The Transnational Experiences of Chinese Immigrant Youth in the US

Education and Identity in Globalized Contexts

Xiangyan Liu

ISBN 9780367524524

186 Pages

£120.00

Routledge

PRESENTATION

Detailing ethnographic research conducted in U.S. public high schools, this text considers how Chinese immigrant youth's educational positionality and identity are shaped by diasporic and transnational migrant experiences.

The Transnational Experiences of Chinese Immigrant Youth in the US presents a critical examination of themes relevant to Chinese immigrant education such as academic achievement, English language proficiency, and cultural and social capital. The intersection between diaspora and education is explored to highlight the existence of multi-layered youth identities, which exist beyond and between national boundaries, and which embody the concept of global citizenship. Building on this realization, chapters consider how institutional structures might be better designed to meet the needs of students who arrive in host countries due to larger global forces.

This text will primarily be of interest to doctoral students, researchers, and scholars with an interest in multicultural education and the sociology of education. Those interested in the Asian diaspora, race and ethics, and educational research methods more broadly will also benefit from this volume.

Table of contents & Author(s) Biography…