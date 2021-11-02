Colloque International



Université de Blida 2 - Le Mans Université





Faculté des Lettres et des Langues



Département de français



Le 27 et les 28 – 29 septembre 2022





« La place des archives dans les œuvres littéraires, filmiques et artistiques postcoloniales »





La place des archives dans l’espace culturel postcolonial soulève des questionnements quant au rapport au passé. Les archives peuvent être des documents anciens ou récents, classés à des fins historiques ; elles peuvent concerner l’histoire d’une nation, d’une collectivité, d’un groupe, d’une famille ou d’un individu ; les archives peuvent prendre diverses formes : parchemins, photographies, fichiers informatiques, notes, lettres, journaux, rapports... Cette diversité soutient les nouvelles productions artistiques et permet d’analyser quelles traces le passé laisse dans le présent. L’intérêt pour les archives traverse les créations des écrivains (Fatoumata Ngom, Assia Djebar, Abdelkader Djemaï), des artistes (Amina Menia, Christian Boltanski) et des réalisateurs (Abdellatif Kechiche, Spike Lee, Rachid Bouchareb), interrogeant la mémoire collective et individuelle à travers les artefacts de la colonisation.



Ce colloque souhaite mettre en avant l’influence des archives (matérielles et immatérielles) dans la construction des œuvres littéraires, cinématographiques ou artistiques. Elles sont en effet fondamentales dans la recherche des faits tels qu’ils se sont produits et d’une forme de vérité, dont la fiction peut s’emparer pour accéder à l’authenticité. La recherche sur les archives concernant tel fait historique ou biographique contribue sans aucun doute à combler certaines lacunes historiques et aide à affronter l’Histoire événementielle et ses grands acteurs. Ainsi, les archives peuvent être utilisées pour réécrire et ouvrir d’autres perspectives possibles à l’Histoire comme aux histoires. La manière dont un texte de fiction, un film ou une œuvre d’art s’empare de l’archive peut traduire unequête d’authenticité comme un désir de fiction. Réinterpréter des événements et des faits de vie à la lumière des archives peut ouvrir la voie vers de nouvelles créations. L’intérêt que les artistes portent à ces documents interroge la définition du concept d’« archive » dans l’espace postcolonial, et met en lumièrele rôle de ces artefacts dans la littérature, le cinéma ou les arts. Ainsi, l’utilisation de documents audiovisuels (considérés comme archives) par les artistes expérimentaux dans les films et vidéos soulève-t-elle des questionnements esthétiques et idéologiques spécifiques au XXIe siècle.



Ce colloque analysera la place et la fonction des archives dans les œuvres artistiques et littéraires. Il s’agira d’explorer la façon dont l’histoire culturelle peut être réinterprétée, comment elle peut être perçue quand elle se veut différente de celle racontée par l’idéologie officielle. Les documentaires filmés peuvent ainsi être interprétés en tant qu’archives pour témoigner d’une époque, mais aussi repris pour être mis en scène et reproduits avec plus de « texture » et une réinterprétation nouvelle de l’histoire. Par ailleurs, la temporalité, l’historicité et la mémoire, trois concepts communs aux archives, sont au cœur des arts et de la littérature postcoloniaux. Les archives suscitent les collaborations entre artistes, archivistes et chercheurs, afin de mieux comprendre les problématiques liées à la préservation, la conservation ou l’accès aux archives à l’ère du numérique. La place des archives dans la fiction et les arts reflète les changements idéologiques qui affectent aujourd’hui l’ensemble de nos sociétés. Les archives, artefacts de la mémoire, ne sont pas figées ; elles sont le produit des actions et suivent les influences et les évolutions subies aujourd’hui. Cette rencontre scientifique vise à explorer tous ces usages de l’archive en tant que source de création.





Comité d’organisation :



Dr Sarah Kouider Rabah, Université de Blida 2



Professeur Benaouda Lebdai, Le Mans Université



Dr Djaouida Abbas, Université de Blida 2



Professeur Delphine Letort, Le Mans Université



Soumeya Bouanane, Université de Blida, 2



Professeur Eliane Elmaleh, Le Mans Université





Comité scientifique :





Delphine Letort, Le Mans Université



Benaouda Lebdai, Le Mans Université



Eliane Elmaleh, Le Mans Université



Sylvie Servoise, Le Mans Université



Sarah Kouider Rabah, Université de Blida 2



Amina Bekkat, Université de Blida 2



Meriem Zeharaoui, Université de Blida 2



Rachida Sadouni, Université de Blida 2



Chanez Hamdad, Université de Blida 2



Hakim Menguellat, Université de Blida 2



Safa Ould Hadar, Université de Blida 2



Djaouida Abbas, Université de Blida 2



Mohamed Reda Bouchama, Université de Blida 2



Besra Chihab, Université de Médéa



Mohamed Rafik Benaouda, Université de Médéa



Fouzia Amrouche, Université de M’sila



Tewfik Benghabrit, Université de Tlemcen



Fatima Zohra Dali Youcef, Université de Tlemcen



Rim Mouloudj, Université d’Alger 2



Sabrina Fatmi, Université d’Alger 2



Myriam Brahimi, ENS-Alger





Les propositions de communications en français ou en anglais (300 mots) et une courte biographie, doivent être envoyées au plus tard le 20 Janvier 2022 aux deux adresses suivantes :



Sarah Kouider Rabah : kouider.rabah.sarah@gmail.com



et



Benaouda Lebdai : benaouda.lebdai@gmail.com



________________________________________________________________________________________



International Conference



Blida 2 University- Le Mans Université



27th – 28th – 29th September 2022





“The Place of Archives in Postcolonial Literature, Cinema and the Arts”







The place of archives in postcolonial cultural spaces raises questions about their relationship to the past. Archives can be old or recent documents, classified for historical purposes; they can concern the history of a nation, a community, a group, a family or an individual; archives can take various forms: parchments, photographs, computer files, notes, letters, newspapers, reports… This diversity is reflected in new artistic productions that make it possible to analyse what traces the past leaves in the present. Interest in archives runs through the creative work of writers (FatoumataNgom, Assia Djebar, Abdelkader Djemaï), artists (Amina Menia, Christian Boltanski) and filmmakers (AbdellatifKechiche, Spike Lee;Rachid Bouchareb), questioning collective and individual memory through the artefacts of colonisation.



This conference aims at highlighting the influence of (material and immaterial) archives in the construction of literary, cinematographic and artistic works. Archives are indeed a fundamental sourcewhenresearching for facts or for truths behind events, which fiction can rely on in order to access authenticity. Archival research on a particular historical or biographical fact undoubtedly helps to fill in certain historical gaps and to confront the history of events and its major actors. In this way, archives can be used to rewrite and open up new perspectives to History and stories. The manner in which a fictional text, a film or a work of art incorporates the archivescan express a quest for authenticity as well as a desire for fiction. Reinterpreting facts and events in the light of archival documents can pave the way for new creations.



The interest artists show in these documents questions the definition of the concept of “archive” in the postcolonial space, highlighting the role of these artefacts in literature, cinema or the arts. For example, the re-use of audiovisual documents (considered as archives) by experimental artists in film and video raises aesthetic and ideological questions specific to the 21st century.



This conference will analyze the place and the function ofarchives inartistic and literary works. It will explore the way cultural history could be reinterpreted, perceived and told differently from conventional or dominant narratives. Documentary films can not only be interpreted as archives bearing witness to an era, but they can also be taken up to be reenacted and reproduced to offer more “texture” and a reinterpretation of history. Moreover, temporality, historicity and memory, three concepts common to archives, are at the heart of postcolonial art and literature. Archives foster collaborations between artists, archivists and researchers aiming to better understand issues related to preservation, conservation or access to archives in the digital age. The place of archives in fiction and the arts reflects the ideological changes that affect all aspects of our societies today. Archives, as artefacts of memory, are not fixed as they are the product of actions and follow current influences and developments. This conference aims to explore all the uses of archives as sources of creation.





Organising Commettee :



Dr Sarah Kouider Rabah, Université de Blida 2



Professor Benaouda Lebdai, Le Mans Université



Dr Djaouida Abbas, Université de Blida 2



Professor Delphine Letort, Le Mans Université



Soumeya Bouanane, Université de Blida, 2



Professor Eliane Elmaleh, Le Mans Université





Proposals in French or in English (300 words) with a short biography to be sent at the latest on January, 20th, 2022 to the both e-mail addresses :





Sarah Kouider Rabah : kouider.rabah.sarah@gmail.com



And



Benaouda Lebdai : benaouda.lebdai@gmail.com







