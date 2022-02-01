Ambiances n°7, 2021, vol.2 : "Staging Atmospheres: Theatre and the Atmospheric Turn /Atmosphères en scène : le théâtre à l’ère du tournant atmosphérique" (Chloé Déchery et Martin Welton, dir.)
- Grenoble, UMR 1563 - Ambiances Architectures Urbanités (AAU), 2021
- DOI: 10.4000/ambiances.3907
- ISSN: 2266-839X
- Numéro : 7
- Prix : Libre accès
- Date de publication : 01 Février 2022
- Grenoble, UMR 1563 - Ambiances Architectures Urbanités (AAU), 2021
- DOI: 10.4000/ambiances.3907
- ISSN: 2266-839X
- Numéro : 7
- Prix : Libre accès
- Date de publication : 01 Février 2022
Staging Atmospheres: Theatre and the Atmospheric Turn- volume 2
Atmosphères en scène: le théâtre à l'ère du tournant atmosphérique, volume 2
Le numéro de la revue Ambiances, bilingue anglo-français, est consacré au "tournant atmosphérique" dans les études du théâtre et de la performance et vient compléter le premier volume que nous avions fait paraître en 2020.
Vous pouvez accéder au numéro ici:
https://journals.openedition.org/ambiances/3907
Sommaire
-
Chloé Déchery et Martin Welton
Staging Atmospheres: Editorial introduction to the second volume [Texte intégral]
Atmosphères en scène : Introduction au deuxième volume
-
Leah Lovett
Invisible Theatre: militarized space and the staging of affective atmospheres [Texte intégral]
Théâtre invisible : espaces militarisés et mise en scène d’atmosphères affectives
-
Maxime Le Calvé
“Mother and son: Reality versus art in virtual reality. Staging an atmospheric performance with immersive technologies” [Texte intégral]
“Mère et fils : La réalité face à l’art en réalité virtuelle. Mettre en scène une performance atmosphérique avec les technologies immersives”
-
Rebecca Collins
Aural Attunement is a form of performative writing used to write about nonhuman affective relations in Emma Bennett’s Slideshow Birdshow (2013) [Texte intégral]
L’accordage auditive est une forme d’écriture performative utilisée pour écrire à propos des relations affectives non humaines dans Slideshow Birdshow (2013) d’Emma Bennett
-
Christian Edwardes
Scenes of Studio Practice [Texte intégral]
L’atelier mis en scènes
-
Zoé Brioude
Quand l’air reprend son souffle [Texte intégral]
Atmosphères esthétiques et écosystèmes des concepts dans le théâtre de Philippe Quesne
When the air catches its breath: Aesthetic atmospheres and conceptual ecosystems in the work of Philippe Quesne
-
Rachel Hann
On Atmospherics: Staging Stormzy and nonbinary thinking [Texte intégral]
« Atmospherics » : Mise en scène de Stormzy et de la pensée non binaire