CFP – Intercultural Recognitions: Western Fascinations with South Asian Myths and Rituals in the 20th and 21st Centuries

The volume, forthcoming with Ledizioni (Milan) in the series « Obliqua Nova », explores how Western writers, artists and intellectuals of the 20th and 21st centuries have engaged with South Asian myths, rituals and aesthetic traditions, including Hindu, Buddhist and Jaina forms. Its guiding category is that of « recognition ». Contributions are welcome on topics such as literary rewritings, musical and performative engagements, travel and existential transformation, and the role of South Asian and Western teachers and translators.

Contributions will be in English and subject to double-blind peer review.

Proposals (an abstract of max. 500 words, title, short reference list and brief biographical note, in a single PDF file) should be sent to michele.felice@unive.it by 15 January 2027.

Notification of acceptance will be given by 10 February 2027.

Full CFP: https://www.ledizioni.it/stag/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2026/11/Call-for-Paper-Intercultural-Recognitions.pdf