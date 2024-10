Le style de Black Mask

notes

Cet article reprend sous un angle différent certains éléments développés dans mes ouvrages Le Polar américain, la modernité et le mal (Paris PUF, 2006) et Front criminel : une histoire du polar américain de 1919 à nos jours (Paris, PUF, 2018). On me pardonnera, je l’espère, quelques redites inévitables.

Toutes les traductions de l’anglais sont de l’auteur de cet article.

« in this new pattern, character conflict is the main theme; the ensuing crime, or its threat, is incidental. […] Such distinctive treatment comprises a hard, brittle style, – which Raymond Chandler, one of its most brilliant exponents, declares belongs to everybody and to no one – a full employment of the functions of dialogue, and authenticity in characterization and action.

« We all grew up together, so to speak, and we all wrote the same idiom, and we have all more or less grown out of it. A lot of Black Mask stories sounded alike, just a a lot of Elizabethan plays sound alike. Always when a group exploits a new technique this happens. But even when we all wrote for Joe Shaw, who thouhgt everybody had to write just like Hammett, there were subtle and obvious differences, apparent to any writer, if not to non-writers. »

« I tossed the gun on the bed – slashed out with my left. Steiner swung back – stepped in close. I saw the right coming up – it was a nasty punch. It came up through my right arm – and I tried to ride with it. It didn’t work.

« We ought to say a feeling of and, a feeling of if, a feeling of but, and a feeling of by, quite as readily as we say a feeling of blue or a feeling of cold. Yet we do not: so inveterate has our habit become of recognizing the existence of the substantive parts alone, that language almost refuses to lend itself to any other use. »

Et le lecteur a une tendance naturelle à se défendre : ainsi, les traductions dans la Série Noire de Raoul Whitfield ou Paul Cain, les auteurs qui ont le plus fait usage du tiret séparateur, trait moderniste par excellence, atténuent cette pratique en remplaçant les tirets par des virgules ou des conjonctions.

« It is the rhythm, so utterly absent from modern drama, either verse or prose, and which interpreters of Shakespeare do their best to suppress, which makes Massine and Charlie Chaplin the great actors that they are, and which makes the juggling of Rastelli more cathartic than a performance of A Doll’s House. » Léonide Massine avait chorégraphié et interprété Le Sacre du printemps après la Première Guerre mondiale pour les Ballets Russes de Diaghilev; Enrico Rastelli avait révolutionné l’art du jonglage dans les années 1920.

« At nineteen minutes after one the telephone rang.

« The contemporary novel, it seems to me, needs tempo – not to cram into each page as many things as possible – but to make what is set down truly contemporary, to give the impression of things happening here and now, to force upon the reader a feeling of immediacy.

« As for my own stuff – I’m sorry there has been so much blood shed. I think it will decrease. The real reason for it (the bloodiness) was, I think, that I have been working for a precision of language and to get it at the start have had to treat of things where simple actions occurred – the simplest – and which I had seen the most of – was one form or another of killing. »

Noms donnés respectivement aux soldats américains et allemands, en argot de l’armée.

« But the most gruesome sight I saw was just south of Verdun, in a little village called Vigneulles, its between Verdun and St. Mihiel, there I saw what was once a « Yank » and a « Jerry » – They were both lying on the ground facing each other, the Yank had his bayonet thru the Jerry’s heart and the Jerry had his bayonet thru the Yank’s neck – Jerry had undoubtedly struck first and caught the Yank under the jaw – Anyway you could see the Jerry bayonet, when you looked at the Yank’s face – Both died instantly, the Yank a little later if anything than Jerry because the Yank was convulsed and his facial features were distorted and drawn – He died with his mouth open and you could see the bayonet protruding thru his tongue and into the roof of his mouth – – The bodies were in a horrid state of discoloration but you could easily conjure up the past events— »

Jean-Patrick Manchette, 186. Sur cette expression hegelienne, voir le commentaire de Nicolas Le Flahec, p. 396-401.

« The shower over, I threw away my butt and left the shelter of the friendly awning. Pools of yellow light gleamed on the sidewalks, stretches of evening-tinted pavement between them, around them. Gray, with touches of gold and black – the gold stolen from the low lights of nearby windows. All very pretty and no doubt inspiring to an artist or a poet – but I was neither one. »