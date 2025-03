Mourir de rire

In this vast survey, Jean-Marc Lanteri gets back to the Bergsonian theory of laughter to submit an interpretation setting the fundamental relationship of human beings to death at the origin of all laughter. The resulting system and the concepts it sets up include a wide body of research – at the forefront of which are the works of Molière, Feydeau and Chaplin –, and shed a new light, from an anthropological and metapsychological point of view, on the deep roots of laughter and comedy, mainly in theatre and cinema.