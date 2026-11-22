First Encounters with AI gathers some of today’s most original literary minds to explore one of the central artistic and cultural questions of our era: What happens to writing when language is no longer used only by humans? As large language models enter the public imagination and everyday creative practice, writers across genres—novelists, poets, screenwriters, essayists, translators, scholars, technologists, language artists—are grappling with profound shifts in how stories are conceived, crafted, and shared.

Allison Parrish, Ted Chiang, Annelyse Gelman, Sasha Stiles, James Yu, Hannes Bajohr, Ken Liu, Qiufan Chen, Joseph Dumit, Gerardo Con Diaz, Iain S. Thomas, Sheila Heti, Nicholas Nardini, Jasmin B. Frelih, Katy Ilonka Gero, and Alex Saum-Pascual reflect on their early, intimate encounters with generative text at a moment when artificial intelligence feels at once thrilling, unsettling, and unavoidable. Their essays portray AI not as a monolith, but as a dynamic field of possibility and tension between creativity and computation, where longstanding human questions about intention, desire, authorship, labor, and value gain new urgency. Ranging from deeply personal meditations to critical provocations, from philosophical investigations to playful experiments, these writers reveal how writing tools shape writing itself—and what is at stake when those tools begin to imitate us. Curated and introduced by editor Nina Beguš, First Encounters with AI offers readers an essential guide to navigating this new literary landscape. Together, these essays map the terrain of our first contact zone with AI, offering clarity, insight, and imaginative depth at a moment of radical change.

Nina Beguš is Researcher and Lecturer at the University of California, Berkeley. She is the author of Artificial Humanities: A Fictional Perspective on Language in AI.

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Traduction proposée

First Encounters with AI réunit quelques-uns des esprits littéraires les plus originaux d’aujourd’hui pour explorer l’une des questions artistiques et culturelles centrales de notre époque : qu’arrive-t-il à l’écriture lorsque le langage n’est plus utilisé par les seuls humains ? Alors que les grands modèles de langage entrent dans l’imaginaire public et dans la pratique créative quotidienne, des écrivains de tous genres — romanciers, poètes, scénaristes, essayistes, traducteurs, chercheurs, technologues, artistes du langage — sont aux prises avec de profonds déplacements dans la manière dont les histoires sont conçues, façonnées et partagées.

Allison Parrish, Ted Chiang, Annelyse Gelman, Sasha Stiles, James Yu, Hannes Bajohr, Ken Liu, Qiufan Chen, Joseph Dumit, Gerardo Con Diaz, Iain S. Thomas, Sheila Heti, Nicholas Nardini, Jasmin B. Frelih, Katy Ilonka Gero et Alex Saum-Pascual reviennent sur leurs premières rencontres, intimes, avec le texte génératif, à un moment où l’intelligence artificielle paraît à la fois exaltante, troublante et inévitable. Leurs essais présentent l’IA non comme un monolithe, mais comme un champ dynamique de possibilités et de tensions entre créativité et calcul, où de vieilles questions humaines sur l’intention, le désir, l’auctorialité, le travail et la valeur prennent une urgence nouvelle. Des méditations les plus personnelles aux provocations critiques, des enquêtes philosophiques aux expérimentations ludiques, ces écrivains montrent comment les outils d’écriture façonnent l’écriture elle-même — et ce qui est en jeu lorsque ces outils se mettent à nous imiter. Conçu et présenté par Nina Beguš, First Encounters with AI offre aux lecteurs un guide essentiel pour s’orienter dans ce nouveau paysage littéraire. Ensemble, ces essais cartographient le terrain de notre première zone de contact avec l’IA, apportant clarté, perspicacité et profondeur imaginative à un moment de changement radical.

Nina Beguš est chercheuse et enseignante à l’université de Californie à Berkeley. Elle est l’auteure d’Artificial Humanities: A Fictional Perspective on Language in AI.

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Table des matières

Introduction, Nina Beguš

Language Models and Desire: A Lexicon, Allison Parrish

Why AI Won't Make Art Easy to Make, Ted Chiang

The Death of the Death of the Artist, Annelyse Gelman

On Writing Poets, Sasha Stiles

Linguistic Mirrors, James Yu

No One Writes Alone, Hannes Bajohr

The Art of Copying, Ken Liu

Deep Writing: A Hermetic Practice in LLMs Era, Qiufan Chen

Co-Writing with AI (Academic Style), Joseph Dumit and Gerardo Con Diaz

Prayers, Essays, Poems and Games, Iain S. Thomas

Chasing Alice, Sheila Heti

Ten Trillion Things I Hate About You, Nicholas Nardini

About Life, Jasmin B. Frelih

Novel Audiences, Katy Ilonka Gero

What If in the End, Alex Saum-Pascual

Contributor Biographies

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