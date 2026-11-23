Fairlie—Hutchinson Research Fellowship in French

Girton College, Cambridge, invites applications for the Fairlie—Hutchinson Research Fellowship in French starting on 1 October 2027 and tenable for three years. The Research Fellowship will be awarded in the field of French studies, encompassing literary studies, thought and the history of ideas, cultural history, film and visual culture, and linguistics.

The position is open to graduates of any university within or outside the United Kingdom. There is no age limit, but the fellowship is principally intended to support researchers at an early stage in their academic careers. The post holder must hold a PhD or have submitted their PhD thesis prior to the appointment start date.

The closing date for applications is 8am (UK time) on Wednesday 16 December 2026.

Details on how to apply and Further Particulars are available via the College website: https://www.girton.cam.ac.uk/job-vacancies/fairlie-hutchinson-research-fellowship-french-0