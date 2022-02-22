1S. N., « Essai de classification des catastrophes naturelles », in « Catastrophes naturelles » (notions de base), Encyclopædia Universalis, en ligne, URL : http://www.universalis.fr/encyclopedie/catastrophes-naturelles-notions-de-base/.

2Abram, David, Comment la terre s’est tue. Pour une écologie des sens, Didier Demorcy et Isabelle Stengers (trad.), Paris, La Découverte, 2013 (1re éd. états-unienne : Pantheon, 1996).

3Alcántara-Ayala, Irasema ; Oliver-Smith, Anthony, “Early Warning Systems: Lost in Translation or Late by Definition? A FORIN Approach”, International Journal of Disaster Risk Science, vol. 10, 2019, p. 317-331.

4Alexander, David E., Confronting Catastrophe. New Perspectives on Natural Disaster, Harpenden / New York, Terra / Oxford University Press, 2000.

5Alix, Florian, « Le séisme haïtien en littérature. Travail de l’actualité et travail de deuil (Y. Lahens, D. Laferrière) », ELFe XX-XXI / Études de littérature française des xxe et xxie siècles, no 3 – Littérature et actualité, Paris, Classiques Garnier, 2013, p. 129-142.

6Amiot, Julie ; Berthier, Nancy (dir.), Frente a la catástrofe : temas y estéticas en el cine iberoamericano contemporáneo, Paris, Éditions hispaniques, 2016.

7Aragón-Durand, Fernando de Jesús, “Unpacking the Social Construction of ‘Natural’ Disaster Through Policy Discourses and Institutional Responses in Mexico. The Case of Chalco Valley’s floods, State of Mexico”, doctoral thesis, Development Planning Unit - The Bartlett, University College London, 2009.

8Arena, Gianpaolo ; Caneve, Marina (dir.), The Walking Mountain, autoédition, 2016.

9Arias-Maldonado, Manuel, Environment and Society: Socionatural Relations in the Anthropocene, Cham, Springer, 2015.

10Armijos Burneo, Teresa ; Few, Roger, Surviving Disaster: Resettlement, Recovery and Ongoing Risk at Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia, DEV Reports and Policy Paper Series, The School of International Development, University of East Anglia, 2017.

11Beck, Ulrich, Risk Society: Towards a New Modernity, Mark Ritter (trans.), London, Sage, 1992 (1st German ed.: Suhrkamp, 1986).

12Bénitez, Fanny, Faire face ou vivre avec les catastrophes ? Capacités d’adaptation et capabilités dans les trajectoires de résilience individuelles et territoriales au sein de l’espace Caraïbe, Thèse de doctorat en géographie et aménagement de l’espace, sous la direction de Nancy Meschinet de Richemond et de Magali Reghezza-Zitt, Montpellier 3, 2018.

13Beraud, Hélène, « Initier la résilience du service de gestion des déchets aux catastrophes naturelles : le cas des territoires urbains et de l’inondation », thèse de doctorat en Aménagement et Urbanisme, Université Paris-Est, 2013.

14Berners Lee, Mike, There Is No Planet B: A Handbook for the Make or Break Years, New York, Cambridge University Press, 2019.

15Bewell, Alan, Romanticism and Colonial Disease, Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University Press, 2003.

16Bonneuil, Christophe et Fressoz, Jean-Baptiste, L’Événement Anthropocène. La Terre, l’histoire et nous, Paris, Le Seuil, 2016 (1re éd. : 2013).

17Brand, Stewart, Space Colonies, New York, Penguin, 1977.

18Brodziak, Sylvie et Chaulet-Achour, Christiane (dir.), Les écritures francophones de la catastrophe naturelle, Arcidosso, Effigi, 2020.

19Brugnot, Gérard, Les Catastrophes naturelles, Paris, Le Cavalier Bleu, 2008.

20Buell, Lawrence, The Environmental Imagination: Thoreau, Nature Writing, and the Formation of American Culture, Cambridge (Mass.), Harvard University Press, 1995.

21Buell, Lawrence, Writing for an Endangered World. Literature, Culture, and Environment in the U.S. and beyond, Cambridge, Harvard University Press, 2001.

22Canestrini, Sandro, Vajont : genocidio dei poveri, Sommacampagna, Cierre Edizioni, 1997.

23Chaudhuri, Una ; Enelow, Shonni (eds.), Research Theatre, Climate Change, and the Ecocide Project: A Casebook, New York, Palgrave Macmillan, 2014.

24Chiari-Lasserre, Sophie (dir.), Écrire la catastrophe : l’Angleterre à l’épreuve des éléments, xvie- xviiie siècles, Clermont-Ferrand, PUBP, 2019.

25Choi, Béatrice, “Message in a Bottle. Contesting the Legibility / Illegibility of Ruins and Revival in Post Katrina New Orleans”, InVisible Culture: An Electronic Journal of Visual Culture, issue 20, March 2014, online, URL: http://ivc.lib.rochester.edu/message-in-a-bottle-contesting-the-legibilityillegibility-of-ruins-and-revival-in-post-katrina-new-orleans/.

26Crosby, Alfred W, Ecological Imperialism: The Biological Expansion of Europe, 900-1900, Cambridge, Cambridge University Press, 2004.

27Danielson, Larry, “Tornado Stories in the Breadbasket: Weather and Regional Identity”, in Barbara Allen and Thomas J. Schlereth (eds.), Sense of Place: American Regional Cultures, Lexington, University Press of Kentucky, 1990, p. 28-39.

28Descola, Philippe, Par-delà nature et culture, Paris, Gallimard, 2005.

29Desquilbet, Alice, « L’écriture de Sony Labou Tansi, un observatoire de la catastrophe mondiale », in Yves Clavaron et Yvan Daniel (dir.), Littératures francophones et mondialisation, Bécherel, Les Perséides, 2019, p. 153-165.

30Deudney, Daniel, Dark Skies: Space Expansionism, Planetary Geopolitics, and the Ends of Humanity, New York, Cambridge University Press, 2020.

31Di Ragogna, Giuseppe, Vajont, Pordenone, Edizioni Biblioteca dell’immagine, 2001.

32Dynes, Russell R., “The Dialogue Between Voltaire and Rousseau on the Lisbon Earthquake: The Emergence of a Social Science View”, International Journal of Mass Emergencies and Disasters, march 2000, vol. 18, issue 1, p. 97-115.

33‒, “The Lisbon Earthquake of 1755: The First Modern Disaster”, in Theodore E. D. Braum and John B. Radner (eds), The Lisbon Earthquake of 1755: Representations and Reactions, London, Voltaire Foundation, 2005, p. 34-49.

34Efoui, Kossi, Solo d’un revenant, Paris, Le Seuil, 2008.

35Ferdinand, Malcom, Une écologie décoloniale. Penser l’écologie depuis le monde caribéen, Paris, Le Seuil, 2019.

36Fœssel, Michaël ; Worms, Frédéric, « La catastrophe est-elle une politique ? », Esprit, mai 2011, en ligne, URL : https://esprit.presse.fr/article/frederic-worms-et-michael-foessel/la-catastrophe-est-elle-une-politique-discussion-36013?fbclid=IwAR1lXQlNWmEUqemSngOLiWLpfdtrIlLXzETcTtlg_DoR_I99G9qdSYoLoiE

37Garcin-Marrou, Flore, « Pour un théâtre écosophique », in Anna Barseghian, Stefan Kristensen et Isabelle Papaloïzos (dir.), La Bête et l’Adversité, Genève, Métis Presses, 2017, p. 172-185.

38Geman, Hélyette (ed.), Risk Management in Commodity Markets: From Shipping to Agriculturals and Energy, Hoboken (New Jersey), Wiley Finance, 2008.

39Geppert, Alexander, Limiting Outer Space: Astroculture After Apollo, London, Palgrave, 2018.

40Gervasoni, Armando, I corvi di Erto e Casso. Voci del Vajont, San Pietro in Cariano, Gabrielli Editori, 2012.

41Ghidina, Jean-Igor, « Aspetti diegetici della modernità e dell’ecologia in Carlo Sgorlon » in Carlo Sgorlon, scrittore e intellettuale friulano, Sesto San Giovanni, Mimesis, 2020.

42Guénard, Florent ; Simay, Philippe, « Le sens des catastrophes », La Vie des idées, 19/04/2011, en ligne, URL : http://www.laviedesidees.fr/Le-sens-des-catastrophes.html

43Hache-Bissette, Françoise, « Les catastrophes à travers l’édition jeunesse », in René Favier et Anne-Marie Granet-Abisset (dir.), Récits et représentations des catastrophes depuis l’Antiquité, Grenoble, MSH-Alpes, 2005, p. 367-379.

44Hartog, François, « L’apocalypse, une philosophie de l’histoire ? », Esprit, no 824 – Apocalypse : l’avenir impensable, juin 2014, consultable en ligne, URL : https://esprit.presse.fr/tous-les-numeros/apocalypse-l-avenir-impensable/824.

45Huet, Marie-Hélène, The Culture of Disaster, Chicago, University of Chicago Press, 2012.

46Huggan Graham ; Tiffin, Helen, Postcolonial Ecocriticism. Literature, Animals, Environment, Oxon, Routledge, 2010.

47Jurado Barroso, Pauline, « ‟Calamita/à” : sur les traces d’une catastrophe » in Danièle Méaux (dir.), Revue des Sciences Humaines, vol. 334 – Les Formes de l’enquête, no 2, 2019, p. 99-110.

48Keucheyan, Razmig, La Nature est un champ de bataille. Essai d’écologie politique, Paris, La Découverte, 2018 (1re éd. : 2014).

49Klein, Naomi, La Stratégie du choc. La montée d’un capitalisme du désastre, Paul Gagné et Lori Saint-Martin (trad.) Toronto, Léméac / Actes Sud, 2008 (1re éd. en anglais : Knopf Canada, 2007).

50Klockow, Kimberly E. ; Peppler, Randy A. ; McPherson, Renee A., “Tornado Folk Science in Alabama and Mississippi in the 27 April 2011 Tornado Outbreak”, GeoJournal, vol. 79, issue 6, 2014, p. 791-804.

51Kourouma, Ahmadou, Les Soleils des Indépendances, Paris, Le Seuil, « coll. Points », 1995 (1ère éd. : Presses de l’Université de Montréal, 1968).

52Kourouma, Ahmadou, Monnè, outrages et défis, Paris, Le Seuil, 1990.

53Kourouma, Ahmadou, En attendant le vote des bêtes sauvages, Paris, Le Seuil, 1998.

54Kriss, Sam, “Manifesto of the Committee to Abolish Outer Space”, The New Inquiry, 2 February 2015, online, URL: https://thenewinquiry.com/manifesto-of-the-committee-to-abolish-outer-space/.

55Kuntz, Hélène (dir.), Études théâtrales, no 23 – La Catastrophe sur la scène moderne et contemporaine, 2002.

56Labbé, Thomas, Les catastrophes naturelles au Moyen-Âge : xii-xve siècles, Paris, CNRS éditions, 2017.

57Lahens, Yanick, Failles, Paris, Sabine Wespieser, 2017 (1ère éd. : 2010).

58Lahens, Yanick, Littérature haïtienne : urgence(s) d’écrire, rêve(s) d’habiter, Paris, Fayard, Collège de France, coll. « Leçons inaugurales », 2019

59Latour, Bruno, Politiques de la nature. Comment faire entrer les sciences en démocratie, Paris, La Découverte, 1999.

60Latour, Bruno, Face à Gaïa. Huit conférences sur le nouveau régime climatique, Paris, La Découverte, 2015.

61Lee, Jon D., An Epidemic of Rumors: How Stories Shape Our Perception of Disease, Logan, Utah State University Press, 2014.

62Lefebvre, Hugo, Les Enjeux de la reconstruction de la Nouvelle-Orléans après l’ouragan Katrina, Paris, L’Harmattan, 2008.

63Léone, Frédéric ; Vinet, Freddy (dir.), La Vulnérabilité des sociétés et des territoires face aux menaces naturelles : analyses géographiques. Montpellier, Publications de Montpellier III, coll. « Géorisques », 2006.

64Le Tréhondat, Patrick ; Silberstein, Patrick, L’Ouragan Katrina. Le désastre annoncé, Paris, Syllepse, 2005.

65Lussault, Michel, L’Avènement du monde. Essai sur l’habitation humaine de la Terre, Paris, Le Seuil, 2013.

66Magnan, Alexandre ; Duvat, Virginie, « La fabrique des catastrophes “naturelles” », Natures Sciences Sociétés, vol. 23, no 2, 2015, p. 97‑108.

67Marechera, Dambudzo, The House of Hunger, London, Heinemann, 1978.

68‒, La Maison de la faim, Jean-Baptiste Evette et Xavier Garnier (trad.), Paris, Dapper, 1999.

69Marechera, Dambudzo, Black Sunlight, London, Heinemann, 1980.

70‒, Soleil noir, Jean-Baptiste Evette et Xavier Garnier (trad.), La Roque d’Anthéron, Vents d’ailleurs, 2006.

71Marechera, Dambudzo, Cemetery of Mind, Harare, Baobab Books, 1992.

72Martinelli, Renzo, La Folie des hommes, Norbert Chalon, André Farwagi, Giuseppe Giglietti et al. (prod.), 2002, film en couleur de 113’.

73Martinelli, Renzo, Vajont, Rai Cinema, 2013.

74McDougal, Walter, The Heavens and the Earth: A Political History of the Space Age, Baltimore MD, Johns Hopkins University Press, 1997.

75McKibbon, Bill, The End of Nature, New York, Anchor, 1989.

76Mda, Zakes, The Heart of Redness, Cape Town, Oxford University Press Southern Africa, 2000.

77‒, Au Pays de l’ocre rouge, Catherine Lauga du Plessis (trad.), Paris, Le Seuil, 2006.

78Méaux, Danièle, Enquêtes. Nouvelles formes de photographie documentaire, Trézélan, Filigranes, 2019.

79Mercier-Faivre, Anne-Marie ; Thomas, Chantal ; Dupuy, Jean-Pierre (dir.), L’invention de la catastrophe au xviiie siècle : du châtiment divin au désastre naturel, Genève, Droz, 2008.

80Merlin, Tina, Sulla pelle viva. Come si costruisce una catastrofe. Il caso del Vajont, Sommacampagna, Cierre Edizioni, 1997.

81Morpurgo, Michael, Running Wild, London, Harper Collins, 2009.

82–, Enfant de la jungle, Diane Ménard (trad.), Paris, Gallimard Jeunesse, 2009.

83Morton, Timothy, Ecology Without Nature, Cambridge (Mass.), Harvard University Press, 2007.

84Morton, Timothy, The Ecological Thought, Cambridge (Mass.), Harvard University Press, 2010.

85Naismith, Alisa ; Armijos, Maria Teresa ; Barrios Escobar, Edgar Antonio et al., “Fireside Tales: Understanding Experiences of Previous Eruptions and Factors Influencing the Decision to Evacuate from Activity of Volcán de Fuego”, Volcanica, vol. 3, no 2, 2020, p. 205-226.

86Nascimbeni, Giulio, « La natura violata si vendicò », Il Corriere della Sera, 28 juin 1987.

87National Research Council, Solid Earth Sciences and Society, National Academy of Sciences, Washington, 1995.

88National Weather Service, “Service Assessment: The Historic Tornadoes of April 2011”, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Department of Commerce, December 2011, online, URL : https://www.weather.gov/media/publications/assessments/historic_tornadoes.pdf.

89Niven, Larry; Pournelle, Jerry, Lucifer’s Hammer, New York, Del Ray, 1977.

90O’Neill, Gerard, The High Frontier, New York, William Morrow, 1977.

91Ord, Toby, The Precipice: Existential Risk and the Future of Humanity, New York, Hachette, 2020.

92Otis, Laura, Membranes: Metaphors of Invasion in Nineteenth-Century Literature, Science, and Politics, Baltimore, Johns Hopkins University Press, 2000.

93Oswald, Maude, « Photographier la catastrophe, témoigner de l’humain. La Nouvelle-Orléans après Katrina », Image & narrative, vol. 18, no 2, 2017, consultable en ligne, URL : http://www.imageandnarrative.be/index.php/imagenarrative /article/view/1555.

94Paolini, Marco, Il raconto del Vajont, Milano, Garzanti, 1997.

95Peppler, Randy A., “ ‘They could tell what the weather was to be in advance.’ Native Oklahoma weather and climate insights from the archive”, The Chronicles of Oklahoma, vol. 94, issue, 2016, p. 414-431.

96Peppler, Randy A., “ ‘It’s not balancing out like it should be.’ Perceptions of local climate variability in Native Oklahoma”, Weather, Climate, and Society, vol. 9, issue 2, 2017, p. 317-329.

97Peppler, Randy A., Klockow, Kimberly E. and Smith, Richard D., “Hazardscapes: Perceptions of Tornado Risk and the Role of Place Attachment in Central Oklahoma”, in Jeffrey S. Smith (ed.), Explorations in Place Attachment, London, Routledge, 2018, p. 33-45.

98Pigeon, Patrick, « Après les forts séismes en Haïti et au Japon : Les catastrophes sont-elles “naturelles” ? », Population Avenir, vol. 703, no 3, 2011, p. 14‑17.

99Pignarre, Philippe ; Stengers, Isabelle, La Sorcellerie capitaliste, Paris, La Découverte, 2007.

100Polidori, Robert, After the Flood, Göttingen, Steidl, 2006.

101Poray-Wybranowska, Justyna, Climate Change, Ecological Catastrophe, and the Contemporary Postcolonial Novel, Londres, Routledge, 2021.

102Pottier, Antonin, « L’économie dans l’impasse climatique. Développement matériel, théorie immatérielle et utopie auto-stabilisatrice », thèse de doctorat en Sciences économiques – Économie de l’environnement soutenue sous la direction de Jean-Charles Hourcade, Paris, EHESS, 2014.

103Rees, Martin, Our Final Hour, New York, Basic Books, 2003.

104Revet, Sandrine, « Le sens du désastre. Les multiples interprétations d’une catastrophe “naturelle” au Venezuela », Terrain. Anthropologie & sciences humaines, no 54, 2010, p. 42‑55.

105Revet, Sandrine, Les Coulisses du monde des catastrophes naturelles, Paris, Éditions de la Maison des sciences de l’homme, 2018.

106Roubault, Marcel, Peut-on prévoir les catastrophes naturelles ?, Paris, Presses universitaires de France, 1970.

107Rousseau, Jean-Jacques, « Lettre à M. de Voltaire », 18 août 1756, in Œuvres complètes, éds. Bernard Gagnebin et Marcel Raymond, tome IV, Paris, Gallimard, coll. « Bibliothèque de la Pléiade », 1969, p. 1059-1075.

108‒, Discours sur l’origine et les fondements de l’inégalité parmi les hommes (1re éd.: Marc-Michel Rey, 1755), in Œuvres complètes, éd. Bernard Gagnebin et Marcel Raymond, tome III, Paris, Gallimard, coll. « Bibliothèque de la Pléiade », 1969, p. 111-223.

109Rulhes, Christophe, La Guerre des Natures, Besançon, Les Solitaires Intempestifs, 2019.

110Rütten, Thomas ; King, Martina (eds.), Contagionism and Contagious Diseases: Medicine and Literature 1880-1933, Berlin, de Gruyter, 2013.

111Sagan, Carl, Pale Blue Dot, A Vision of the Human Future in Space, New York, Random House, 1994.

112Scott, John T. “The Theodicy of the Second Discourse: The ‘Pure State of Nature’ and Rousseau’s Political Thought”, The American Political Science Review, vol. 86, issue 3, 1992, p. 696-711.

113Solte-Gresser, Christiane ; Schmitt, Claudia (dir.), Literatur und Ökologie. Neue literatur- und kulturwissenschaftliche Perspektiven, Bielefeld, Aisthesis Verlag, 2018.

114Sermon, Julie, « Théâtre et paradigme écologique », Les Cahiers de la Justice, no 3, 2019, p. 525-536.

115Serres, Michel, Le Contrat naturel, Paris, François Bourin, 1990.

116Sgorlon, Carlo, L’ultima valle, Milano, Mondadori, 1987.

117Shelton, Marie-Denise, Éloge du séisme, Paris, L’Harmattan, 2015.

118Simon, Anne, « Chercher l’indice, écrire l’esquive : l’animal comme être de fuite, de Maurice Genevoix à Jean Rolin », in Lucie Campos, Georges Chapouthier, Catherine Coquio et Jean-Paul Engélibert (dir.), La Question animale. Entre science, littérature et philosophie, Rennes, Presses universitaires de Rennes, 2011, p. 167-181.

119Sokona, Youba ; Ypersele, Jean-Pascal van, « Catastrophes naturelles. Résilience à l’ère des changements climatiques », Liaison Énergie-Francophonie, vol. 109, 3e trimestre 2018, en ligne, URL : http://www.ifdd.francophonie.org/ressources/ressources-pub-desc.php?id=743.

120Sontag, Susan, Illness as Metaphor; and, AIDS and Its Metaphors, New York, Picador, 2001.

121Sony Labou Tansi, Les Sept solitudes de Lorsa Lopez, Paris, Le Seuil, 1985.

122Sony Labou Tansi, Le Commencement des douleurs, Paris, Le Seuil, 1995.

123Ténor, Arthur, Tsunami, Paris, Oskar, 2013.

124Thom, René, Paraboles et Catastrophes. Entretiens sur les mathématiques, la science et la philosophie, Paris, Flammarion, 1983.

125Trachtenberg, Zev M., Making Citizens: Rousseau’s Political Theory of Culture, London, Routledge, 1993.

126‒, “Rousseau and Environmentalism”, in Eve Grace and Christopher Kelly (eds), The Rousseauian Mind, New York: Routledge, 2019, p. 485-495.

127Updike, John, “After Katrina”, The New York Review of Books, 30 November 2006, online, URL: http://www.nybooks.com/articles/2006/11/30/after-katrina/.

128UNDRR, Rapport du groupe de travail intergouvernemental d’experts à composition non limitée chargé des indicateurs et de la terminologie relatifs à la réduction des risques de catastrophe, 2016.

129UVED, 2012. « Le risque naturel : notions », consultable en ligne, URL : https://ressources.uved.fr/Grains_Module3/Notions_risque_naturel/site/html/Notions_risque_naturel/Notions_risque_naturel.html.

130van Wyk De Vries, Benjamin ; Byrne, Paul ; Delcamp, Audray et al., « A Global Framework for the Earth : Putting Geological Sciences in Context », Global and Planetary Change, vol. 171, décembre 2018, p. 293-321.

131Vignoli, Alessia, « Les catastrophes naturelles dans les romans caribéens d’expression française », Il Tolomeo (en ligne), 2020, vol. 22, no 1.

132Voltaire, « Poëme sur le désastre de Lisbonne, ou Examen de cet axiome : Tout est bien » (1re éd.: Cramer, 1756), in Œuvres complètes, tome 9, Paris, Garnier, 1877, p. 470-479.

133Wald, Priscilla, Contagious: Cultures, Carriers, and the Outbreak Narrative, Durham, Duke University Press, 2008.

134Weaver, Jace (ed.), with Means, Russel, Defending Mother Earth: Native American Perspectives on Environmental Justice, New York, Orbis Books, 1986

135Winter, Jeannette, Mama !, Paris, Gallimard Jeunesse, 2006.

136World Bank, United Nations, Natural Hazards, UnNatural Disasters. The Economics of Effective Prevention, World Bank Publications, 2010.

137Zajdenweber, Daniel, Économie des extrêmes : krachs, catastrophes et inégalités. Édition revue et augmentée, Paris, Flammarion, coll. « Champs Essais », 2009 (1re éd.: 2001).

138Zeeman, Erik Christopher, “Levels of structure in catastrophe theory illustrated by applications in the social and biological sciences”, Proceedings of the International Congress of Mathematicians, Canada, Vancouver, 1974.

139Zubrin, Robert, Merchants of Despair: Radical Environmentalists, Criminal Pseudo-Scientists, and the Fatal Cult of Antihumanism, New York, New Atlantis Books, 2012.