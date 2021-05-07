Jonathan Fruoco (éd.),

Polyphony and the Modern,

Routledge, collection "Routledge Studies in Medieval Literature and Culture", 2021.

EAN13 : 9780367655150.

Polyphony and the Modern asks one fundamental question: what does it mean to be modern in one’s own time? To answer that question, this volume focuses on polyphony as an index of modernity.

In The Principle of Hope, Ernst Bloch showed that each moment in time is potentially fractured: people living in the same country can effectively live in different centuries – some making their alliances with the past and others betting on the future – but all of them, at least technically, enclosed in the temporal moment. But can a claim of modernity also mean something more ambitious? Can an artist, by accident or design, escape the limits of his or her own time, and somehow precociously embody the outlook of a subsequent age?

This book sees polyphony as a bridge providing a terminology and a stylistic practice by which the period barrier between Medieval and Early Modern can be breached.

Lire un extrait…

*

Table of contents

Introduction: Towards Modernity

Jonathan Fruoco

Part One: Machaut and Musical Polyphony

Chapter I. The Polyphony of Function: Mixing Text and Music in Guillaume de Machaut

Uri Smilansky

Chapter II. The Multilevel Polyphony of Machaut’s Livre dou Voir Dit and its Afterlife

Rosemarie McGerr

Part Two: Polyphony in Medieval Europe

Chapter III. Cemeteries and Tombstones as Polyphonic Places in the French Medieval Quest of Lancelot

Laurence Doucet

Chapter IV. Polyphonic Effects in the Fixed-Form Verse of Eustache Deschamps: A Critical Practice

Laura Kendrick

Chapter V. ‘Galeotto fu il libro e chi lo scrisse’: Liminal Polyvocality in the Occitan Literary Use of Dante

Paola M. Rodriguez

Chapter VI. Novelistic Perspectivism in Béroul’s Roman de Tristan

Teodoro Patera

Chapter VII. Textual Voices in Compilation: Reading the Polyphony of Medieval Manuscripts

Amy Heneveld

Chapter VIII. Wolfram and the Ambiguity of the Religious Question in the Willehalm

Patrick del Duca

Part Three: From Medieval England to the Early Modern

Chapter IX. Chaucer’s Speech and Thought Representation in Troilus and Criseyde: Encoded Subjectivities and Semantic Extension

Yoshiyuki Nakao

Chapter X Chaucer and the Streams of Parnassus

Paul Strohm

Chapter XI. "´Tis more ancient than Chaucer Himself": Keats and Romantic Polyphony

Caroline Bertonèche

Part Four: Towards Modernity

Chapter XII. Evelina’s "Pollyphony"

Anne Rouhette

Chapter XIII. The Whirl of the Red, Green, and Blue: Christopher Anstey and the Particoloured Poem

Peter Merchant

Chapter XIV. Towards Modernity. Nova et vetera in Paul Claudel’s Book of Christopher Colombus

Jean-François Poisson-Gueffier

*

Jonathan Fruoco is a Reseearch Fellow affiliated to the CEMA, Sorbonne University. His research focuses on the linguistic and cultural evolution of medieval England, with a particular interest in the work of Geoffrey Chaucer and its connection with French and Italian courtly poetry. He has recently published Les faits et gestes de Robin des Bois (2017) and Chaucer’s Polyphony: The Modern in Medieval Poetry (2020).