Tom Overton got to know John Berger around 2010, after he gave his archive to the British Library: a kind of homecoming to his birthplace, after a life lived mostly in self-imposed exile in Switzerland and France. Sometimes, while cataloguing this, Tom would email John about a piece of work. Then there’d come a call: ‘This is John. John Berger. Can I tell you a story?’ Tom realised he was bringing this archive back into John’s life, resurrecting his memories. And then, at the beginning of 2017, John died.

In this extraordinary new book, Overton explores the life and work of one of the great cultural figures of the last century, who came of age in a world threatened by nuclear apocalypse, and grew old in a world dominated by the idea that human life should be ordered by profit. Berger’s work reimagined the relationship between art and technology; charted migrant labour and the disappearance of peasants from the world; explored the AIDS crisis; was trenchantly opposed to the War on Terror and passionately committed to the Palestinian cause. There were so many different subjects to his work; so many precisely chosen forms.

Cutting through reverence and drawing on both personal memory and a vast and previously unseen trove of material, Overton comes face to face with John Berger, showing the continued importance of a thinker whose work focused on communities past and present. For at the centre of this book, above all, is the idea that John Berger wants our company, and we need his.

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Traduction proposée

Tom Overton a fait la connaissance de John Berger vers 2010, après que celui-ci eut donné ses archives à la British Library : une sorte de retour au pays natal, après une vie passée pour l’essentiel dans un exil volontaire en Suisse et en France. Parfois, pendant qu’il les cataloguait, Tom écrivait à John au sujet d’une pièce. Venait alors un appel : « C’est John. John Berger. Je peux te raconter une histoire ? » Tom comprit qu’il ramenait ces archives dans la vie de John, qu’il ressuscitait ses souvenirs. Puis, au début de 2017, John mourut.

Dans ce nouveau livre extraordinaire, Overton explore la vie et l’œuvre de l’une des grandes figures culturelles du siècle dernier, devenue adulte dans un monde menacé par l’apocalypse nucléaire et qui a vieilli dans un monde dominé par l’idée que la vie humaine doit être ordonnée par le profit. L’œuvre de Berger a réimaginé la relation entre l’art et la technique ; elle a retracé le travail des migrants et la disparition des paysans du monde ; elle a exploré la crise du sida ; elle s’est opposée de manière tranchante à la « guerre contre le terrorisme » et s’est engagée avec passion pour la cause palestinienne. Son œuvre avait tant de sujets différents ; tant de formes choisies avec précision.

Écartant la révérence et puisant à la fois dans le souvenir personnel et dans un vaste fonds de documents jamais vus jusqu’ici, Overton se retrouve face à face avec John Berger, montrant l’importance persistante d’un penseur dont l’œuvre s’est attachée aux communautés passées et présentes. Car au centre de ce livre, par-dessus tout, il y a l’idée que John Berger veut notre compagnie, et que nous avons besoin de la sienne.

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