European Medieval Drama, n° 24 (2020)

260 p., 13 b/w ill., 156 x 234 mm, 2020

ISBN: 978-2-503-58726-4

Table of contents

List of Illustrations, Foreword

Entertainment and the Percys at Petworth: An Overview of the Records * Robert Alexander

The Tradition and the Text: Re-Assessing the Relationship between Performance and Documentation in Della Representatione et festa di Siena per essa absolutione * Jenna Soleo-Shanks

The Fifteenth-Century Florentine ‘sacra rappresentazione’ * Paola Ventrone

A Biblical Story for Two Stages: Abraham and Isaac in Fifteenth-Century Florence and York * Pietro Delcorno, Charlotte Steenbrugge

Correspondences between the Florentine St Martin Play and the Ghirlandaio Frescoes in the Chapel of the Buonomini di San Martino * Martin W. Walsh

Comic Interludes within Swiss Saint Plays * Heidy Greco-Kaufmann

Two Perspectives on a ‘Wrong Saint’: Ein Dialogus oder Gespreche von dem absterben Friderici Staphyli (1564) * Cora Dietl

Drama and Debate: Hildegard of Bingen’s Ordo virtutum in the Context of Allegorical Debate Literature * Dinah Wouters

‘Wyth point of penaunce I schl hym prene’: Weaponised Conversion in Medieval Allegorical Drama’ * Mark Chambers

John Redford’s Wit and Science: Costuming Allegory * Elisabeth Dutton

D’objets et de paroles dans Le Jeu de la Feuillée: La matérialité d’une pièce du xiiie siècle * María Pilar Suárez

Reviews