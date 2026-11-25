Documents at Work: Material Cultures, Material Lives, Material Memories Across Premodern Societies

International Interdisciplinary Conference

University of Lausanne | 19–22 October 2027

Organizers: Wissam H. Halawi and Ingo Strauch

We are pleased to announce the international interdisciplinary conference Documents at Work: Material Cultures, Material Lives, Material Memories Across Premodern Societies, to be held at the University of Lausanne from 19 to 22 October 2027.

The conference seeks to explore the material, social, and cultural dimensions of documentary practices across premodern societies. Bringing together international specialists working on different regions, periods, and documentary traditions, it aims to investigate how documents were produced, circulated, used, preserved, and transmitted, and how they shaped social relations, institutional practices, and collective memories.

Alongside invited international speakers, we would particularly welcome contributions from colleagues, postdoctoral researchers, and doctoral students at the University of Lausanne whose research relates to these themes. We encourage participation from a broad range of disciplines, including history, philology, archaeology, religious studies, manuscript studies, palaeography, and related fields.

The conference aims to foster dialogue across disciplinary and regional boundaries and to provide an opportunity for researchers at Lausanne to engage with international specialists working on different documentary cultures.

Expressions of Interest

Colleagues interested in contributing are invited to consult the conference description, which provides further information on the conference's objectives, thematic sections, and scope.

We would welcome a provisional paper title and a brief description of the proposed contribution (approximately 100–150 words), indicating which of the three thematic sections it would best fit into. At this stage, proposals are entirely provisional, and no formal abstract is required.

Deadline for expressions of interest: 15 December 2026

Further information concerning the programme and practical arrangements will be communicated in due course.

We very much look forward to receiving your proposals and to welcoming you to this interdisciplinary exchange at the University of Lausanne.