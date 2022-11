The three narratives of labor studied by Vivien Poltier — Guillaume Poix's Les Fils conducteurs (2017), Florence Aubenas's Le Quai de Ouistreham (2008), and Jean-Pierre Martin's Le Laminoir (1995) — address a question that is at once sociological, political, and ethical : to what extent can a writer, by social and economic position, situated outside the world of “material” labor, represent this same world? How to get through the “ethico-political difficulty of representing the Other” (p. 13)?

