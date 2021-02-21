édition| Nouvelle parution
Drydeniana. On Absalom and Achitophel, éd. de R. Janeway
Drydeniana
On Absalom and Achitophel
Richard Janeway (ed.)
ISBN 9780367087043
290 Pages
£27.99
Routledge
Published in 1975, Drydenia: On Absalom and Achitophel is a collection of poetry including A Key to… Absalom & Achitophel (Nesse); Azaria and Hushai, a Poem (Pordage); The Medal Revers’d (Pordage); The Medal of John Bayes (Shadwell); Satyr to his Muse (Shadwell); The Tory Poets: a Satyr (Anonymous); Poeta de Tristibus: or, the Poet’s Complaint (Anonymous); Directions to Fame,… (Anonymous).