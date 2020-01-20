Appel à contribution pour le numéro 23 :

30 ans de Twin Peaks.

L’origine de la sérialité moderne, et le premier ‟ black mirror ” de notre temps,

sous la direction de Jacopo Bulgarini d'Elci et Jacques Dürrenmatt

Les séries télévisées sont devenues rapidement le produit culturel pop par excellence.

Elles minent la "haute" centralité culturelle du cinéma d’une part et, de l’autre, la capacité de la télévision généraliste à générer et nourrir en permanence une consommation de masse : en fait, elles donnent vie à leur synthèse, en combinant autorialité et caractère populaire. Cela, avec la puissance d’un langage globalisant capable de capturer l'imaginaire transnational et transgénérationnel et de créer de petites ou vastes communautés de dévots, et en finissant par devenir un miroir dans lequel peut se lire avec une grande clarté les peurs et les désirs, les pulsions et les tensions de notre temps.

L’objet du numéro monographique d’Elephant&Castle. Laboratorio dell’immaginario est, à trente ans de sa première transmission (avril 1990), le véritable premier “black mirror” : Twin Peaks. Considéré – pour son importance historique, son influence sur le petit écran, sa capacité à subvertir ses règles et à en créer de nouvelles – le spectacle "mère" de la sérialité moderne, le père (qui, comme on le sait, est de plus en plus incertain) étant souvent identifié comme Les Soprano (1999). Une analyse qui, trois décennies plus tard, aurait pu apparaître essentiellement historique est compliquée par la production récente d'un nouveau chapitre de la série, très inattendu, Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) dans lequel la créativité visionnaire de David Lynch est revenue explorer de manière radicale les fantômes de la ville éponyme d'Amérique du Nord, et les nôtres.

Une première piste de réflexion concernera les conséquences, encore pleinement perceptibles, des deux premières saisons audacieuses et courageuses produites par ABC (1990-1991), à l’origine d'une révolution radicale, bien qu'imparfaite. La télévision était, à l’époque, "The Idiot Box". Twin Peaks allait introduire une hybridation massive des genres ; réinventer la grammaire visuelle du petit écran, en le forçant à accepter le langage cinématographique le plus innovant ; proposer un arc narratif et une structure complexes, très différentes de la série d’épisodes plus ou moins autonomes ; mettre le spectateur au défi, comme jamais auparavant, en réclamant une attention constante, jusqu’à demander au public de participer de manière active et subjective à la construction même du sens. La télévision, en d'autres termes, devenait d’auteur. Et, enfin adulte, elle pouvait légitimement enquêter sur le côté obscur du grand matériau américain, un pouvoir accordé auparavant seulement aux arts considérés comme nobles. Notamment à travers l’observation d’un essaim d'objets – sombres et bizarres – normalement invisibles sous la surface brillante et ordonnée du monde, comme l’avait déjà tenté le chef-d'œuvre de Lynch Blue Velvet quelques années plus tôt (1986).

Au fil du temps, cette expérience de masse a donné ses fruits : l'influence de Twin Peaks, déclarée ou décelable, s'est largement répandue dans la production télévisuelle au cours des dernières décennies et en a marqué quelques-unes des productions les plus audacieuses. Quant à la « troisième saison » qui a attendu 25 ans avant d'être lancée, elle ne s'est pas contentée de raviver l'ancien succès mais s’est proposée d’aller encore plus loin pour apparaître comme l'expérience la plus radicale de l'histoire du petit écran. Avec une nouvelle approche visuelle innovante, capable d’amener la télévision vers le domaine des jeux vidéo interactifs ou de l’art numérique, Lynch s’est attaqué à des problèmes qui caractérisent la société américaine contemporaine (et son extension occidentale), tels que l’explosion généralisée de la violence, des formes nouvelles de maladies, le nihilisme juvénile, la paupérisation et la grande tentation culturelle de la « nostalgie », une forme évolutive de crise perceptible dans les domaines tant artistiques (la mode des remakes et reboots) que politiques (le « Make America Great Again » de Trump, la force anti-moderniste du Brexit, la rhétorique populiste dans tant d’autres contextes).

Cette expérience réinvente pour la énième fois les formes possibles de la narration télévisée, elle impose une image encore plus radicale de l'auteur (Lynch signe et dirige les 18 épisodes de The Return); et a gagné immédiatement des adeptes, comme le montre le visionnaire Too Old To Die Young (2019) de Nicolas Winding Refn.

Sont attendues des contributions autour des axes suivants :

quelles sont les contributions de Twin Peaks à la genèse des séries télévisées modernes (d’un point de vue technique, philosophique, narratif, dramaturgique ...);

comment et pourquoi une grande partie de la production ultérieure a été influencée par les propositions de Lynch;

à quoi tient la radicalité expressive et révolutionnaire de Twin Peaks: The Return, à la fois dans le contexte du paysage socioculturel, artistique et politique actuel, que par rapport aux chapitres originaux de la série.

*

Les contributions devront être envoyées au plus tard le 28 février 2020, conjointement aux adresses suivantes jbdelci@gmail.com , jacques.durrenmatt@paris-sorbonne.fr , gcf.villa@unibg.it , elephantandcastle@unibg.it .

Elles seront accompagnées d’un titre, d’un résumé d’environ 1.000 signes, éventuellement d’une bibliographie de référence, ainsi que d’une courte notice bio-bibliographique et l’adresse mél des auteurs.

Les directeurs de ce numéro auront soin de notifier l’acceptation ou le rejet des propositions avant le 6 mars 2020.

Les langues de rédaction des contributions sont l’italien, le français, l’anglais et l’allemand.

La date limite pour la remise des contributions est le 8 juin 2020.

*

Call for papers for forthcoming issue, Number 23: 30 years of Twin Peaks. The origin of modern seriality, and first “black mirror” for our time, edited by Jacopo Bulgarini d'Elci and Jacques Dürrenmatt

TV series have quickly cemented their status as “the” pop cultural item of our time. On one hand, they contended the central space traditionally held by cinema in terms of “high” culture; on the other, they mimicked the ability ‒ typical of the "low" generalist television offer ‒ to constantly feed mass consumption. By combining authorship and popularity, tv series gave birth to a synthesis of the two media, long seen as irreconcilable enemies. With the strength of a globalizing language, and the ability to both shape the transnational and transgenerational imagery and create small or sometimes vast communities of devotees. A mirror, in which one can look for her/his own world’s fears and desires.

The topic of this monographic issue of Elephant & Castle. Laboratorio dell’immaginario is‒thirty years after its original broadcast (April 1990) ‒, the very first “black mirror”: David Lynch’s Twin Peaks. Considered by many ‒ for its historical significance, for its enduring influence on the small screen, for its ability to subvert its rules and create new ones ‒ the mother of modern television (the father, always less certain, is often identified with The Sopranos, 1999).

Three decades later, the analysis should have been historical. But the recent release of a new, and largely unexpected, chapter of the show complicates the picture. Twin Peaks: The Return saw, in 2017, the visionary genius of David Lynch going back to the eponymous North American city. Chasing its ghosts, and ours, with an almost avant-garde radicality.

A first line of investigation therefore concerns the consequences, still fully perceivable, of the first two daring seasons produced by ABC (1990-1991): involuntary creators of a radical ‒ albeit imperfect ‒ revolution. Back then, TV was still "The Idiot Box". Twin Peaks introduced a massive hybridization of genres; innovated the visual grammar of the small screen, forcing it to accept the broader cinematographic language; proposed a narrative arc and a complex structure, very different from the intrinsically reassuring format of the time, characterized by self-contained and self-conclusive episodes; challenged the viewer, as never before, demanding a constant and not occasional attention; to the point that an active and subjective participation of the audience became indeed necessary in the building of meaning. TV, in other words, became authorial. And, grown adult, could legitimately investigate the dark side of (the notion of) “Americana”, as only cinema was previously allowed to do. Dark and weird things, normally invisible, swarming and crawling beneath the glossy and orderly surface of the world: as in the opening sequence of Lynch’s masterpiece Blue Velvet (1986).

Over time, that mass experiment blossomed: Twin Peaks influence (declared or otherwise traceable) is widespread in recent decades television productions, and it has characterized some of the bravest. The "third season" itself, which waited 25 years, did not rest on the laurels of the previous success of the show: on the contrary, it pushed all boundaries, qualifying itself as perhaps the most outrageous experiment in the history of the small screen. Adopting an innovative visual approach, and a language which echoes the dynamism of video games and digital art, Lynch tackles issues that mark American (and Western) society. That’s the spread of violence and disease; youth nihilism; social impoverishment; and the great cultural temptation of "nostalgia": an involutionary form of today’s crisis, observable in the artistic field (the overinflation of remakes and reboots) as well as in the political one (Trump’s slogan "Make America Great Again”; the anti-modernist force of the Brexit phenomenon; the populist rhetoric thriving all over the world). In the 18 episodes of The Return, all written and directed by Lynch, he reinvents ‒again ‒the forms of televised narration, in an even more authorial logic. A path immediately followed by visionary series like Too Old to Die Young (Nicolas Winding Refn, 2019).

We ask for contributions on:

The relevance of Twin Peaks in the genesis of modern television seriality (under the technical, philosophical, narrative, dramaturgical profile ...).

How and why a significant part of the small screen history has been influenced by Lynch's show.

The stylistic, conceptual and “ideological” radicality of Twin Peaks: The Return: both in the context of the current socio-cultural, artistic and political landscape and in relation to the original parts of the show.

Proposals for contributions must be sent by 28th February 2020 to the following e-mail addresses: jbdelci@gmail.com ,jacques.durrenmatt@paris-sorbonne.fr , gcf.villa@unibg.it , elephantandcastle@unibg.it .

The proposals must present a title and an abstract (around 1000 characters), accompanied by bibliographic references, a brief biographical note, as well as a personal e-mail address. The curators will select and contact the authors by e-mail by 6th March 2020.

Essays can be written in Italian, French, English and German.

Selected contributions must be submitted by 8th June 2020.

*

Call for Papers per il numero 23: 30 anni di Twin Peaks. L’origine della serialità moderna, e primo “black mirror” del nostro tempo, a cura di Jacopo Bulgarini d'Elci e Jacques Dürrenmatt

Le serie tv sono rapidamente diventate il prodotto culturale pop per eccellenza. Scalzando da un lato la centralità culturale “alta” del cinema e dall’altro la capacità di generare e alimentare costantemente consumo di massa tipica dell’offerta televisiva generalista “bassa”: di fatto, dando vita a una loro sintesi, in grado di coniugare autorialità e popolarità. Con la forza di un linguaggio globalizzante, in grado di sintonizzare l’immaginario transnazionale e transgenerazionale e creare piccole o vaste comunità di devoti. E finendo per diventare specchio in cui leggere con grande chiarezza paure e desideri, pulsioni e tensioni del nostro tempo.

Oggetto di questo numero monografico di Elephant & Castle. Laboratorio dell’immaginario sarà, a trent’anni dalla sua prima messa in onda (aprile 1990), il primo vero “black mirror”: Twin Peaks. Considerato ‒ per il suo significato storico, per la sua influenza sul piccolo schermo, per la sua capacità di sovvertirne le regole e crearne nuove ‒ lo show “madre” della serialità moderna: il padre (che, come noto, è sempre più incerto) viene sovente identificato ne I Soprano (1999).

Un’analisi che avrebbe potuto, tre decenni dopo, farsi storica è complicata dalla recente produzione di un nuovo, e ormai inatteso, capitolo della serie. Quel Twin Peaks: The Return (2017) con cui la visionaria creatività di David Lynch è tornata a esplorare con radicalità quasi avanguardistica i fantasmi dell’eponima cittadina nordamericana, e i nostri.

Un primo filone di riflessione riguarda quindi le conseguenze, ancora pienamente avvertibili, delle prime due rocambolesche e coraggiose stagioni prodotte da ABC (1990-1991), artefici involontarie di una rivoluzione radicale seppur imperfetta. La tv era ancora “The Idiot Box”. Twin Peaks avrebbe introdotto l’ibridazione massiccia di generi; innovato la grammatica visiva del piccolo schermo, forzandolo ad accogliere il linguaggio cinematografico; proposto un arco narrativo e una struttura complessi, molto diversi dalla forma autoconclusiva in ogni episodio e intrinsecamente rassicurante delle serie d’epoca; sfidato lo spettatore, come mai prima, pretendendone un’attenzione non occasionale ma costante; fino a rendere necessaria una partecipazione attiva e soggettiva del pubblico nella stessa costruzione di significato. La tv, in altre parole, diventava d’autore. E, resa adulta, poteva legittimamente investigare il lato oscuro della grande materia Americana, come solo al cinema era stato prima concesso. Quel brulicare di cose ‒ oscure e bizzarre ‒ normalmente invisibili al di sotto della patinata e ordinata superficie del mondo, con cui si era aperto pochi anni prima il capolavoro lynchiano Velluto Blu (1986).

Nel tempo, quell’esperimento di massa è germinato: l’influenza di Twin Peaks, dichiarata o rintracciabile, è capillare nella produzione televisiva degli ultimi decenni, e ha segnato alcune delle produzioni più audaci. La stessa cosiddetta “terza stagione”, che ha atteso 25 anni prima di essere lanciata, non si è limitata a rinverdire l’antico successo, proponendosi al contrario come l’esperimento forse più radicale della storia del piccolo schermo. Con un approccio visivo nuovamente innovativo, e capace di portare la tv sul terreno del videogame interattivo o dell’arte digitale, Lynch ha affrontato temi che segnano la società americana (e per estensione occidentale) quali l’esplosione diffusa della violenza, il propagarsi della malattia, il nichilismo giovanile, l’impoverimento sociale, e la grande tentazione culturale della “nostalgia”: forma involutiva della crisi contemporanea, e percepibile in campo artistico (la moda dei remake e reboot) come politico (il trumpiano “Make America Great Again”, la forza anti-modernista del fenomeno Brexit, le retoriche populiste in così tanti contesti diversi). Reinventando per l’ennesima volta le forme possibili della narrazione televisiva, imponendo una logica ancora più spiccatamente autoriale (Lynch firma e dirige tutte le 18 puntate di The Return); e subito guadagnando adepti, come mostra la successiva e visionaria Too Old To Die Young (2019) di Nicolas Winding Refn.

Si chiedono contributi che riflettano su:

gli apporti storici e ancora attuali di Twin Peaks nella genesi della moderna serialità televisiva (sotto il profilo tecnico, filosofico, narrativo, drammaturgico…);

come e perché una parte cospicua della produzione successiva abbia subito l’influenza dello show di Lynch;

la radicalità espressiva e nuovamente rivoluzionaria di Twin Peaks: The Return, tanto nel contesto dell’attuale panorama socio-culturale, artistico, politico, tanto in relazione ai capitoli originali dello show.

Le proposte di contributo dovranno essere inviate dagli interessati entro il 28 febbraio 2020 ai seguenti indirizzi e-mail: jbdelci@gmail.com, jacques.durrenmatt@paris-sorbonne.fr, gcf.villa@unibg.it , elephantandcastle@unibg.it .

La proposta dovrà presentare un titolo, un abstract di circa 1000 battute, eventuali referenze bibliografiche, una breve nota biografica, un indirizzo e-mail personale. Sarà premura dei curatori selezionare e contattare via e-mail gli autori entro il 6 marzo 2020.

Gli articoli possono essere scritti in italiano, francese, inglese e tedesco.

I contributi selezionati dovranno essere consegnati entro l’8 giugno 2020.