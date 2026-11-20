Princeton University seeks outstanding applicants for a tenured position in literary and/or cultural studies at the rank of advanced Associate Professor or Professor with an effective start date as early as September 1, 2027. The successful candidate will be jointly appointed in Princeton’s Department of Comparative Literature and either the Department of French and Italian OR the Department of Spanish and Portuguese. The search is open to candidates specializing in any field, but applicants must have an exceptional record of scholarly productivity and work in two or more languages other than English. One of the languages must be French, Spanish, or Portuguese, and the other language(s) may be European or non-European.

The successful candidate should have a Ph.D. in literary and/or cultural studies, demonstrated excellence in academic research, and a strong interest in teaching and advising undergraduate and graduate students. We seek faculty members who will create a climate that embraces excellence, with a commitment to teaching and mentoring that will enhance the work of the departments and attract and retain a diverse student body.

Candidates must complete an online faculty application at https://apply.interfolio.com/194499. A cover letter, curriculum vitae, and the names and contact information for three references should be provided via the online application.

This position is subject to Princeton University’s background check policy. The departments will begin reviewing applications on December 15, 2026.

Equal Employment Opportunity Statement

Princeton University is an Equal Opportunity Employer and all qualified applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to age, race, color, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, national origin, disability status, protected veteran status, or any other characteristic protected by law.

Pay Transparency Disclosure

The University considers factors such as (but not limited to) the scope and responsibilities of the position, candidate’s qualifications, work experience, education/training, key skills, market, collective bargaining agreements as applicable, and organizational considerations when extending an offer. The posted salary range represents the University’s good faith and reasonable estimate for a full-time position; salaries for part-time positions are pro-rated accordingly.

The University also offers a comprehensive benefits program to eligible employees. Please see this link for more information.