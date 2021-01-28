revue| Nouvelle parution
European Medieval Drama, n° 24 (2020)
260 p., 13 b/w ill., 156 x 234 mm, 2020
ISBN: 978-2-503-58726-4
Table of contents
List of Illustrations, Foreword
Entertainment and the Percys at Petworth: An Overview of the Records * Robert Alexander
The Tradition and the Text: Re-Assessing the Relationship between Performance and Documentation in Della Representatione et festa di Siena per essa absolutione * Jenna Soleo-Shanks
The Fifteenth-Century Florentine ‘sacra rappresentazione’ * Paola Ventrone
A Biblical Story for Two Stages: Abraham and Isaac in Fifteenth-Century Florence and York * Pietro Delcorno, Charlotte Steenbrugge
Correspondences between the Florentine St Martin Play and the Ghirlandaio Frescoes in the Chapel of the Buonomini di San Martino * Martin W. Walsh
Comic Interludes within Swiss Saint Plays * Heidy Greco-Kaufmann
Two Perspectives on a ‘Wrong Saint’: Ein Dialogus oder Gespreche von dem absterben Friderici Staphyli (1564) * Cora Dietl
Drama and Debate: Hildegard of Bingen’s Ordo virtutum in the Context of Allegorical Debate Literature * Dinah Wouters
‘Wyth point of penaunce I schl hym prene’: Weaponised Conversion in Medieval Allegorical Drama’ * Mark Chambers
John Redford’s Wit and Science: Costuming Allegory * Elisabeth Dutton
D’objets et de paroles dans Le Jeu de la Feuillée: La matérialité d’une pièce du xiiie siècle * María Pilar Suárez
Reviews
https://www.brepolsonline.net/toc/emd/2020/24