les phrases finies, autorisée dans certains registres écrits, en particulier le journal intime (Lilianne Haegeman), la combinaison entre topicalisation et dislocation à gauche (Betty J. Birner et Gregory Ward) et les différents types d'engagement réalisés par l'énonciateur qui utilise un proverbe (Damien Villers).
Sommaire
Editor's notes
Avec la participation du CAS (Cultures Anglo-Saxonnes - Université Toulouse - Jean Jaurès), EA 801.
Oliver Simonin, Philippe Miller and Henri Le Prieult
Editorial [Full text]
Ilse Depraetere
Meaning in Context and Contextual Meaning: A Perspective on the Semantics-Pragmatics Interface Applied to Modal Verbs [Full text]
Julie Rouaud
French Loanwords in Canadian English: A Usage-Based Approach[Full text]
Laura Devlesschouwer
Upper-Bounded Scalars and Argumentation-in-Language Theory [Full text]
Philippe De Brabanter
The Interpretation of Indexicals in Hybrid Quotation: A Pragmatic Account [Full text]
Damien Villers
Proverbs, commitment, and the evasion of responsibility [Full text]
Betty J. Birner and Gregory Ward
The Interaction of Topicalization and Left-Dislocation in English [Full text]
Liliane Haegeman
Register-Based Subject Omission in English and its Implication for the Syntax of Adjuncts [Full text]
Kimberly Oger
A Study of Non-Finite Forms of Anaphoric do in the Spoken BNC [Full text]