Des Premiers Écrits à La Logique du fantasme : la pensée comme une onde

The unfolding of Lacanian thought extends over decades and knows a long evolution, which we can find in these two works. First of all the clinical aspect will be favored to serve as a solid basis for the constructed elaboration of an analysis of pathologies (Premiers Écrits) then, during his Seminar, without neglecting the clinical cases, the psychoanalyst deepens in each book a little more the approach of such subtle notions as fantasy, for example, studied here, with an original point of view where semantics, linguistics, philosophy, medicine and mathematics intertwine to offer an innovative vision of the human psyche.