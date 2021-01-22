Université de Montréal

*English follows

Le terrain vague du littéraire. Le langage au-delà del’anthropos

Entre certaines tranchées, entre certains pays en guerre notamment, dans certaines zones limitrophes, on se retrouve parfois en un lieu où il n’y a personne, un terrain vague qu’on a pris l’habitude d’appeler no man’s land. Comme on le sait, la langue en a fait une métaphore et une expression. Absence de contrôle humain et de propriété humaine sur une terre, sur un lieu, espace dépaysé, déserté, bombardé, étrange, pauvre. La langue en a fait un synonyme de ce qui ne peut être pensé selon le mode habituel, c’est-à-dire qui se retrouve hors du cadre humain et des oppositions et des systèmes dialectiques qui structurent notre vision rationnelle et humaniste du monde.

Le terrain vague présente un intérêt pour la pensée littéraire, voire, il en est l’un des tropes importants. Se peut-il que, entre les langues elles-mêmes, à travers les textes qui font des ponts vers on ne sait où, se trouve autre chose que l’humain dont on suppose la présence par une sorte d’anthropomorphisme littéraire? Dans son texte sur la « tâche du traducteur », Walter Benjamin estime que la réception de l’œuvre n’a aucune importance pour l’exploration de son sens et sa traduction, qu’il s’agit seulement de présupposer l’humain en général. Pourtant, on pourrait même questionner cet « anthropos ». Qui est-il?

L’un de ces « anthropos » peut être conçu, tel que l’indique Pierre Hadot, sous les traits de Socrate, non pas seulement l’humain mais le sage en général, précisément parce que celui-ci est atopos, c’est-à-dire sans lieu, impossible à classer, impossible à définir. Or, Hadot nous dit de Socrate qu’il est une figure. L’anthropos peut-il être autre chose qu’une figure?

À l’heure de ces grands bouleversements qui frappent l’humanité de plein fouet, la littérature et la théorie littéraire sont des places de choix pour penser ce terrain vague qui devient de plus en plus visible entre les humains – et littéralement, les rues des villes et le monde deviennent des grands terrains vagues à ciel ouvert. Surtout, dans ses expressions les plus profondes, la littérature elle-même est une sorte de terrain vague, qui puise et dont l’origine remonte aux racines des réflexions et des visions portant sur ce qui est absent, fluide, indicible, non-binaire, utopique, atypique, non-figuratif, etc. La littérature est en fait le terrain vague par excellence. Il n’y a jamais eu d’humains devant nous sur le papier et à l’écran, le propre de la littérature est ce décalage et cette distanciation, mais la lecture de l’écriture semble si vivante, si habitée d’une présence. Comment est-ce possible? Qui est-ce?

Cette journée d’étude vise à la fois une réflexion de fond sur les enjeux du littéraire entendu comme un terrain vague, ainsi que sur les représentations de ce terrain vague. Les propositions pourront notamment porter de manière non-exclusive sur des axes de recherche tels que :

· La figuration et la non-figuration

· Les non-lieux du littéraire · La traduction comme no man’s land

· Épistémologie du non-lieu

· Les enjeux de la mise en récit

L’événement aura lieu sur zoom, via l’Université de Montréal, avec une possibilité en présence si la situation le permet. Nous demandons aux intéressé-e-s de nous envoyer leur proposition de 250 mots (avec un second document contenant son nom et son affiliation) au plus tard le 9 mai 2021 à colloqueterrainvague@gmail.com. Les présentations seront d’un maximum de 20 minutes.

*

The Empty Lot of Literature. Language beyond Anthropos

Between certain trenches, between certain countries at war in particular, in certain bordering areas, we sometimes find ourselves in a place where there is no one, an empty lot that we have become accustomed to calling no man's land. As we know, language has made it a metaphor and an expression. It suggests a lack of human control and human ownership over a piece of land, over a place, a space that is out of place, deserted, bombed, strange, poor. Language has made it synonymous with what cannot be thought of in the usual way, that is, outside the human framework and the oppositions and dialectical systems that structure our rational and humanistic view of the world.

The empty lot is of interest to literary thought; indeed, it is one of its important tropes. Could it be that, between the languages themselves, through the texts that build bridges to who knows where, there is something other than the human whose presence is assumed by a kind of literary anthropomorphism? In his text on the "Task of the Translator", Walter Benjamin considers that the work’s reception has no importance for exploring its meaning and translation, that it is only a question of presupposing the human in general. However, one could even question this "anthropos". Who is he or she?

One of these "anthropoi" can be conceived, as Pierre Hadot indicates, in the guise of Socrates, not only the human but the wise man in general, precisely because he is atopos, i.e. without a place, impossible to classify, impossible to define. Now, Hadot tells us that Socrates is a figure. Can the anthropos be something else than a figure?

At a time of great upheavals that are hitting humanity head on, literature and literary theory are prime places to think about this empty lot that is becoming more and more visible among humans - and literally, city streets and the world are becoming large open-air empty lots. Above all, in its deepest expressions, literature itself is a kind of empty lot, which draws from and originates at the roots of reflections and visions about what is absent, fluid, unspeakable, non-binary, utopian, atypical, non-figurative, etc., and what is not. Literature is in fact the empty lot par excellence. There have never been any humans in front of us on paper and on screen, what intrinsically characterizes literature is this shifting and this distancing, but the reading of writing seems so alive, so inhabited by a presence. How is this possible? How is it possible?

This study day aims both at a fundamental reflection on the stakes of the literary understood as an empty lot, as well as on the representations of this empty lot. Potential research topics might include but are not limited to the following:

- Figuration and non-figuration

- The non-places of the literary

- Translation as no man's land - Epistemology of nonplace

- The challenges of narrative

The event will be held on zoom, via the University of Montreal, with the possibility of it taking place in person if the situation allows it. We ask interested parties to send us their 250-word proposal (with a second document containing their name and affiliation) no later than May 9, 2021 to the email address colloqueterrainvague@gmail.com. Presentations will be a maximum of 20 minutes.